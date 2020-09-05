1000 Yard Guy’s Take on the Ord-Central City Game.

And…..one reason for Ord’s slowdown in that 3rd frame was the fact Tommy Stevens was taking a breather with the Chants large lead. But, the Central City offense was finally clicking and the Bison found the end zone at the 2:29 mark when Kale Jensen nailed versatile senior Jake Twiss with 16 yard scoring strike.

By that time, Jensen was up to 39 passes, with 28 completions and, a beginning to pile up, 235 yards.

The 3rd quarter ended with Ord up 34-6, but some real, again pardon the pun, kicks were right around the corner.

Midway through the 4th quarter, Central City’s defense forced Ord into a 4th and 19 at the Bison 41 yard line. Knowing that Kelen Meyer had been robbed of the opportunity to attempt that 59 yard field goal attempt earlier, Ord Head Coach Nathan Wells (one of the very best in the biz) sent the kicking tee out and moved Meyer from his wide receiver slot back into the field goal formation to attempt a 58 yarder.

And let me tell you Virginia, when Kelen Meyer put his foot into that baby, you just knew he would not only make it with yards to spare, but tie a Class C-2 State Record for Longest Field Goal.

It was a thing of beauty and the 190 pound physical specman trotted off that Preferred Popcorn Field like it was merely a routine boot.