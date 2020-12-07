 Skip to main content
1000 Yard Guy's 2020 All-State Football Teams
0 comments

1000 Yard Guy’s 2020 All-State Football Teams

1000 Yard Guy’s 2020 All-State Football Teams

If I had to choose 2020 Player of the Year in Nebraska High School Football, it would have to be Omaha Westside quarterback Cole Payton. 

I am very proud to present my 2020 All-State Football Teams. I am a firm believer that these mythical All-State teams are very exclusive, however, I will never leave a deserving athlete off of one of these elite football teams because “all the positions are filled”.

My 11-Man All-State football teams usually consist of 11 positions plus a kicker or punter and a “Athlete”. That is 13 positions. In 8-Man football the additional two positions raise the number to 10 per team.

As an example, this year Class C-1 consisted of 43 teams. All 43 teams had 11 positions. So, 11 positions on each team times 43 teams equals 473 football players competing for 13 spots on one of my normal 11-Man All-State football teams.

When all is said and done, even with THIRTEEN players making a All-State squad, that still is only 2.8% of all the starters in Class C-1 being selected to my All-State football team. Two point eight percent.

In my humble opinion, that is a pretty exclusive team. So if I deem it necessary to add one, or even two extra spots on a team, it would still not approach 5% of all eligible starters in Class C-1.

That my friends, is why I Never leave a deserving player off one of my All-State Football teams.

So with that being said, here are my Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Guy 2020 All-State Football Teams:

SUPER-STATE OFFENSE

QB - Cole Payton - Omaha Westside, 6-3, 210, Senior

RB - TJ Urban-Millatd South, 6-1, 190, Senior

RB - Dominic Rezac-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 175, Junior

RB - LJ Richardson - Bellevue West, 6-1, 215, Junior

WR- Keagan Johnson - Bellevue West - 6-1, 190, Senior

WR- Carter Glenn - Lincoln East, 5-11, 165, Senior

OL - Teddy Prochazka - Elkhorn South, 6-9, 300, Senior

OL - Tyler Taylor - Millard North, 6-3, 315, Senior

OL - Isaac Zatechka - Elkhorn South 6-4, 270, Senior

OL - Trevor Brown - Waverly, 6-2, 265, Junior

OL - Cooper Taylor - Elkhorn South, 6-2, 280, Senior

K ----Kelen Meyer - Ord, 6-2, 165, Senior

ATH- Eli Larson-St. Paul - 6-0, 210, Senior

SUPER-STATE DEFENSE

DL - Cade Haberman - Omaha Westside, 6-3, 270, Senior

DL - Gabe Van Winkle - Kearney, 6-3, 240, Senior

DL - Daylon Keolavone - Grand Island, 6-0, 215, Senior

DL - Caden Camese - Bellevue West, 6-1, 300, Senior

LB - James Radicia - Omaha Westside, 5-11, 200, Senior

LB - James Conway - Millard West, 6-2, 210, Senior

LB - Tate Hinrichs - Millard South, 6-2, 210, Senior

LB - Jack McDonnell - Bellevue West 6-2, 190, Senior

LB - Makhi Nelson-Douglas - Elkhorn South, 6-2, 205, Senior

DB - Alex Bullock - Creighton Prep, 6-2, 180, Senior

DB - Koby Bretz - Omaha Westside, 6-2, 200, Senior

DB - Avante Dickerson - Omaha Westside, 6-0, 170, Senior

P ----Trevor Marshall - Gretna, 6-2, 205, Senior

ATH- Preston Pearson - Kearney, 6-2, 210, Senior

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLASS A

Offense

QB - Cole Payton - Omaha Westside, 6-3, 210, Senior

RB - TJ Urban-Millatd South, 6-1, 190, Senior

RB - Dominic Rezac-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 175, Junior

RB - LJ Richardson - Bellevue West, 6-1, 215, Junior

WR- Keagan Johnson - Bellevue West - 6-1, 190, Senior

WR- Carter Glenn - Lincoln East, 5-11, 165, Senior

OL - Teddy Prochazka - Elkhorn South, 6-9, 300, Senior

OL - Tyler Taylor - Millard North, 6-3, 315, Senior

OL - Isaac Zatechka - Elkhorn South 6-4, 270, Senior

OL - Beau Wendt - Millard South, 6-2, 280, Senior

OL - Cooper Taylor - Elkhorn South, 6-2, 280, Senior

K ----Cole Lammel-Millard South, 5-11, 165, Senior

ATH- Noah Walters - Lincoln East, 6-0, 175, Junior

ATH- Zane Flores - Gretna - 6-3, 170, Sophomore

CLASS A

Defense

DL - Cade Haberman - Omaha Westside, 6-3, 270, Senior

DL - Gabe Van Winkle - Kearney, 6-3, 240, Senior

DL - Daylon Keolavone - Grand Island, 6-0, 215, Senior

DL - Caden Camese - Bellevue West, 6-1, 300, Senior

LB - James Radicia - Omaha Westside, 5-11, 200, Senior

LB - James Conway - Millard West, 6-2, 210, Senior

LB - Tate Hinrichs - Millard South, 6-2, 210, Senior

LB - Jack McDonnell - Bellevue West 6-2, 190, Senior

LB - Makhi Nelson-Douglas - Elkhorn South, 6-2, 205, Senior

DB - Alex Bullock - Creighton Prep, 6-2, 180, Senior

DB - Koby Bretz - Omaha Westside, 6-2, 200, Senior

DB - Avante Dickerson - Omaha Westside, 6-0, 170, Senior

P ----Trevor Marshall - Gretna, 6-2, 205, Senior

ATH- Preston Pearson - Kearney, 6-2, 210, Senior

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLASS B

Offense

QB - Jarrett Synek - Hastings, 6-2, 200, Senior

RB - Dex Larsen - Blair, 5-10, 200, Senior

RB - Aiden Young - Elkhorn, 5-11, 175, Senior

RB - Christian Meneses - Plattsmouth, 5-11, 185, Junior

WR- Carson Shoemaker - Hastings, 5-7, 155, Senior

WR- Jake Orr - Omaha Roncalli, 6-3, 175, Junior

TE - James Carnie - Norris, 6-5, 225, Senior

OL - Trevor Brown - Waverly, 6-2, 265, Junior

OL - Brody Stutzman - Grand Island Northwest, 6-2, 270, Senior

OL - Marlo Garza - Alliance, 6-3, 275, Senior

OL - Nolan Gorczyca - Omaha Roncalli, 6-6, 285, Senior

OL - Gage Griffiths - Aurora, 6-2, 270, Junior

K ----Parker Janky - Grand Island Northwest, 6-3, 185, Senior

ATH- Kale Bird - Bennington, 5-10, 165, Senior

ATH- Ethan Shaw - Aurora, 6-0, 175, Senior

CLASS B

Defense

DL - Drew Christo - Elkhorn - 6-4, 225, Senior

DL - Luke McDonald - Bennington, 5-11, 205, Junior

DL - Nick Maag - Scottsbluff, 6-6, 230, Senior

LB - Barrett Liebentritt - Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 215, Senior

LB - Dylan Meyer - Norris, 6-1, 225, Senior

LB - Mack Owens - Aurora, 6-3, 205, Junior

LB - Sam Scott - Omaha Skutt, 6-1, 215. Senior

LB - Blake Davis - Hastings, 6-0, 225, Senior

DB - Evan Canoyer - Waverly, 5-9, 190. Senior

DB - Owen Prince - Plattsmouth, 6-0, 165, Junior

DB - Zane Schawang - Waverly, 5-11, 160, Senior

DB - Tyler LeClair - Bennington, 6-1, 210, Senior

P - Gannon Gragert - Elkhorn, 6-4, 215, Senior

ATH - Alex Langen - McCook, 6-2, 220, Senior

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLASS C-1

Offense

QB - Heinrich Haarberg - Kearney Catholic, 6-5, 200, Senior

RB - Eli Larson-St. Paul - 6-0, 210, Senior

RB - Colin Ludvig - Wahoo, 5-6, 150, Junior

RB - Matthew Schuster - Ashland-Greenwood, 5-10, 185, Senior

WR- Ben Brahmer - Pierce, 6-5, 185, Sophomore

WR- Tanner Schneiderheinz - Central City, 5-9, 170, Senior

OL - Nathan Scheer - St. Paul, 6-1, 250, Senior

OL - Cam Binder - Auburn, 6-0, 195, Senior

OL - Shawn Rinkel - Pierce - 6-3, 215, Senior

OL - Gunnar Nyberg - St. Paul, 6-2, 185, Senior

OL - Dylan Merz - Kearney Catholic, 6-5, 215, Junior

K -- Spencer Hoagland - Kearney Catholic, 6-1, 170, Senior

ATH- Adam Van Cleave - Columbus Lakeview, 5-10, 160, Junior

ATH/RET-Rylan Aguallo - Mitchell, 5-8, 195, Senior

CLASS C-1

DEFENSE

DL - Sam Hemberger - Adams Central, 6-2, 205, Senior

DL - Derrick Kolterman - Pierce, 5-11, 190, Senior

DL - Caleb Pederson - St. Paul, 6-3, 330, Senior

LB - Grant Kolterman - Wahoo, 5-11, 215, Junior

LB - Slade Smith - Adams Central, 6-0, 175, Junior

LB - Colton Fritz - Pierce, 6-1, 195, Junior

LB - Garret Meier - Pierce, 6-0, 185, Senior

LB - Reid Korth-Wayne, 5-11, 195, Senior

DB - Tommy Wroblewski - St. Paul, 6-2, 188, Senior

DB - Logan Moeller - Pierce, 6-0, 155, Senior

DB - Jesus Barrigan - West Point-Beemer, 5-9, 170, Senior

P ----Brody Darnell - Auburn, 6-0, 170, Senior

ATH-Tyler Slechta - Adams Central, 6-2, 175, Senior

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLASS C-2

OFFENSE

QB - Koa McIntyre - Fremont Bergan, 5-11, 190, Junior

QB - Zach Smith - Ord, 5-11, 190, Senior

RB - Tommy Stevens - Ord, 5-11, 190, Senior

RB - Easton Becker - Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6-2, 190, Junior

RB - Jackson Roberts - North Platte St. Patricks, 6-0, 175, Freshman

WR- Gavin Logemann - Fremont Bergan, 6-3, 170, Junior

WR- Jake Bargen - Centennial, 6-2, 195, Junior

OL - Riley Setlik - Ord, 6-4, 290, Senior

OL - Mike Maline - Oakland-Craig, 6-2, 260, Senior

OL - Josh Urmacher - David City Aquinas, 6-1, 205, Junior

OL - Nolan Thomsen - Fremont Bergan, 6-2, 215, Senior

OL - Tyler Pinkleman - Yutan, 5-10, 270, Senior

PK - Kelen Meyer - Ord, 6-2, 165, Senior

ATH- Brady Timm - Yutan, 5-10, 185, Senior

CLASS C-2

DEFENSE

DL - Joe Hinrichs - Sutton, 5-11, 200, Senior

DL - Trey Werner - Ord, 6-0, 225, Junior

DL - Rowdy Truska - David City Aquinas, 6-1, 200, Junior

DL - Wyatt Marr - Lincoln Lutheran, 6-6, 235, Senior

LB - Mike Brands - Oakland-Craig, 6-0, 210, Junior

LB - Jarrett Boggs - Fremont Bergan, 5-10, 170, Junior

LB - Caden Nelson - Oakland-Craig, 6-1, 200, Senior

LB - Cayden Cunningham - Norfolk Catholic, 6-3, 190, Senior

LB - Caden Egr - Yutan, 5-11, 180, Senior

DB - Kyle Napier - David City Aquinas, 5-10, 165, Senior

DB - Coulter Thiele - Oakland-Craig, 6-1, 175, Senior

DB - Myles Thoene - Hartington Cedar Catholic, 5-11, 180, Senior

P ---Russ Martinez - Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-0, 170, Senior

ATH- Jimmy Allen - Crofton, 5-9, 180, Junior

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLASS D-1 (8-MAN)

OFFENSE (Captain - Tommy McEvoy-Clarkson-Leigh, 6-2, 195, Senior)

QB - Quade Myers - Dundy County/Stratton, 5-11, 185, Junior

RB - Serbando Diaz - Dundy County/Stratton, 5-8, 155, Senior

RB - Caleb Busch - Burwell - 6-2, 190, Junior

RB - Carter Seim - Cross County, 6-1,195, Junior

WR- Julien Hearn - Neligh-Oakdale, 5-9, 160, Senior

OL - Keegan Krutsinger - Dundy County/Stratton, 6-6, 295, Senior

OL - Carter Mann - Burwell - 6-4, 230, Junior

OL - Weston Reiman - Weeping Water, 6-2, 250, Senior

OL - Lincoln Waters - Cross County, 5-11, 240, Senior

K ----Mason Plock - Burwell, 6-0, 175, Senior

ATH - Blake Miller - Nebraska City Lourdes, 6-3, 190, Junior

ATH - Cole Seims - Tri-County - 6-0, 165, Senior

CLASS D-1 (8-MAN)

DEFENSE

DL - Delton Haines - Dundy County/Stratton, 5-11, 240, Senior

DL - Mason Brueggman - Stanton, 6-3, 210, Senior

DL - Cory Hollinger - Cross County, 6-6, 215, Junior

LB - Levi Belina - Howells-Dodge, 6-1, 170, Junior

LB - Brandon Beeson - Tri-County - 6-3, 200, Senior

LB - Clayton Dethlefs - Arcadia/Loup City, 6-0, 190, Senior

LB - Justin Erb-Wakefield - 6-3, 205, Senior

DB - Sutton Pohlman - Stanton, 6-0, 195, Senior

DB - Cash Gurney - Burwell, 6-0, 180, Junior

DB - Isaac Noyd - Cross County, 5-9, 145, Senior

P ----Aiden Kuester - Neligh-Oakdale, 6-0, 185, Sophomore

ATH- Xavier Perez- Elm Creek, 5-7, 165, Senior

ATH- Christian Rystrom - Cross County, 6-0, 170, Senior

CLASS D-2 (8-MAN)

OFFENSE

QB - Jakub Jordan - Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-11, 165, Junior

RB - Dane Pokorny - Sandhills/Thedford, 6-3, 200, Junior

RB - Tyson Denkert - Kenesaw, 5-10, 180, Junior

RB - Bryce Reed - Osceola, 5-11, 175, Senior

WR- Tyce Westland - Pleasanton 6-5, 225, Senior

WR- Jack Flegener - Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-2, 200, Senior

OL - Brayton Branic - Sandhills-Thedford, 6-0, 270, Senior

OL - Eric Schroeder - BDS, 6-4, 220, Senior

OL - Trevor Cargill - Central Valley, 6-3, 280, Senior

K ----Dylan Vogt - Pender, 6-0, 175, Senior

ATH- Dalton Kleinschmidt - BDS, 5-11, 155, Senior

CLASS D-2 (8-MAN)

DEFENSE

DL - Kytle Sterup - Osceola, 6-3, 210, Senior

DL - Kyle Ardissano - BDS, 6-4, 220, Senior

DL - Brogan Nachtigal - Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-3, 215, Junior

LB - Del Casteel - Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 200, Senior

LB - Jackson McIntyre - Central Valley, 5-11, 180, Senior

LB - Reed McFadden - Sandhills-Thedford, 6-1, 200, Senior

DB - Tanner Pfeifer - Humphrey St. Francis, 6-2, 180, Junior

DB - Dominic Phillippi - BDS, 5-8, 150, Senior

DB - Reece Zutavern - Sandhills/Thedford, 5-10, 190, Junior

P ----Aiden Hedstrom - O’Neill St. Marys, 6-2, 185, Junior

ATH-Ty Nekoliczak - Central Valley, 5-8, 140, Senior

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

