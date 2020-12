2020 Boys High School Holiday Basketball Tournament Schedule

I love high school basketball tournaments, especially when conference tournaments roll around in January. But, before the conference tournaments get into full swing, the annual Holiday tournaments emerge after Christmas and are a welcome sight following the five day moratorium.

These Holiday tournaments sometimes offer really cool regional matchups that you rarely see during the regular season. For years I have wanted to publish my own version of what a list of Holiday tournaments should look like, with team records and rankings if applicable.

This takes some time to compile and could change anyway due the the ever fluid Covid situation and the impending snow storm due to hit Nebraska Tuesday, but I thought about giving this format a shot this season. If nothing else, I will enjoy knowing which Holiday get togethers bear watching and how the results may effect teams down the road.

(All Tip-Off times are subject to last minute changes)

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

BOYS: Monday Dec. 28-

(9) Norfolk (1-5) at (8) Lincoln East (0-1), 2 p.m.

(12) Fremont (0-6) at (5) Kearney (3-1), 2 p.m.

(11) Columbus (0-6) at (6) Lincoln Northeast (3-0), 2 p.m.