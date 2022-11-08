 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letters to Santa 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Download and print one of the following templates, and have your child write a letter to Santa! We'll compile all of the letters and publish them in a special section on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

This section is sponsored by Sam's Club of Grand Island!

Deadline to receive the letters is Friday, December 9.

Letters can be submitted in 3 ways:

  1. Mail the letter to Santa Claus, 422 W First Street Grand Island NE 68801
  2. Scan or photograph the letter and email to santa@theindependent.com
  3. Photograph the letter and upload at go.theindependent.com/Santa22

People are also reading…

Download PDF Letter to Santa template 1
Download PDF Letter to Santa template 2
Download PDF Letter to Santa template 3
Download PDF Letter to Santa template 4
Download PDF Letter to Santa template 5
Download PDF Letter to Santa template 6

Thanks, and Merry Christmas!

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts