1000 Yard Guy’s 2020 All-State Football Teams

I am very proud to present my 2020 All-State Football Teams. I am a firm believer that these mythical All-State teams are very exclusive, however, I will never leave a deserving athlete off of one of these elite football teams because “all the positions are filled”.

My 11-Man All-State football teams usually consist of 11 positions plus a kicker or punter and a “Athlete”. That is 13 positions. In 8-Man football the additional two positions raise the number to 10 per team.

As an example, this year Class C-1 consisted of 43 teams. All 43 teams had 11 positions. So, 11 positions on each team times 43 teams equals 473 football players competing for 13 spots on one of my normal 11-Man All-State football teams.

When all is said and done, even with THIRTEEN players making a All-State squad, that still is only 2.8% of all the starters in Class C-1 being selected to my All-State football team. Two point eight percent.

In my humble opinion, that is a pretty exclusive team. So if I deem it necessary to add one, or even two extra spots on a team, it would still not approach 5% of all eligible starters in Class C-1.

That my friends, is why I Never leave a deserving player off one of my All-State Football teams.