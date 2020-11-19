2020 Eight-Man Football Championships are as Good as it Gets

The 2020 high school football season may have been in doubt for quite some time, but one thing was never in doubt was the exceptional strength of Eight-Man football, especially Class D1.

When teams like Howells-Dodge, Stanton, Neligh-Oakdale, Tri-County, and Cross County come up short in D1 and top notch squads the likes of Kenesaw, Osceola, Humphrey St. Francis, Falls City Sacred Heart and Central Valley were eliminated before this week in D2, you know how strong the 8-Man game was this Fall.

I may have seen more Eight-Man football this season than I have in in five years. I just could not stay away from watching teams like Dundy County-Stratton, Cross County, Burwell, Stanton, Arcadia/Loup City, Osceola and others in 2020.

And now we are down to just four teams competing for a pair of Eight-Man titles and little did we know, even as late 8:30 last Friday that the Championships would NOT be played at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Instead of looking forward to the 6-Man Championship at UNK Friday, and SIX title games in Lincoln next Monday and Tuesday, most of us are forced to choose a single Championship game Friday night before the 2020 season is in the books.

So without further conversation, here are the capsules for both the D1 and Ds State Championship games Friday.