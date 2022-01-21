Engineering an Urban Destination in Kearney

Officials at the University of Nebraska at Kearney have been talking about it for years – a unique area that creates a lively destination for the community and visitors, showcasing new development and recreational spaces.
The time for talk is now over. University Village is becoming a reality.
Located just south of the UNK campus, University Village will include residential, retail and office space. The public-private development’s vision is to be an urban destination within a rural area that benefits the community, visitors and the university.
Construction is progressing quickly, and engineering firm Olsson has helped keep the momentum going with its involvement in several key projects.
“This project is different and unique all around,” said Joe J. Johnson, Olsson business development leader. “It will be an urbanized, pedestrian friendly neighborhood that attracts people and really benefits the community with new businesses, housing and more.”
Olsson helped with the University Village master plan update and platting followed by the Village Flats, which is an apartment housing complex that opened in 2018. Olsson provided civil engineering, landscape architecture and designed the parking lot.
UNK is partnering with private developers and the City of Kearney on current projects. More additions to University Village include the Regional Engagement Center, retail and housing infrastructure and a tennis complex.
UNK officials are excited to see the University Village vision come to life, according to Jon Watts, UNK’s vice chancellor for business and finance, and Michael Christen, UNK’s director of business services and University Village executive director.
“The excitement surrounding University Village and its progress has been growing substantially over the past few years, and the partnerships and collaboration with private businesses, such as Olsson, have only added to this great momentum,” Watts and Christen said in a joint statement. “As developments, such as the Regional Engagement and Alumni Center, Element 30 and the tennis center, become realities, we are encouraged by and confident in the benefits University Village will provide to the university, city, region and state.”
The $15.6 million Regional Engagement and Alumni Center will house the UNK Alumni Association and offices for the University of Nebraska Foundation.
The Regional Engagement Center is scheduled to open in 2023, and Olsson will provide general civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering and landscape architecture for the project.
Olsson provides engineering services for the $48 million Element 30 project that will include retail and housing space. UNK partnered with Millennium Development on the project, which is the largest private investment in the university’s history on a construction project.
“This project will help create a community hub and a sustainable neighborhood that people want to go to,” said Matt Rief, the project manager for Olsson.
Also in progress at University Village is the $8.8 million Ernest Gundy Tennis Center.
Plans are in the works to expand University Village even further – solidifying the development as a one-of-a-kind community hub in Nebraska.