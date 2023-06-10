LINCOLN — Humanities Nebraska is seeking nominations for the annual Sower Award in the Humanities, which recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska. The deadline is Friday, June 16.

The Sower Award will be presented at the 28th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities, scheduled for Oct. 10 at Omaha’s Holland Performing Arts Center.

Co-sponsored by UMB Bank and Union Pacific, “From Moscow to the Lincoln Highway: An Evening with Amor Towles” will also be broadcast online.

Anyone may nominate an individual who has made a significant contribution to public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska via a commitment of time, expertise, resources or any combination of the above.

The selection committee will consider nominees’ contributions to history, literature, culture and other areas of the humanities and how this has inspired and enriched personal and public life in Nebraska.

Previous awards have recognized many different kinds of contributions, including the work of humanities faculty.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the HN website: HumanitiesNebraska.org and must be post-marked or emailed by June 16.

For more information, please contact Heather Thomas at heather@humanitiesnebraska.org or 402-474-2131.