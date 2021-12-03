1000 Yard Guy’s 2021 All-State Football Teams

Here are my 2021 High School All-State Football teams. I take great pride publishing these each season and I do realize there are more than 11 athletes on my 11-Man teams and in excess of 8 on the 8-Man squads.

The reason is simple. While not totally watering down these elite squads, I will not leave a deserving player off my All-State teams and I DO have a formula for doing this.

Here’s the way I look at these All-State teams. There were 31 teams competing in Class A this past season. 31 times 11 starting positions equals 341 kids that play every week. On a normal 11-Man All-State football team there are 12 positions, the normal eleven, plus a punter or kicker. That makes 12.

So, if I have 12 players on my Class A All-State team, that means that just 3.5% out of 341 starters make the elite Dream Team (All-State). Even if I add another slot, it still only raises that elite percentage to 3.5%. Two extra additions makes it just 4.1%, three extra players makes it 4.4%.

If I place 14 players on my Class A Offensive squad, it still means only 4.4% of all starters make this All-State team. In my opinion, that is still a very elite group of players.