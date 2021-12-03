1000 Yard Guy’s 2021 All-State Football Teams

Here are my 2021 High School All-State Football teams. I take great pride publishing these each season and I do realize there are more than 11 athletes on my 11-Man teams and in excess of 8 on the 8-Man squads.
The reason is simple. While not totally watering down these elite squads, I will not leave a deserving player off my All-State teams and I DO have a formula for doing this.
Here’s the way I look at these All-State teams. There were 31 teams competing in Class A this past season. 31 times 11 starting positions equals 341 kids that play every week. On a normal 11-Man All-State football team there are 12 positions, the normal eleven, plus a punter or kicker. That makes 12.
So, if I have 12 players on my Class A All-State team, that means that just 3.5% out of 341 starters make the elite Dream Team (All-State). Even if I add another slot, it still only raises that elite percentage to 3.5%. Two extra additions makes it just 4.1%, three extra players makes it 4.4%.
If I place 14 players on my Class A Offensive squad, it still means only 4.4% of all starters make this All-State team. In my opinion, that is still a very elite group of players.
When you get into 8-Man football, Class D-1 for example, there were 57 schools competing in 2021. With 8 starters per squad, you have 456 athletes legitimately eligible for All-State status at the beginning of the year.
Since 9 players usually make up a normal 8-Man All-State squad, that means only 1.97% of ALL the starters make up the so-called Dream Team. Add one extra, it’s 2.2%. Even adding 4 extra slots on an 8-Man All-State team, still keeps that elite percentage at 2.6%.
So, Football Moms and Dads, ladies and gentlemen, there’s your 1000 Yard Guy All-State Teams math lesson and HERE are your (My) 2021 All-State Football Teams.
*2021 All-State Football Teams*
Class A
Offense
QB - Zane Flores-Gretna, 6-3, 200, Junior
QB - Noah Walters-Lincoln East, 6-0, 190, Senior
RB - LJ Richardson-Bellevue West, 6-1, 210, Senior
RB - Dominic Rezac-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 185, Senior
TE - Micah Riley-Bellevue West, 6-6, 235, Senior
WR - KeShaun Williams-Omaha North, 6-1, 170, Senior
WR - Kaden Helms-Bellevue West, 6-6, 220, Senior
OL - Henry Rickels-Bellevue West, 6-3, 250, Senior
OL - Chase Esmick-Elkhorn South, 6-5, 300, Senior
OL - Sam Sledge-Creighton Prep, 6-4, 270, Junior
OL - Gabe Whitten-Elkhorn South, 6-0, 245, Senior
OL - Mason Goldman-Gretna, 6-7, 240, Junior
PK - Tristan Alvano-Omaha Westside, 6-2, 175, Senior
ATH-Gage Stenger-Millard South, 6-3, 200, Senior
ATH-Cooper Erikson-Lincoln East, 6-4, 210, Senior
Defense
DL - Caden Camese, Bellevue West, 6-2, 285, Senior
DL - Maverick Noonan-Elkhorn South, 6-4, 230, Junior
DL - Cole Haberman-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 215, Senior
LB - Tommy Connelly-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 195, Senior
LB - Will Hubert-Papillion-La Vista, 6-4, 225, Senior
LB - Devon Jackson-Omaha Burke, 6-3, 215, Senior
LB - Vince Genatone-North Platte, 6-0, 210, Senior
LB - Jake Gassaway-Millard South, 6-3, 215, Senior
LB - Mick Huber-Gretna, 6-0, 190, Senior
DB - Cole Ballard-Elkhorn South, 6-0, 185, Junior
DB - Brayden Chaney-Gretna, 6-1, 180, Senior
DB - Caleb Benning-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 180, Sophomore
Punt-Kytan Fyfe-Grand Island, 6-2, 185, Senior
ATH-Ernest Hausmann-Columbus, 6-4, 220, Senior
-----------------------------------------------------------
Class B
Offense
QB - Gavin Sukup-Seward, 6-1, 185, Senior
RB - Dylan Mostek-Bennington, 5-10, 195, Senior
RB - Christian Meneses-Plattsmouth, 5-10, 180, Senior
RB - Carlos Collazo-Aurora, 5-9, 200, Junior
WR - Cayden Bluhm-Bennington, 6-1, 160, Senior
WR - Jake Orr - Omaha Roncalli, 6-4, 180, Senior
OL - Jake Stier-Bennington, 6-2, 270, Senior
OL - Gage Griffith-Aurora, 6-1, 275, Senior
OL - Jameson Krayneski-Bennington, 6-4, 260, Senior
OL - Joe Brinker-Omaha Skutt Catholic, 6-1, 235, Senior
OL - Cody Harris-Bennington, 6-5, 230, Senior
OL - Sal Nacerelli-Omaha Gross, 6-1, 275, Junior
PK - Noah Boyd-Omaha Skutt Catholic, 6-1, 180, Junior
ATH - Rashaad Madden-Ralston, 5-10, 180, Senior
Defense
DL - Trevor Brown-Waverly, 6-2, 275, Senior
DL - Aidan Betz-Elkhorn, 6-3, 280, Junior
DL - Chance Symons-Scottsbluff, 6-3, 240, Senior
DL - Chevalier Curry-Bennington, 6-0 220, Senior
LB - Luke McDonald-Bennington, 6-0, 210, Senior
LB - Marley Jensen-York, 5-8, 180, Senior
LB - Austin Holtz-Bennington, 5-10, 175, Senior
LB - Mack Owens-Aurora, 6-3, 215, Senior
DB - Mitch Anderson-Bennington, 5-10, 165, Senior
DB - Hayden Stec-Elkhorn, 6-1, 215, Senior
DB - Wyatt Archer-Omaha Skutt Catholic, 5-10, 175, Junior
DB - Clyde Hinton-Plattsmouth, 6-2, 290, Senior
Punt-Cole Murray-Waverly, 6-2, 185, Senior
ATH-Sam Hartman-Northwest (Grand Island), 6-0, 195, Senior
-----------------------------------------------------------
Class C-1
Offense
QB - Abram Scholting-Pierce, 5-11, 175, Junior
RB - Riley Grieser-Kearney Catholic, 6-1, 175, Senior
RB - Devon Borchers-Columbus Scotus, 5-11, 190, Senior
RB - T J Covington-Boys Town, 5-9, 170, Senior
TE - Garrett Oakley-Columbus Scotus, 6-5, 220, Senior
WR -Benjamin Brahmer-Pierce, 6-6, 200, Junior
OL - Braxton Buck-Ashland-Greenwood, 5-9, 220, Junior
OL - Eli Osten-Columbus Lakeview, 6-2, 240, Senior
OL - Kase Thompson-Battle Creek, 5-11, 225, Senior
OL - Carson Lavaley-Wahoo, 6-1, 230, Senior
OL - Jake Masker-Kearney Catholic, 6-3, 250, Senior
OL - Dawson Raabe-Pierce, 6-0, 295, Junior
PK - Evan Shepard-Ashland-Greenwood, 6-2, 165, Senior
ATH-Hyatt Collins-Adams Central, 5-10, 195, Junior
Class C-1
Defense
DL - Jaeden Jenkinson-Columbus Lakeview, 5-11, 205, Senior
DL - Jackson Roberts-Boone Central, 6-3, 185, Junior
DL - Dylan Merz - Kearney Catholic, 6-4, 225, Senior
LB - Ashton Schafer-Boone Central, 6-1, 190, Senior
LB - Michael Kruntorad-Pierce, 5-11, 190, Senior
LB - Jace Ballard-Boys Town, 5-10, 200, Senior
LB - Clint Dierks-Fort Calhoun, 5-11, 210, Senior
DB - Adam Van Cleave-Columbus Lakeview, 5-10, 165, Senior
DB - Brett Mahony-Kearney Catholic, 6-3, 210, Senior
DB - Tanner Walling-Wayne, 5-11, 160, Senior
DB - Jaxon Weyand-Milford, 5-11, 165, Senior
DB - Ryan Dixon-Auburn, 6-0, 175, Senior
Punt - Kolby Blaser-Columbus Lakeview, 6-1, 165, Senior
ATH-Colton Fritz-Pierce, 6-1, 210, Senior
-----------------------------------------------------------
Class C-2
Offense
QB - Koa McIntyre-Fremont Bergan, 6-1, 205, Senior
RB - Karter Kerkman-Norfolk Catholic, 6-1, 195, Junior
RB - Paxton Olson-Sutton, 6-0, 185, Senior
RB - Jimmy Allen-Crofton, 5-10, 185, Senior
WR -Kade McIntyre-Fremont Bergan, 6-4, 195, Junior
WR - Lucas Pruss-Fremont Bergan, 6-1, 180, Senior
OL - Adam Kotas-Wilber-Clatonia, 6-0, 215, Senior
OL - Carson Ortmeier-Fremont Bergan, 6-2, 195, Senior
OL - J T Brands-Oakland-Craig, 6-2, 255, Sophomore
OL - Jack L’Heureux-Lincoln Lutheran, 6-5, 245, Senior
OL - Carson Felhafer-Centennial, 6-3, 285, Senior
OL - Ethan Shaw-Sandy Creek, 6-3, 270, Senior
PK - Alex Langenfeld-Fremont Bergan, 6-3, 170, Sophomore
ATH-Jackson Roberts-North Platte St. Patricks, 6-1, 178, Sophomore
Class C-2
Defense
DL - Rowdy Truska-David City Aquinas, 6-1, 215, Senior
DL - Kade Pieper-Norfolk Catholic, 6-4, 240, Junior
DL - Easton Becker-Hartington Cedar Catholic,
LB - Michael Andel-David City Aquinas, 6-1, 190, Senior
LB - Jarett Boggs-Fremont Bergan, 5-11, 185, Senior
LB - Matthew Davis-Sutton, 6-0, 235, Senior
LB - Carson Thomsen-Oakland-Craig, 6-4, 180, Senior
LB - Ryan Gabriel-Ord, 6-2, 220, Junior
DB - Tate Thoene-Hartington Cedar Catholic, 5-9, 185, Senior
DB - Cal Janke-Fremont Bergan, 5-11, 175, Senior
DB - Dylan Hurlburt-Ord, 5-8, 165, Sophomore
DB - Isaiah Daniell-Yutan, 5-11, 165, Senior
Punt-Marcus Lowry-Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-3, 171, Senior
ATH-Carson Kudlacek-Hastings St. Cecilia, 6-1, 180, Junior
-----------------------------------------------------------
Class D-1
Offense
QB - Blake Miller-Lourdes Central Catholic, 6-2, 190, Senior
QB - Quade Myers-Dundy County/Stratton
RB - Caleb Busch-Burwell, 6-0, 180, Senior
RB - Carter Seim-Cross County, 6-1, 210, Senior
RB - Levi Belina-Howells-Dodge, 6-0, 180, Senior
WR - Andrew Walthke-Palmyra, 6-5, 210, Senior
WR - Beau Lee-Nebraska City Lourdes, 6-1, 170, Senior
OL - Sam Fasso-Dundy County/Stratton, 6-3, 315, Junior
OL - Kamden Dusatko-Stanton, 6-1, 245, Senior
OL - Damon Mickey-Cross County, 5-11, 220, Senior
PK - Caleb Howard-Nebraska City Lourdes, 5-11, 165, Senior
ATH-Trevor Thomsen-Summerland, 5-10, 175, Junior
ATH-Cade Hosier-Elmwood-Murdock, 5-9, 170, Junior
Class D-1
Defense
DL - Cory Hollinger-Cross County, 6-6, 227, Senior
DL - R J Bayer-Howells-Dodge, 6-2, 190, Senior
DL - Oscar Dominguez-Howells-Dodge, 6-1, 155, Sophomore
DL - Carter Mann-Burwell, 6-4, 260, Senior
LB - Hunter Mortimer-Weeping Water, 5-9, 190, Senior
LB - Cash Gurney-Burwell, 6-0, 180, Senior
LB - Jestin Bayer-Howells-Dodge, 5-10, 190, Senior
DB - Tristan White-Arapahoe, 6-0, 170, Senior
DB - Blake Sindelar-Howells-Dodge, 6-3, 195, Senior
DB - Eli Hayes-Clarkson-Leigh, 5-7, 140, Senior
DB - Aiden Kuester-Neligh-Oakdale, 6-0, 175, Junior
Punt-Garrett Blanke-Emerson-Hubbard, 6-3, 200, Senior
ATH-Joe Kearney-Nebraska City Lourdes, 5-9, 170, Senior
-----------------------------------------------------------
Class D-2
Offense
QB - Tyson Denkert-Kenesaw, 5-10, 185, Senior
RB - Isaiah Zelasney-Osceola, 6-0, 180, Junior
RB - Dane Pokorny-Sandhills-Thedford, 6-3, 210, Senior
RB - Jack Wemhoff-Elgin Public/Pope John, 5-9, 175, Junior
WR - Layne Warrior-Bloomfield, 6-3, 180, Sophomore
WR - Tyler Pickworth-Mead, 5-9, 145, Senior
OL - Eli Jensen-Kenesaw, 6-4, 220, Senior
OL - Dalton Gieselman-Bloomfield, 6-3, 250, Senior
OL - Carter Girard-Osceola, 5-11, 240, Senior
PK - Quenten Heineman-Pender, 5-11, 175, Junior
ATH- Trae Hickman-Sandhills-Thedford, 5-10, 175, Senior
Class D-2
Defense
DL - Brogan Nachtigal-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-2, 220, Senior
DL - Drew McIntosh-Sandhills-Thedford, 6-1, 200, Senior
DL - Trey Kennedy-Kenesaw, 6-0, 197, Senior
LB - Easton Weber-BDS, 5-11, 200, Junior
LB - Tony Berger-Riverside, 5-11, 170, Senior
LB - Reece Zutavern-Sandhills-Thedford, 5-10, 200, Senior
DB - Jakob Jordan-Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-11, 160, Senior
DB - Caleb Fossenbarger-Johnson-Brock , 5-8, 150, Senior
DB - Tanner Pfeifer-Humphrey St. Francis, 6-2, 185, Senior
Punt-Evan Keithley-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 170, Junior
ATH-Caleb Trimble-Pender, 5-11, 170, Senior
-----------------------------------------------------------
*2021 Super-State Football Teams*
First Team Super-State Offense
Offense
QB - Zane Flores-Gretna, 6-3, 200, Junior
QB - Noah Walters-Lincoln East, 6-0, 190, Senior
RB - LJ Richardson-Bellevue West, 6-1, 210, Senior
RB - Dominic Rezac-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 185, Senior
RB - Dylan Mostek-Bennington, 5-10, 195, Senior
TE - Micah Riley-Bellevue West, 6-6, 235, Senior
WR - KeShaun Williams-Omaha North, 6-1, 170, Senior
WR - Kaden Helms-Bellevue West, 6-6, 220, Senior
OL - Henry Rickels-Bellevue West, 6-3, 250, Senior
OL - Chase Esmick-Elkhorn South, 6-5, 300, Senior
OL - Sam Sledge-Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-4, 270, Junior
OL - Gabe Whitten-Elkhorn South, 6-0, 245, Senior
OL - Mason Goldman-Gretna, 6-7, 240, Junior
PK - Tristan Alvano-Omaha Westside, 6-2, 175, Senior
First Team Super-State Defense
DL - Caden Camese, Bellevue West, 6-2, 285, Senior
DL - Trevor Brown-Waverly, 6-2, 275, Senior
DL - Cole Haberman-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 215, Senior
LB - Tommy Connelly-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 195, Senior
LB - Will Hubert-Papillion-La Vista, 6-4, 225, Senior
LB - Devon Jackson-Omaha Burke, 6-3, 215, Senior
LB - Vince Genatone-North Platte, 6-0, 210, Senior
LB - Jake Gassaway-Millard South, 6-3, 215, Senior
LB - Mick Huber-Gretna, 6-0, 190, Senior
DB - Cole Ballard-Elkhorn South, 6-0, 185, Junior
DB - Kytan Fyfe-Grand Island, 6-2, 185, Senior
DB - Brayden Chaney-Gretna, 6-1, 180, Senior
DB - Caleb Benning-Omaha Westside, 6-0, 180, Sophomore
Punt-Marcus Lowry-Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-3, 171, Senior
ATH-Ernest Hausmann-Columbus, 6-4, 220, Senior