1000 Yard Guy’s 2022 Nebraska High School Boys All-State/Super-State Basketball Teams

It is once again time for the Football guy to choose All-State Basketball teams. Unless I’ve missed by a mile on these picks, playing for a team that made it to the State Basketball Tournament this past season was almost a MUST to make this elite list.
“How far did I help carry my team this season” seems like a fitting slogan for this 2022 group of high school hoops stars.
With that in mind. Here are my choices for Nebraska High School All-State Basketball for 2022.
(My Super-State Teams appear following my Class by Class selections.)
*2022 Class A All-State*
FIRST TEAM
Isaac Traudt, Grand Island, 6-9, Sr, 23.6 ppg
Jasen Green, Millard North, 6-8, Jr, 17.5
Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West, 6-3, Jr, 15.3
Luke Jungers, Creighton Prep, 6-8, Sr, 18.0
Reggie Thomas, Omaha Westside, 6-0, Sr, 11.9
SECOND TEAM
Daniel Brocaille, Papillion LaVista South, 6-5, Sr, 19.5
David Harmon, Millard North, 6-3, Sr, 15.6
Landon Pokorski, Gretna, 6-1, Soph, 16.9
William Kyle, Bellevue West, 6-8, Sr, 11.8
Jay Dawson, Omaha Central, 6-4, Sr, 17.6
*2022 Class B All-State*
FIRST TEAM
Connor Millikan, Platteview, 6-0, Jr, 28.3
Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 6-2, Sr, 13.7
James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, Sr, 15.6
Quincey Evans, Omaha Roncalli, 6-1, Sr, 10.6
Jacob Brack, Omaha Skutt, 6-8, Sr, 13.9
SECOND TEAM
Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice, 6-0, Sr, 14.1
Austin Tyne, Scottsbluff, 6-0, Sr, 15.7.
Austin Holtz, Bennington, 5-10, Sr, 17.8
Austin Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 6-3, Sr, 12.4
Andrew Heffelfinger, Waverly, 6-0, Jr., 14.2
*Class C-1 All-State*
FIRST TEAM
Cale Jacobson, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-4, Sr, 17.1
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic, 6-4, Sr, 17.0
Zac Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 6-0, Sr, 14.2
Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 6-0, Soph, 16.7
Jeron Gager, Ogallala, 5-10, Sr, 17.4
SECOND TEAM
Mav Binder, Auburn, 5-11, Soph, 11.3
Marcus Glock, Wahoo, 6-2, Soph, 13.6
Ryan Binder, Auburn, 5-11, Sr, 8.0
Carsen Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 6-5, Sr, 13.2
Jake Bargen, Centennial, 6-3, Sr, 19.8
*2022 Class C-2 All-State*
FIRST TEAM
Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF, 6-5, Sr., 12.4
Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF, 6-5, Sr., 15.3
Marcus Lowry, Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-3, Sr, 14.7
Isaac Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-4, Sr, 15.8
Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge, 6-3, Sr, 20.1
SECOND TEAM
Gil Jengmer, Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-8, Sr.,11.3
Carter Ruse, Freeman, 6-2, Jr, 20.5
Tayje Hadwiger, Amherst, 6-4, Soph, 11.4
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Jr, 14.5
Brennan Kelly, Norfolk Catholic, 6-2, Sr, 13.0
*2022 Class D-1 All-State
FIRST TEAM
Jack Heiss, North Platte St. Patricks, 6-1, Sr, 20.1
Quinn Johnson, Loomis, 6-2, Sr., 24.1
Dillon Critel, Burwell, 6-0, Sr, 25.0
Brecken Erickson, North Platte St. Patricks, 6-1, Sr., 14.0
Blake Miller, Nebraska City Lourdes, 6-1, Sr, 15.5
SECOND TEAM
Colton Wright, Elgin Public/Pope John, 6-4, Sr, 13.4
Tony Berger, Riverside, 6-0, Sr, 21.7
Shay Swanson, Loomis, 6-0, Sr, 12.0
Carter Mann, Burwell, 6-4, Sr, 15.5
Mark Nelms, Dundy County/Stratton, 6-2, Sr, 12.7
*2022 Class D-2 All-State Teams*
FIRST TEAM
Viktar Kachalouski, Lincoln Parkview Christian, 6-0, Jr, 15.3
Aidan Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Marys, 6-4, Sr, 19.5
Kale Gustafson, Osceola, 6-4, Soph, 15.8
Jakob Jordan, Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-11, Sr, 11.9
Clayton Moore, Mullen, 6-4, Jr, 19.6
SECOND TEAM
Adam Everitt, O’Neill St. Marys, 6-4, Sr, 11.4
Michael Ault, Lincoln Parkview Christian, 6-3, Sr, 14.0
Isaiah Zelansey, Osceola, 6-4, Jr, 16.0
Charles Schroeder, Wynot, 6-4, Sr, 15.6
Liam Kostman, Hyannis, 6-7, Sr, 18.5
-----------------------------------------------------------
***2022 SUPER-STATE Basketball Teams***
*FIRST TEAM*
Isaac Traudt, Grand Island, 6-9, Sr, 23.6 ppg
Jasen Green, Millard North, 6-8, Jr, 17.5
Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West, 6-3, Jr, 15.3
Luke Jungers, Creighton Prep, 6-8, Sr, 18.0
Cale Jacobson, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-4, Sr, 17.1
*SECOND TEAM*
Reggie Thomas, Omaha Westside, 6-0, Sr, 11.9
Daniel Brocaille, Papio South, 6-5, Sr, 19.5
David Harmon, Millard North, 6-3, Sr, 15.6
William Kyle, Bellevue West, 6-8, Sr, 11.8
Jay Dawson, Omaha Central, 6-4, Sr, 17.6
*THIRD TEAM*
Landon Pokorski, Gretna, 6-1, Soph, 16.9
Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside, 6-4, Jr, 15.6
Sam Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 6-7, Sr, 14.9
PJ Davis-Omaha Central, 6-3, Sr, 16.6
Connor Millikan, Platteview, 6-0, Jr, 28.3