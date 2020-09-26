1000 Yard Guy’s take on Omaha Westside’s 42-0 win over Grand Island

The Islanders ran a little razzle-dazzle in the backfield on their opening ply before QB Jaden Jurgensmeier fired a pass out into the left flat, directly in front of where I was standing on the Westside sidelines. But Warriors junior Jack Wimmer read the Jurgensmeier throw perfectly, intercepted the pass and returned it to the Islander 8 yard line.

Three plays later, Cole Payton banged across from the one yard line and Grand Island was not only in shock, but in 14-0 hole less than 3 minutes into the game.

After a three and out by Grand Island on the ensuing possession, Cole Payton and the Warriors were again in business at their own 31. This time Cole Payton again mixed in some hard running by Dominic Rezac, who gained 24 yards on the opening drive, some fine running of his own, and some precision passing, to go 69 yards in 7 plays for Westside’s third score of the opening stanza.

This time around, Cole hit junior Grant Guyette, who waltzed in from three yards out to put the Warriors up 21-0 with 4:48 left in the first quarter.

Westside would tack on yet another score before the opening quarter nightmare was over for Grand Island, who played hard as usual, but were back on their heels at this point.