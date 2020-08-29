1000 Yard Guy's Take on the Pierce win over St. Paul

Most of the 3rd quarter was owned by the defenses, but Pierce finally capitalized after when linebacker Michael Kruntorad picked off a Brenden Knapp pass, returning it to the Wildcat 25.

The St. Paul defense though, had Pierce stopped on the drive until a roughing the passer was called on a 3rd and 9 at the ‘Cat 24.

The major infraction moved the ball to the St. Paul 9 yard line and three plays later, Tyler Race scored from 3 yards out, giving the visiting Bluejays a 34-19 lead with 1:56 left in the 3rd.

The touchdown must have ignited the St. Paul offense, especially Eli Larsen, who ran like a madman on the following possession.

After ripping off a 13 yard gain on first down, the fuming St. Paul All-State product broke loose for a 48 yard touchdown run, bowling over Pierce defenders all the way. But a block in the back brought the play back to the Pierce 24 and Larsen appeared even more determined to score after that.

Following a 2 yard gain by fullback Trevor Dugan, Larsen rambled 16 yards to the Pierce 6, then closed out the drive with a six yard power dash score.

The Larsen touchdown cut the Pierce lead to 35-25 after three quarters, but we weren’t anywhere near finished here sports fans.