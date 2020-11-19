2020 Eight-Man Football Championships are as Good as it Gets

The 2020 high school football season may have been in doubt for quite some time, but one thing was never in doubt was the exceptional strength of Eight-Man football, especially Class D1.
When teams like Howells-Dodge, Stanton, Neligh-Oakdale, Tri-County, and Cross County come up short in D1 and top notch squads the likes of Kenesaw, Osceola, Humphrey St. Francis, Falls City Sacred Heart and Central Valley were eliminated before this week in D2, you know how strong the 8-Man game was this Fall.
I may have seen more Eight-Man football this season than I have in in five years. I just could not stay away from watching teams like Dundy County-Stratton, Cross County, Burwell, Stanton, Arcadia/Loup City, Osceola and others in 2020.
And now we are down to just four teams competing for a pair of Eight-Man titles and little did we know, even as late 8:30 last Friday that the Championships would NOT be played at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Instead of looking forward to the 6-Man Championship at UNK Friday, and SIX title games in Lincoln next Monday and Tuesday, most of us are forced to choose a single Championship game Friday night before the 2020 season is in the books.
So without further conversation, here are the capsules for both the D1 and Ds State Championship games Friday.
CLASS D-1, EIGHT-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Dundy County-Stratton (11-0) at Burwell (12-0), 5:00 PM
Dundy County-Stratton (11-0)
68 Bertrand 12
68 Perkins County 22
42 Hitchcock County 0
48 Maxwell 14
52 Hi-Line 0
78 Southern Valley 20
54 Cambridge 8
------------------------
58 Anselmo-Merna 18
48 Nebraska City Lourdes 30
50 Stanton 24
48 Tri-County 22
Head Coach: Mike Spargo (6th Season)
Last Time in Playoffs: 2019, Lost to Burwell 28-10 in D-1 semifinals
Times in Playoffs Since 2000: 6
*Passing: #9 Quade Myers - 62-95-1,009 Yards, 23 TDs/2 INTs
*Rushing: #36 Serbando Diaz (Sr) -1,862-204/29 TDs (5,424 Career yards/3 Time 1000 Yd rusher), #9 Quade Myers (Jr) -1,177-128/17 TDs (4,178 Career yards/3 Time 1000 Yd Rusher)
*Receiving: Corbin Horner (Soph)-30 receptions-463 Yds with 10 TDs, Lincoln Waters (Sr)-19 receptions-321 Yds with 7 TDs, Serbando Diaz 9-131 with 3 TDs
*Tackles: #36 Serbando Diaz-133 tackles (57 solos, 76 assists, 26 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 Fumble recoveries, 1 Pick 6, 1 FR touchdown), #43 Delton Haines (Sr)-108 (41/67, 19 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FR), #7 Corbin Horner (Soph)-88 (36/52, 4 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 FR), #55 Keegan Krutsinger (Sr)-82 (26/56, 9 TFL, 1 FR), #9 Quade Myers 65 (33/32, 4 TFL, 4 INTs, 1 PR/TD, 2 KR/TDs), #2 Lincoln Waters 60 (29/35, 5 INTs, 1 FR, 1 FR TD).
*Extra Notes: Dundy has 83 team tackles for losses, 16 sacks, 18 INTs, 14 recovered fumbles. They also have 966 return yards and 6 special teams TDs.
*TEAM STATISTICS (PER GAME AVERAGE)
POINTS/GAME: Dundy County/Stratton-55.3, Opponents-15.6
RUSHING YARDS/GAME: Dundy County/Stratton-326.8, Opponents-167.0
PASSING YARDS.GAME: Dundy County/Stratton-93.1, Opponents-85.8
TOTAL OFFENSE/GAME: Dundy County/Stratton-419.9, Opponents-252.8
Burwell (12-0)
50 Atkinson West Holt 15
76 Ainsworth 38
53 Neligh-Oakdale 28
57 Ravenna 12
70 North Central 20
28 Arcadia-Loup City 20
61 Anselmo-Merna 30
62 Amherst 19
------------------------
47 North Central 14
57 Howells-Dodge 14
49 Neligh-Oakdale 48
37 Cross County 36
Head Coach: Luke Gideon (21st Season - Won 151 games)
Last Time in Playoffs: 2019, Lost to Osceola/High Plains 28-10 in D-1 Championship
Times in Playoffs Since 2000: 16 (D-2 Champions-2016, D=1 Runner-Ups-2015, 2018, 2019)
*Passing: #6 Barak Birch (Sr)- 88 of 149 for 1,351, 22 TDs/6 INTs
*Rushing: #16 Caleb Busch (Jr)- 2,189 yds-265, 45 TDs, #3 Cash Gurney (Jr)- 585-76, 7 TDs, #6 Barak Birch (Sr)- 256-57, 3 TDs.
*Receiving: #4 Alex Gideon (Jr)- 21 for 354 with 5 TDs, #5 Mason Plock (Sr) -15-303 with 4 TDs, #3 Cash Gurney- 19-332 with 7 TDs, #16 Caleb Busch (Jr)- 18-223 with 5 TDs.
*Tackles: #4 Alex Gideon (Jr)-95 (36-61), #3 Cash Gurney-83 (33-50, 3 sacks, 3 INTs, 1 FR), #11 Tyler Dawe (Jr) 76 (22-54, 2 sacks, 3 FR), #30 Colton Dawe (Sr) 75 (27-48, 1 FR), #75 Hunter Mayfield (Sr) 74 (20-54, 2.5 sacks, 1 FR).
*Kicking Game: #82 Casmir Koselka-38-39 PATS.
*TEAM STATISTICS (PER GAME AVERAGE)
POINTS/GAME: Burwell-53.3, Opponents-24.6
RUSHING YARDS/GAME: Burwell-296.8, Opponents-N/A
PASSING YARDS.GAME: Burwell-132.1 Opponents-N/A
TOTAL OFFENSE/GAME: Burwell-428.8, Opponents-N/A
CLASS D-2, EIGHT-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Sandhills/Thedford (12-0) at BDS (11-0), at Shickley, 5:00
Sandhills/Thedford (12-0)
44 Mullen 0
64 Morrill 6
68 Hyannis 0
49 Twin Loup 6
55 South Loup 14
55 Ansley/Litchfield 17
62 Sandhills Valley 14
77 Pleasanton 24
------------------------
62 Axtell 22
60 Loomis 16
50 Pleasanton 8
36 Falls City Sacred Heart 26
Head Coach: Josh Deines (9th Season)
Last Time in Playoffs: 2019, Lost to Mullen 18-12 in D-2 First Round
Times in Playoffs Since 2000: 10
*Passing: #7 Grant Ahlstrom - 57-107-780 Yards, 14 TDs/4 INTs
*Rushing: #22 Dane Pokorny (Jr) -1,975-213/36 TDs, #24 Reece Zutavern (Jr)- 617-86/12 TDs, #12 Seth Scranton (Jr)-457-68/8 TDs, #21 Trae Hickman 454-44/7 TDs (injured).
*Receiving: #24 Reece Zutavern (Jr)-16 receptions for 287 yds/6 TDs, #10 Matthew Dailey (Sr)-11 catches for 157 yds/2 TDs, #30 Drew McIntosh (Jr)-14 catches for 154 yds/5 TDs, #22 Dane Pokorny (Jr)-11 catches for 139 yds/1 TD.
*Tackles: #48 Reed McFadden (Sr) 87 tackles (44 solos-43 assists, 17 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 FR), #30 Drew McIntosh (Jr)-75 (43-32, 20 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 INT, 3 FRs, 1 blocked punt) #22 Dane Pokorny (Jr)-73 (40-33, 15 TFL, 1 sack, 3 INTs, #24 Reece Zutavern (Jr)-56 (37-19, 7 TFL, 4 INTs.
*Extra Notes: The Knights have recorded a massive 119 tackles for losses and 38 QB Sacks as a team. Sandhill-Thedford is also one 8-Man football’s most lethal return teams, bringing back 4 punts and 3 kickoffs back for touchdowns. And think about this for a moment. Dane Pokorny, who has rushed for 1,975 yards, was not even the featured running back to start the 2020 season. That honor went to Pokorny’s junior classmate Trae Hickman, who had rushed for 1,160 yards and 22 TDs as a sophomore. Hickman played in what amounted to 5 games plus 2 carries before suffering a season ending injury.
Before he was injured, Hickman had run for 454 yards (7 TDs), returned 4 punts and 1 kickoff for touchdowns. What does that say about Dane Pokorny?
*TEAM STATISTICS (PER GAME AVERAGE)
POINTS/GAME: Sandhills/Thedford 57.3, Opponents 12.8,
RUSHING YARDS/GAME: Sandhills/Thedford-329.4, Opponents-67.1,
PASSING YARDS.GAME: Sandhills/Thedford-65.0, Opponents-103.2,
TOTAL OFFENSE/GAME: Sandhills/Thedford-394.4, Opponents-170.3
BDS (11-0)
56 Diller-Odell 8
70 Johnson-Brock 22
50 Falls City Sacred Heart 30
80 High Plains 6
50 Blue Hill 0
42 Kenesaw 23
52 Lawrence-Nelson 18
------------------------
50 Elgin/Pope John 0
50 Ansley/Litchfield 28
60 Kenesaw 27
40 Central Valley 36
Head Coach: Mark Rotter (19th Season - Won 225 games)
Last Time in Playoffs: 2019 (Lost to Cross County 20-6 in D-2 Quarterfinals)
Times in Playoffs Since 2010 (as BDS): 11 (D-1 Champions-2015, D-2 Champions-2017, Runner-Ups-Class D-1/2014)
*Passing: #7 Dominic Quinones (Sr)- 46-86 for 860 Yds/16 TDs/1 INT
*Rushing: #7 Dominic Quinones (Sr)- 1,201-147/20 TDs, #2 Dalton Kleinschmidt (Sr)- 856-84/13 TDs, #32 Easton Weber (Soph)- 568-74/12 TDs, #26 Aaron Mick (Sr)- 228-28/7 TDs.
*Receiving: #2 Dalton Kleinschmidt (Sr)-10 receptions for 283 yds/5 TDs, #26 Aaron Mick (Sr)-9 catches for 204 yds/4 TDs, #32 Easton Weber (Soph)-6 catches for 79 yds/3 TDs
*Tackles: #12 Kyle Ardissono (Sr)-146 tackles (28-118, 4 sacks, 1 FR), #32 Easton Weber (Soph) 130 (28-102, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 1 FR), #2 Dalton Kleinschmidt (Sr)-115 (24-91, 4 INTs, 1 FR), #7 Dominic Quinones (Sr)-96 (22-74, 1 sack, 6 INTs), #3 Eric Schroeder (Sr) 91 (13-78, 3 sacks, 1 FR), #50 Blake Schlegel (Sr) 89 (10-79, 2 sacks, 1 INT), #45 Anthony Schweer 74 (6 solos, 68 assists).
*TEAM STATISTICS (PER GAME AVERAGE)
POINTS/GAME: BDS 54.6, Opponents 18.7,
RUSHING YARDS/GAME: BDS-315.5, Opponents-131.1
PASSING YARDS.GAME: BDS-78.6, Opponents-103.6
TOTAL OFFENSE/GAME: BDS-394, Opponents-234.7
