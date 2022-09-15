Speaker will reenact Roosevelt's speech Sunday

Another event on Grand Island's 150th anniversary calendar is a Theodore Roosevelt program Sunday at the Grand Island Public Library.
Doug Biggs, a history professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, will portray Roosevelt at 2 p.m. He will present the speech Roosevelt delivered in Grand Island on April 27, 1903, at the groundbreaking of the city's first public library.
After Biggs' appearance, Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society will give a short program on the history of the Grand Island library.