Engineering an Urban Destination in Kearney

UNK is partnering with private developers and the City of Kearney on current projects. More additions to University Village include the Regional Engagement Center, retail and housing infrastructure and a tennis complex.

UNK officials are excited to see the University Village vision come to life, according to Jon Watts, UNK’s vice chancellor for business and finance, and Michael Christen, UNK’s director of business services and University Village executive director.

“The excitement surrounding University Village and its progress has been growing substantially over the past few years, and the partnerships and collaboration with private businesses, such as Olsson, have only added to this great momentum,” Watts and Christen said in a joint statement. “As developments, such as the Regional Engagement and Alumni Center, Element 30 and the tennis center, become realities, we are encouraged by and confident in the benefits University Village will provide to the university, city, region and state.”

The $15.6 million Regional Engagement and Alumni Center will house the UNK Alumni Association and offices for the University of Nebraska Foundation.