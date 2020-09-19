1000 Yard Guy’s take on GI Northwest’s 21-20 overtime win over Waverly

NOW, the ball sits at the Northwest 27 yard line and it’s 4th and 10 for the GI Vikings. What had to be a gun shy Parker Janky then dropped back to punt, standing just inside his own 20.

Gun shy? Guess not, as the Northwest senior launched an absolute moon shot punt that sailed over Zane Schawang’s head and into the Waverly END ZONE for a 73 yard boot.

Would THIS be Waverly’s last shot with 80 yards of real estate in front of them, but 8:49 remaining in the Battle of the Vikings?

Things did not look promising when Northwest sophomore (#67) Victor Isele nearly picked a tipped Waverly pass out of the air at the Waverly 28 yard line. Evan Canoyer was then forced to punt, and Northwest took over at the Waverly 43 with 4:46 left in the game.

Things were not looking good for Coach Reed Manstedt’s crew at that moment in time. The brand new Daddy/Head Coach needed a miracle from his troops, who had already suffered a loss to Elkhorn (13-7) eight days prior.

All Northwest had to do was hold on to the football and run the clock down, but the Waverly defense rose to the occasion, forcing a pair of minus gains for QB Sam Hartman. Now Parker Janky was in to punt again, just as he had done four minutes earlier with the 73 yard bomb.