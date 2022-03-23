 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1000 Yard Guy's 2022 Nebraska High School Boys All-State/Super-State Basketball Teams

  2022-03-23
  • 0
1000 Yard Guy’s 2022 Nebraska High School Boys All-State/Super-State Basketball Teams

First Team Super-State selection Cale Jacobsen of Class C-1 Ashland-Greenwood is the Real Deal.

It is once again time for the Football guy to choose All-State Basketball teams. Unless I’ve missed by a mile on these picks, playing for a team that made it to the State Basketball Tournament this past season was almost a MUST to make this elite list.

“How far did I help carry my team this season” seems like a fitting slogan for this 2022 group of high school hoops stars.

With that in mind. Here are my choices for Nebraska High School All-State Basketball for 2022.

(My Super-State Teams appear following my Class by Class selections.)

*2022 Class A All-State*

FIRST TEAM

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island, 6-9, Sr, 23.6 ppg

Jasen Green, Millard North, 6-8, Jr, 17.5

Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West, 6-3, Jr, 15.3

Luke Jungers, Creighton Prep, 6-8, Sr, 18.0

Reggie Thomas, Omaha Westside, 6-0, Sr, 11.9

SECOND TEAM

Daniel Brocaille, Papillion LaVista South, 6-5, Sr, 19.5

David Harmon, Millard North, 6-3, Sr, 15.6

Landon Pokorski, Gretna, 6-1, Soph, 16.9

William Kyle, Bellevue West, 6-8, Sr, 11.8

Jay Dawson, Omaha Central, 6-4, Sr, 17.6

*2022 Class B All-State*

FIRST TEAM

Connor Millikan, Platteview, 6-0, Jr, 28.3

Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 6-2, Sr, 13.7

James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, Sr, 15.6

Quincey Evans, Omaha Roncalli, 6-1, Sr, 10.6

Jacob Brack, Omaha Skutt, 6-8, Sr, 13.9

SECOND TEAM

Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice, 6-0, Sr, 14.1

Austin Tyne, Scottsbluff, 6-0, Sr, 15.7.

Austin Holtz, Bennington, 5-10, Sr, 17.8

Austin Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 6-3, Sr, 12.4

Andrew Heffelfinger, Waverly, 6-0, Jr., 14.2

*Class C-1 All-State*

FIRST TEAM

Cale Jacobson, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-4, Sr, 17.1

Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic, 6-4, Sr, 17.0

Zac Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 6-0, Sr, 14.2

Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 6-0, Soph, 16.7

Jeron Gager, Ogallala, 5-10, Sr, 17.4

SECOND TEAM

Mav Binder, Auburn, 5-11, Soph, 11.3

Marcus Glock, Wahoo, 6-2, Soph, 13.6

Ryan Binder, Auburn, 5-11, Sr, 8.0

Carsen Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 6-5, Sr, 13.2

Jake Bargen, Centennial, 6-3, Sr, 19.8

*2022 Class C-2 All-State*

FIRST TEAM

Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF, 6-5, Sr., 12.4

Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF, 6-5, Sr., 15.3

Marcus Lowry, Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-3, Sr, 14.7

Isaac Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-4, Sr, 15.8

Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge, 6-3, Sr, 20.1

SECOND TEAM

Gil Jengmer, Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-8, Sr.,11.3

Carter Ruse, Freeman, 6-2, Jr, 20.5

Tayje Hadwiger, Amherst, 6-4, Soph, 11.4

Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Jr, 14.5

Brennan Kelly, Norfolk Catholic, 6-2, Sr, 13.0

*2022 Class D-1 All-State

FIRST TEAM

Jack Heiss, North Platte St. Patricks, 6-1, Sr, 20.1

Quinn Johnson, Loomis, 6-2, Sr., 24.1

Dillon Critel, Burwell​, 6-0, Sr, 25.0

Brecken Erickson, North Platte St. Patricks, 6-1, Sr., 14.0

Blake Miller, Nebraska City Lourdes, 6-1, Sr, 15.5

SECOND TEAM

Colton Wright, Elgin Public/Pope John, 6-4, Sr, 13.4

Tony Berger, Riverside, 6-0, Sr, 21.7

Shay Swanson, Loomis, 6-0, Sr, 12.0

Carter Mann, Burwell, 6-4, Sr, 15.5

Mark Nelms, Dundy County/Stratton, 6-2, Sr, 12.7

*2022 Class D-2 All-State Teams*

FIRST TEAM

Viktar Kachalouski, Lincoln Parkview Christian, 6-0, Jr, 15.3

Aidan Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Marys, 6-4, Sr, 19.5

Kale Gustafson, Osceola, 6-4, Soph, 15.8

Jakob Jordan, Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-11, Sr, 11.9

Clayton Moore, Mullen, 6-4, Jr, 19.6

SECOND TEAM

Adam Everitt, O’Neill St. Marys, 6-4, Sr, 11.4

Michael Ault, Lincoln Parkview Christian, 6-3, Sr, 14.0

Isaiah Zelansey, Osceola, 6-4, Jr, 16.0

Charles Schroeder, Wynot, 6-4, Sr, 15.6

Liam Kostman, Hyannis, 6-7, Sr, 18.5

-----------------------------------------------------------

***2022 SUPER-STATE Basketball Teams***

*FIRST TEAM*

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island, 6-9, Sr, 23.6 ppg

Jasen Green, Millard North, 6-8, Jr, 17.5

Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West, 6-3, Jr, 15.3

Luke Jungers, Creighton Prep, 6-8, Sr, 18.0

Cale Jacobson, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-4, Sr, 17.1

*SECOND TEAM*

Reggie Thomas, Omaha Westside, 6-0, Sr, 11.9

Daniel Brocaille, Papio South, 6-5, Sr, 19.5

David Harmon, Millard North, 6-3, Sr, 15.6

William Kyle, Bellevue West, 6-8, Sr, 11.8

Jay Dawson, Omaha Central, 6-4, Sr, 17.6

*THIRD TEAM*

Landon Pokorski, Gretna, 6-1, Soph, 16.9

Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside, 6-4, Jr, 15.6

Sam Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 6-7, Sr, 14.9

PJ Davis-Omaha Central, 6-3, Sr, 16.6

Connor Millikan, Platteview, 6-0, Jr, 28.3

