2021 Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club - 47th Version

Kason Loomis-Bridgeport, 1,000, Junior

*97 Nebraska running backs surpassed the 1000 yard rushing mark in 2021 and are honored in the 47th version of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club. There were 69 seniors, 23 juniors and 5 sophomores able to crack the coveted rushing milestone

*Quade Myers of Dundy County/Stratton became just the 7th player in history to rush for a thousand yards four times in his high school career and just the second 8-Man back to turn the trick.

*FOUR running backs entered the 5,000 Career Rushing Yards list this past season. Tyson Denkert of Kenesaw entered the prestigious list of 59 athletes with his career rushing total of 6,494 yards. That ranks 10th all-time. Also making the list was Quade Myers of Dundy County/Stratton (5,915 yards/17th all-time), Burwell’s Caleb Busch (5,691/25th all-time) and Carter Seim of Cross County (5,306/35th all-time) despite rushing for just 121 yards his freshman season and missing several games his during his career.

*Cross County, Dundy County/Stratton, Ord, Sandhills-Thedford, Scottsbluff and Spalding Academy each had two running backs rush for over a thousand yards in 2021.