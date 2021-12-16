 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club - 47th Version
0 comments

2021 Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club - 47th Version

{{featured_button_text}}
2021 Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club - 47th Version

Bennington's Dylan Mostek (#24 front) is the state rushing champion with his 3,089 yards, a new 11-Man Single Season Rushing Record. His Offensive Line, considered the best in the state, was (L-R) #65 Jameson Krayneski, #70 Jacob Stier, #61 Cody Harris, #55 Nathan Schaefer and #64 Carter Leach.

Dylan Mostek-Bennington, 3,089, Class B Leader

Tyson Denker-Kenesaw, 2,550, D-2 Leader

Caleb Busch-Burwell, 2,517, D-1 Leader

Easton Weber -BDS, 2,246, Junior

LJ Richardson-Bellevue West, 2,180, Class B Leader

Christian Meneses-Plattsmouth, 2,054

Levi Belina Howells-Dodge, 2,039

Carlos Collazo -Aurora, 2,022, Junior

Carter Seim-Cross County, 1,971

Jack Wemhoff-Elgin/Pope John, 1,937, Junior

Carson Glunz-Wallace, 1,896, 6-Man Leader

Trevor Thomsen-Summerland, 1,861, Junior

Karter Kerkman-Norfolk Catholic, 1,852, Junior/C-2 Leader

Isaiah Zelasney-Osceola, 1,818, Junior

Sebastien Boyle-Scottsbluff, 1,808, Sophomore

Riley Grieser-Kearney Catholic, 1,702, C-1 Leader

Cade Hosier-Elmwood-Murdock, 1,626, Junior

Hunter Mortimer-Weeping Water, 1,626

Quade Myers-Dundy Co/Stratton, 1,620

Te'Shaun Porter-Omaha North, 1,610, Junior

Corbin Horner -Dundy Co/Stratton, 1,609, Junior

Evan Haisch-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 1,603

Paxton Olson-Sutton, 1,597

Breckan Schluter-EMC, 1,596, Sophomore

Logan Bokamper-Wakefield, 1,542

Jackson Roberts-North Platte St. Pats, 1,475, Sophomore

Gaige Ritner-Wilcox-Hildreth, 1,430, Sophomore

T J Covington-Boys Town, 1,422

Dominic Rezac-Omaha Westside, 1,411

Tanner Drueke-Sutherland, 1,397

Tony Berger-Riverside, 1,394

Nathan Pederson-Millard West, 1,390

Peyton Sterkel-Cody-Kilgore, 1,377

Devon Borchers-Columbus Scotus, 1,375

Andy Maloley-Pawnee City, 1,372, Junior

Ryan Dixon-Auburn, 1,362

Carson McCleary-Red Cloud, 1,323

Tristian White-Arapahoe, 1,323

Caid McCart-Atkinson West Holt, 1,322

Chandler Page-Parkview Christian, 1,317, Junior

Brady Cook-Fullerton, 1,316, Junior

Dane Pokorny-Sandhills-Thedford, 1,313

Carter Johnson-Anselmo-Merna, 1,309

Caleb Trimble-Pender, 1,298

Haiden Hild-Cross County, 1,296

Cody Bruegeman-Bloomfield, 1,288

Prestyn Rogers-Arcadia/Loup City, 1,287

Gage Racek-Ord, 1,280

Rashad Madden-Ralston, 1,279

Cactus Millar-Cody-Kilgore, 1,277

Kenyon Gaston-Hitchcock County, 1,276

Jimmy Allen-Crofton, 1,261

Koa McIntyre-Fremont Bergan, 1,261

Gabe Escalante-Winside, 1,261

Cole Mowrey-St. Edward, 1,257

Bayler Poston-Nebraska City, 1,248, Junior

Dylan Hurlburt-Ord, 1,244, Sophomore

Trae Hickman-Sandhills-Thedford, 1,243

Ethan Christensen-Yutan 1,226

Braeden Stull-Scottsbluff, 1,215, Junior

Cooper Slingsby-Ansley-Litchfield, 1,214

Blake Detamore-Doniphan-Trumbull, 1,213

Cole Ballard-Elkhorn South, 1,207, Junior

Marty Brown-Creighton Prep, 1,201, Junior

Brock Roblee-North Platte, 1,186, Junior

Jake Garcia-Omaha Gross, 1,185, Junior

Zephan Kluthe-Cedar Bluffs 1,185

Demarico Young-South Sioux City, 1,174, Sophomore

Adam Van Cleave-Columbus Lakeview, 1,172

Dawson Dunbar-Chadron, 1,167

Dawson Murphy-Spalding Academy, 1,163

Harrison Klein-Louisville, 1,151

Trevin Wendt-Pleasanton, 1,147, Junior

Josh Wattier-Wausa, 1,146

Easton Mains-Elkhorn North, 1,136

Bradyn Hutto-Hitchcock County, 1,136

Isaac Kracl-Crete, 1,130

Luke Kasten-Potter-Dix, 1,128, Junior

Christian Nash-Millard South, 1,126

Hyatt Collins-Adams Central, 1,121, Junior

Blake Miller-Nebraska City Lourdes, 1,117

Matt Christensen-Pierce, 1,113

Henry Kroeger -Elkhorn, 1,107

Brody Eggers-Creighton, 1,101

Deegan Nelson-Beatrice, 1,097, Junior

Micah Moore-Fremont, 1,070

Clint Dierks-Fort Calhoun, 1,067

Cameron Sattler-Stuart, 1,050

Brandon Bartos-Wayne, 1,048

Michael Huber-Gretna, 1,036

Jakob Jordan-Falls City Sacred Heart, 1,023

Jared Anton-Potter-Dix, 1,021

Dillon Christansen-Garden County, 1,009

Daniel Diessner-Spalding Academy, 1,006

Kole Bush-Leyton, 1,005

Trey Holthus-Johnson Co. Central, 1,005

Kason Loomis-Bridgeport, 1,000, Junior

*97 Nebraska running backs surpassed the 1000 yard rushing mark in 2021 and are honored in the 47th version of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club. There were 69 seniors, 23 juniors and 5 sophomores able to crack the coveted rushing milestone

*Quade Myers of Dundy County/Stratton became just the 7th player in history to rush for a thousand yards four times in his high school career and just the second 8-Man back to turn the trick.

*FOUR running backs entered the 5,000 Career Rushing Yards list this past season. Tyson Denkert of Kenesaw entered the prestigious list of 59 athletes with his career rushing total of 6,494 yards. That ranks 10th all-time. Also making the list was Quade Myers of Dundy County/Stratton (5,915 yards/17th all-time), Burwell’s Caleb Busch (5,691/25th all-time) and Carter Seim of Cross County (5,306/35th all-time) despite rushing for just 121 yards his freshman season and missing several games his during his career.

*Cross County, Dundy County/Stratton, Ord, Sandhills-Thedford, Scottsbluff and Spalding Academy each had two running backs rush for over a thousand yards in 2021.

*Bennington’s Dylan Mostek set a Single Season 11-Man Rushing Record with his 3,090 yards. That eclipses the old record of 3,008, set by Calvin Strong of Omaha North in 2013.

*Fort Calhoun quarterback Zephan Kluthe became just the second player in the history of my 1000 Yard Club to rush for over a thousand yards (1,185) for a winless football team. Tim Kayton of Cedar Rapids alos pulled it off in 1976 for the winless Tigers.

*3,934 Nebraska High School backs have rushed for over a thousand yards since I started the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club in 1975. This includes 1000 yard rushers from previous eras uncovered during historical searches by myself or Stu Pospisil of the Omaha World-Herald.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts