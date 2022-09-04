Soybean oil paves way for dust control, road stabilization

On Aug. 17, an application of Dustlock was applied on gravel roads around the Husker Harvest Day’s site near Grand Island.

Husker Harvest Days, set to run Sept. 13-15, is an annual farm show. The three-day event draws more than 100,000 visitors.

Dustlock Is a soy-based product that controls dust. It also assist with road stabilization on heavily trafficked gravel or recycled asphalt roads.

It was applied to about three miles of gravel roads around the site.

In 2018, the interior streets of Husker Harvest Days were paved. The surrounding gravel roads needed to be watered to control dust.

Dustlock is formulated by Environmental Dust Control of the Midwest. It works to keep dust down and eliminate mud and erosion of gravel.

The product is a naturally occurring by-product of the soybean oil refining process. Chemists combined ingredients in DustLock to make it non-corrosive and not harmful to equipment and environment .

“We are excited to showcase DustLock that uses soybean oil at a marque farmer event,” said Scott Ritzman, NSB executive director.

He said the product provides economic savings to rural areas.

“The soybean checkoff is always looking at ways to utilize the entire soybean composition and this product is another way of replacing petroleum oil with soybean oil, adding value to farmers’ bottom line,” Ritzman said.

According to the company, DustLock penetrates into the bed of the material and “bonds” to make a barrier that is naturally biodegradable. That allows the product to stay where it is applied.

Dustlock

ensures that the surrounding ground and water are not contaminated. It works to keep the road in place. It also helps solve the problem of washboards, washouts and potholes.

Only one application is needed and can last multiple years based on the amount of traffic, winter blading and frost conditions.

“It’s definitely going to control dust, it will hold and it will work well,” said Dan Feige of Environmental Dust Control of the Midwest.

The company said DustLock serves as an economical alternative to asphalt or concrete pavement.

“Producers and researchers are continually advancing commodities around the world, and soybeans are no exception, said Wesley Wach, NSB demand and utilization coordinator.

He said soybean oil is “extremely versatile.”

“It’s incredible to see a product grown by Nebraska’s farmers play such an integral role in improving our quality of life through a sustainable solution,” Wach said.

In 2021, Nebraska was the nation’s fourth largest soybean producer. State farmers harvested 350,910,000 bushels.

The company said DustLock has been applied in other parts of the state and across the Midwest. According to the company, farmers say it has improved safety through better visibility, caused roads to lose less gravel and has kept dust from blowing onto crops and into homes. Application locations include heavily-trafficked gravel roads near elevators, hog barns, feedlots and new community developments.

Husker Harvest Days attendees can check out DustLock at booth at Lot 507 right behind the Commodities Building on Main Street.