Letters to Santa 2022

Download and print one of the following templates, and have your child write a letter to Santa! We'll compile all of the letters and publish them in a special section on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
This section is sponsored by Sam's Club of Grand Island!
Deadline to receive the letters is Friday, December 9.
Letters can be submitted in 3 ways:
- Mail the letter to Santa Claus, 422 W First Street Grand Island NE 68801
- Scan or photograph the letter and email to santa@theindependent.com
- Photograph the letter and upload at go.theindependent.com/Santa22
People are also reading…
Thanks, and Merry Christmas!