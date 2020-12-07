1000 Yard Guy’s 2020 All-State Football Teams

I am very proud to present my 2020 All-State Football Teams. I am a firm believer that these mythical All-State teams are very exclusive, however, I will never leave a deserving athlete off of one of these elite football teams because “all the positions are filled”.
My 11-Man All-State football teams usually consist of 11 positions plus a kicker or punter and a “Athlete”. That is 13 positions. In 8-Man football the additional two positions raise the number to 10 per team.
As an example, this year Class C-1 consisted of 43 teams. All 43 teams had 11 positions. So, 11 positions on each team times 43 teams equals 473 football players competing for 13 spots on one of my normal 11-Man All-State football teams.
When all is said and done, even with THIRTEEN players making a All-State squad, that still is only 2.8% of all the starters in Class C-1 being selected to my All-State football team. Two point eight percent.
In my humble opinion, that is a pretty exclusive team. So if I deem it necessary to add one, or even two extra spots on a team, it would still not approach 5% of all eligible starters in Class C-1.
That my friends, is why I Never leave a deserving player off one of my All-State Football teams.
So with that being said, here are my Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Guy 2020 All-State Football Teams:
SUPER-STATE OFFENSE
QB - Cole Payton - Omaha Westside, 6-3, 210, Senior
RB - TJ Urban-Millatd South, 6-1, 190, Senior
RB - Dominic Rezac-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 175, Junior
RB - LJ Richardson - Bellevue West, 6-1, 215, Junior
WR- Keagan Johnson - Bellevue West - 6-1, 190, Senior
WR- Carter Glenn - Lincoln East, 5-11, 165, Senior
OL - Teddy Prochazka - Elkhorn South, 6-9, 300, Senior
OL - Tyler Taylor - Millard North, 6-3, 315, Senior
OL - Isaac Zatechka - Elkhorn South 6-4, 270, Senior
OL - Trevor Brown - Waverly, 6-2, 265, Junior
OL - Cooper Taylor - Elkhorn South, 6-2, 280, Senior
K ----Kelen Meyer - Ord, 6-2, 165, Senior
ATH- Eli Larson-St. Paul - 6-0, 210, Senior
SUPER-STATE DEFENSE
DL - Cade Haberman - Omaha Westside, 6-3, 270, Senior
DL - Gabe Van Winkle - Kearney, 6-3, 240, Senior
DL - Daylon Keolavone - Grand Island, 6-0, 215, Senior
DL - Caden Camese - Bellevue West, 6-1, 300, Senior
LB - James Radicia - Omaha Westside, 5-11, 200, Senior
LB - James Conway - Millard West, 6-2, 210, Senior
LB - Tate Hinrichs - Millard South, 6-2, 210, Senior
LB - Jack McDonnell - Bellevue West 6-2, 190, Senior
LB - Makhi Nelson-Douglas - Elkhorn South, 6-2, 205, Senior
DB - Alex Bullock - Creighton Prep, 6-2, 180, Senior
DB - Koby Bretz - Omaha Westside, 6-2, 200, Senior
DB - Avante Dickerson - Omaha Westside, 6-0, 170, Senior
P ----Trevor Marshall - Gretna, 6-2, 205, Senior
ATH- Preston Pearson - Kearney, 6-2, 210, Senior
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLASS A
Offense
QB - Cole Payton - Omaha Westside, 6-3, 210, Senior
RB - TJ Urban-Millatd South, 6-1, 190, Senior
RB - Dominic Rezac-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 175, Junior
RB - LJ Richardson - Bellevue West, 6-1, 215, Junior
WR- Keagan Johnson - Bellevue West - 6-1, 190, Senior
WR- Carter Glenn - Lincoln East, 5-11, 165, Senior
OL - Teddy Prochazka - Elkhorn South, 6-9, 300, Senior
OL - Tyler Taylor - Millard North, 6-3, 315, Senior
OL - Isaac Zatechka - Elkhorn South 6-4, 270, Senior
OL - Beau Wendt - Millard South, 6-2, 280, Senior
OL - Cooper Taylor - Elkhorn South, 6-2, 280, Senior
K ----Cole Lammel-Millard South, 5-11, 165, Senior
ATH- Noah Walters - Lincoln East, 6-0, 175, Junior
ATH- Zane Flores - Gretna - 6-3, 170, Sophomore
CLASS A
Defense
DL - Cade Haberman - Omaha Westside, 6-3, 270, Senior
DL - Gabe Van Winkle - Kearney, 6-3, 240, Senior
DL - Daylon Keolavone - Grand Island, 6-0, 215, Senior
DL - Caden Camese - Bellevue West, 6-1, 300, Senior
LB - James Radicia - Omaha Westside, 5-11, 200, Senior
LB - James Conway - Millard West, 6-2, 210, Senior
LB - Tate Hinrichs - Millard South, 6-2, 210, Senior
LB - Jack McDonnell - Bellevue West 6-2, 190, Senior
LB - Makhi Nelson-Douglas - Elkhorn South, 6-2, 205, Senior
DB - Alex Bullock - Creighton Prep, 6-2, 180, Senior
DB - Koby Bretz - Omaha Westside, 6-2, 200, Senior
DB - Avante Dickerson - Omaha Westside, 6-0, 170, Senior
P ----Trevor Marshall - Gretna, 6-2, 205, Senior
ATH- Preston Pearson - Kearney, 6-2, 210, Senior
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLASS B
Offense
QB - Jarrett Synek - Hastings, 6-2, 200, Senior
RB - Dex Larsen - Blair, 5-10, 200, Senior
RB - Aiden Young - Elkhorn, 5-11, 175, Senior
RB - Christian Meneses - Plattsmouth, 5-11, 185, Junior
WR- Carson Shoemaker - Hastings, 5-7, 155, Senior
WR- Jake Orr - Omaha Roncalli, 6-3, 175, Junior
TE - James Carnie - Norris, 6-5, 225, Senior
OL - Trevor Brown - Waverly, 6-2, 265, Junior
OL - Brody Stutzman - Grand Island Northwest, 6-2, 270, Senior
OL - Marlo Garza - Alliance, 6-3, 275, Senior
OL - Nolan Gorczyca - Omaha Roncalli, 6-6, 285, Senior
OL - Gage Griffiths - Aurora, 6-2, 270, Junior
K ----Parker Janky - Grand Island Northwest, 6-3, 185, Senior
ATH- Kale Bird - Bennington, 5-10, 165, Senior
ATH- Ethan Shaw - Aurora, 6-0, 175, Senior
CLASS B
Defense
DL - Drew Christo - Elkhorn - 6-4, 225, Senior
DL - Luke McDonald - Bennington, 5-11, 205, Junior
DL - Nick Maag - Scottsbluff, 6-6, 230, Senior
LB - Barrett Liebentritt - Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 215, Senior
LB - Dylan Meyer - Norris, 6-1, 225, Senior
LB - Mack Owens - Aurora, 6-3, 205, Junior
LB - Sam Scott - Omaha Skutt, 6-1, 215. Senior
LB - Blake Davis - Hastings, 6-0, 225, Senior
DB - Evan Canoyer - Waverly, 5-9, 190. Senior
DB - Owen Prince - Plattsmouth, 6-0, 165, Junior
DB - Zane Schawang - Waverly, 5-11, 160, Senior
DB - Tyler LeClair - Bennington, 6-1, 210, Senior
P - Gannon Gragert - Elkhorn, 6-4, 215, Senior
ATH - Alex Langen - McCook, 6-2, 220, Senior
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLASS C-1
Offense
QB - Heinrich Haarberg - Kearney Catholic, 6-5, 200, Senior
RB - Eli Larson-St. Paul - 6-0, 210, Senior
RB - Colin Ludvig - Wahoo, 5-6, 150, Junior
RB - Matthew Schuster - Ashland-Greenwood, 5-10, 185, Senior
WR- Ben Brahmer - Pierce, 6-5, 185, Sophomore
WR- Tanner Schneiderheinz - Central City, 5-9, 170, Senior
OL - Nathan Scheer - St. Paul, 6-1, 250, Senior
OL - Cam Binder - Auburn, 6-0, 195, Senior
OL - Shawn Rinkel - Pierce - 6-3, 215, Senior
OL - Gunnar Nyberg - St. Paul, 6-2, 185, Senior
OL - Dylan Merz - Kearney Catholic, 6-5, 215, Junior
K -- Spencer Hoagland - Kearney Catholic, 6-1, 170, Senior
ATH- Adam Van Cleave - Columbus Lakeview, 5-10, 160, Junior
ATH/RET-Rylan Aguallo - Mitchell, 5-8, 195, Senior
CLASS C-1
DEFENSE
DL - Sam Hemberger - Adams Central, 6-2, 205, Senior
DL - Derrick Kolterman - Pierce, 5-11, 190, Senior
DL - Caleb Pederson - St. Paul, 6-3, 330, Senior
LB - Grant Kolterman - Wahoo, 5-11, 215, Junior
LB - Slade Smith - Adams Central, 6-0, 175, Junior
LB - Colton Fritz - Pierce, 6-1, 195, Junior
LB - Garret Meier - Pierce, 6-0, 185, Senior
LB - Reid Korth-Wayne, 5-11, 195, Senior
DB - Tommy Wroblewski - St. Paul, 6-2, 188, Senior
DB - Logan Moeller - Pierce, 6-0, 155, Senior
DB - Jesus Barrigan - West Point-Beemer, 5-9, 170, Senior
P ----Brody Darnell - Auburn, 6-0, 170, Senior
ATH-Tyler Slechta - Adams Central, 6-2, 175, Senior
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLASS C-2
OFFENSE
QB - Koa McIntyre - Fremont Bergan, 5-11, 190, Junior
QB - Zach Smith - Ord, 5-11, 190, Senior
RB - Tommy Stevens - Ord, 5-11, 190, Senior
RB - Easton Becker - Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6-2, 190, Junior
RB - Jackson Roberts - North Platte St. Patricks, 6-0, 175, Freshman
WR- Gavin Logemann - Fremont Bergan, 6-3, 170, Junior
WR- Jake Bargen - Centennial, 6-2, 195, Junior
OL - Riley Setlik - Ord, 6-4, 290, Senior
OL - Mike Maline - Oakland-Craig, 6-2, 260, Senior
OL - Josh Urmacher - David City Aquinas, 6-1, 205, Junior
OL - Nolan Thomsen - Fremont Bergan, 6-2, 215, Senior
OL - Tyler Pinkleman - Yutan, 5-10, 270, Senior
PK - Kelen Meyer - Ord, 6-2, 165, Senior
ATH- Brady Timm - Yutan, 5-10, 185, Senior
CLASS C-2
DEFENSE
DL - Joe Hinrichs - Sutton, 5-11, 200, Senior
DL - Trey Werner - Ord, 6-0, 225, Junior
DL - Rowdy Truska - David City Aquinas, 6-1, 200, Junior
DL - Wyatt Marr - Lincoln Lutheran, 6-6, 235, Senior
LB - Mike Brands - Oakland-Craig, 6-0, 210, Junior
LB - Jarrett Boggs - Fremont Bergan, 5-10, 170, Junior
LB - Caden Nelson - Oakland-Craig, 6-1, 200, Senior
LB - Cayden Cunningham - Norfolk Catholic, 6-3, 190, Senior
LB - Caden Egr - Yutan, 5-11, 180, Senior
DB - Kyle Napier - David City Aquinas, 5-10, 165, Senior
DB - Coulter Thiele - Oakland-Craig, 6-1, 175, Senior
DB - Myles Thoene - Hartington Cedar Catholic, 5-11, 180, Senior
P ---Russ Martinez - Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-0, 170, Senior
ATH- Jimmy Allen - Crofton, 5-9, 180, Junior
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLASS D-1 (8-MAN)
OFFENSE (Captain - Tommy McEvoy-Clarkson-Leigh, 6-2, 195, Senior)
QB - Quade Myers - Dundy County/Stratton, 5-11, 185, Junior
RB - Serbando Diaz - Dundy County/Stratton, 5-8, 155, Senior
RB - Caleb Busch - Burwell - 6-2, 190, Junior
RB - Carter Seim - Cross County, 6-1,195, Junior
WR- Julien Hearn - Neligh-Oakdale, 5-9, 160, Senior
OL - Keegan Krutsinger - Dundy County/Stratton, 6-6, 295, Senior
OL - Carter Mann - Burwell - 6-4, 230, Junior
OL - Weston Reiman - Weeping Water, 6-2, 250, Senior
OL - Lincoln Waters - Cross County, 5-11, 240, Senior
K ----Mason Plock - Burwell, 6-0, 175, Senior
ATH - Blake Miller - Nebraska City Lourdes, 6-3, 190, Junior
ATH - Cole Seims - Tri-County - 6-0, 165, Senior
CLASS D-1 (8-MAN)
DEFENSE
DL - Delton Haines - Dundy County/Stratton, 5-11, 240, Senior
DL - Mason Brueggman - Stanton, 6-3, 210, Senior
DL - Cory Hollinger - Cross County, 6-6, 215, Junior
LB - Levi Belina - Howells-Dodge, 6-1, 170, Junior
LB - Brandon Beeson - Tri-County - 6-3, 200, Senior
LB - Clayton Dethlefs - Arcadia/Loup City, 6-0, 190, Senior
LB - Justin Erb-Wakefield - 6-3, 205, Senior
DB - Sutton Pohlman - Stanton, 6-0, 195, Senior
DB - Cash Gurney - Burwell, 6-0, 180, Junior
DB - Isaac Noyd - Cross County, 5-9, 145, Senior
P ----Aiden Kuester - Neligh-Oakdale, 6-0, 185, Sophomore
ATH- Xavier Perez- Elm Creek, 5-7, 165, Senior
ATH- Christian Rystrom - Cross County, 6-0, 170, Senior
CLASS D-2 (8-MAN)
OFFENSE
QB - Jakub Jordan - Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-11, 165, Junior
RB - Dane Pokorny - Sandhills/Thedford, 6-3, 200, Junior
RB - Tyson Denkert - Kenesaw, 5-10, 180, Junior
RB - Bryce Reed - Osceola, 5-11, 175, Senior
WR- Tyce Westland - Pleasanton 6-5, 225, Senior
WR- Jack Flegener - Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-2, 200, Senior
OL - Brayton Branic - Sandhills-Thedford, 6-0, 270, Senior
OL - Eric Schroeder - BDS, 6-4, 220, Senior
OL - Trevor Cargill - Central Valley, 6-3, 280, Senior
K ----Dylan Vogt - Pender, 6-0, 175, Senior
ATH- Dalton Kleinschmidt - BDS, 5-11, 155, Senior
CLASS D-2 (8-MAN)
DEFENSE
DL - Kytle Sterup - Osceola, 6-3, 210, Senior
DL - Kyle Ardissano - BDS, 6-4, 220, Senior
DL - Brogan Nachtigal - Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-3, 215, Junior
LB - Del Casteel - Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 200, Senior
LB - Jackson McIntyre - Central Valley, 5-11, 180, Senior
LB - Reed McFadden - Sandhills-Thedford, 6-1, 200, Senior
DB - Tanner Pfeifer - Humphrey St. Francis, 6-2, 180, Junior
DB - Dominic Phillippi - BDS, 5-8, 150, Senior
DB - Reece Zutavern - Sandhills/Thedford, 5-10, 190, Junior
P ----Aiden Hedstrom - O’Neill St. Marys, 6-2, 185, Junior
ATH-Ty Nekoliczak - Central Valley, 5-8, 140, Senior
