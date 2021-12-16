2021 Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club - 47th Version

Dylan Mostek-Bennington, 3,089, Class B Leader
Tyson Denker-Kenesaw, 2,550, D-2 Leader
Caleb Busch-Burwell, 2,517, D-1 Leader
Easton Weber -BDS, 2,246, Junior
LJ Richardson-Bellevue West, 2,180, Class B Leader
Christian Meneses-Plattsmouth, 2,054
Levi Belina Howells-Dodge, 2,039
Carlos Collazo -Aurora, 2,022, Junior
Carter Seim-Cross County, 1,971
Jack Wemhoff-Elgin/Pope John, 1,937, Junior
Carson Glunz-Wallace, 1,896, 6-Man Leader
Trevor Thomsen-Summerland, 1,861, Junior
Karter Kerkman-Norfolk Catholic, 1,852, Junior/C-2 Leader
Isaiah Zelasney-Osceola, 1,818, Junior
Sebastien Boyle-Scottsbluff, 1,808, Sophomore
Riley Grieser-Kearney Catholic, 1,702, C-1 Leader
Cade Hosier-Elmwood-Murdock, 1,626, Junior
Hunter Mortimer-Weeping Water, 1,626
Quade Myers-Dundy Co/Stratton, 1,620
Te'Shaun Porter-Omaha North, 1,610, Junior
Corbin Horner -Dundy Co/Stratton, 1,609, Junior
Evan Haisch-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 1,603
Paxton Olson-Sutton, 1,597
Breckan Schluter-EMC, 1,596, Sophomore
Logan Bokamper-Wakefield, 1,542
Jackson Roberts-North Platte St. Pats, 1,475, Sophomore
Gaige Ritner-Wilcox-Hildreth, 1,430, Sophomore
T J Covington-Boys Town, 1,422
Dominic Rezac-Omaha Westside, 1,411
Tanner Drueke-Sutherland, 1,397
Tony Berger-Riverside, 1,394
Nathan Pederson-Millard West, 1,390
Peyton Sterkel-Cody-Kilgore, 1,377
Devon Borchers-Columbus Scotus, 1,375
Andy Maloley-Pawnee City, 1,372, Junior
Ryan Dixon-Auburn, 1,362
Carson McCleary-Red Cloud, 1,323
Tristian White-Arapahoe, 1,323
Caid McCart-Atkinson West Holt, 1,322
Chandler Page-Parkview Christian, 1,317, Junior
Brady Cook-Fullerton, 1,316, Junior
Dane Pokorny-Sandhills-Thedford, 1,313
Carter Johnson-Anselmo-Merna, 1,309
Caleb Trimble-Pender, 1,298
Haiden Hild-Cross County, 1,296
Cody Bruegeman-Bloomfield, 1,288
Prestyn Rogers-Arcadia/Loup City, 1,287
Gage Racek-Ord, 1,280
Rashad Madden-Ralston, 1,279
Cactus Millar-Cody-Kilgore, 1,277
Kenyon Gaston-Hitchcock County, 1,276
Jimmy Allen-Crofton, 1,261
Koa McIntyre-Fremont Bergan, 1,261
Gabe Escalante-Winside, 1,261
Cole Mowrey-St. Edward, 1,257
Bayler Poston-Nebraska City, 1,248, Junior
Dylan Hurlburt-Ord, 1,244, Sophomore
Trae Hickman-Sandhills-Thedford, 1,243
Ethan Christensen-Yutan 1,226
Braeden Stull-Scottsbluff, 1,215, Junior
Cooper Slingsby-Ansley-Litchfield, 1,214
Blake Detamore-Doniphan-Trumbull, 1,213
Cole Ballard-Elkhorn South, 1,207, Junior
Marty Brown-Creighton Prep, 1,201, Junior
Brock Roblee-North Platte, 1,186, Junior
Jake Garcia-Omaha Gross, 1,185, Junior
Zephan Kluthe-Cedar Bluffs 1,185
Demarico Young-South Sioux City, 1,174, Sophomore
Adam Van Cleave-Columbus Lakeview, 1,172
Dawson Dunbar-Chadron, 1,167
Dawson Murphy-Spalding Academy, 1,163
Harrison Klein-Louisville, 1,151
Trevin Wendt-Pleasanton, 1,147, Junior
Josh Wattier-Wausa, 1,146
Easton Mains-Elkhorn North, 1,136
Bradyn Hutto-Hitchcock County, 1,136
Isaac Kracl-Crete, 1,130
Luke Kasten-Potter-Dix, 1,128, Junior
Christian Nash-Millard South, 1,126
Hyatt Collins-Adams Central, 1,121, Junior
Blake Miller-Nebraska City Lourdes, 1,117
Matt Christensen-Pierce, 1,113
Henry Kroeger -Elkhorn, 1,107
Brody Eggers-Creighton, 1,101
Deegan Nelson-Beatrice, 1,097, Junior
Micah Moore-Fremont, 1,070
Clint Dierks-Fort Calhoun, 1,067
Cameron Sattler-Stuart, 1,050
Brandon Bartos-Wayne, 1,048
Michael Huber-Gretna, 1,036
Jakob Jordan-Falls City Sacred Heart, 1,023
Jared Anton-Potter-Dix, 1,021
Dillon Christansen-Garden County, 1,009
Daniel Diessner-Spalding Academy, 1,006
Kole Bush-Leyton, 1,005
Trey Holthus-Johnson Co. Central, 1,005
Kason Loomis-Bridgeport, 1,000, Junior
*97 Nebraska running backs surpassed the 1000 yard rushing mark in 2021 and are honored in the 47th version of the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club. There were 69 seniors, 23 juniors and 5 sophomores able to crack the coveted rushing milestone
*Quade Myers of Dundy County/Stratton became just the 7th player in history to rush for a thousand yards four times in his high school career and just the second 8-Man back to turn the trick.
*FOUR running backs entered the 5,000 Career Rushing Yards list this past season. Tyson Denkert of Kenesaw entered the prestigious list of 59 athletes with his career rushing total of 6,494 yards. That ranks 10th all-time. Also making the list was Quade Myers of Dundy County/Stratton (5,915 yards/17th all-time), Burwell’s Caleb Busch (5,691/25th all-time) and Carter Seim of Cross County (5,306/35th all-time) despite rushing for just 121 yards his freshman season and missing several games his during his career.
*Cross County, Dundy County/Stratton, Ord, Sandhills-Thedford, Scottsbluff and Spalding Academy each had two running backs rush for over a thousand yards in 2021.
*Bennington’s Dylan Mostek set a Single Season 11-Man Rushing Record with his 3,090 yards. That eclipses the old record of 3,008, set by Calvin Strong of Omaha North in 2013.
*Fort Calhoun quarterback Zephan Kluthe became just the second player in the history of my 1000 Yard Club to rush for over a thousand yards (1,185) for a winless football team. Tim Kayton of Cedar Rapids alos pulled it off in 1976 for the winless Tigers.
*3,934 Nebraska High School backs have rushed for over a thousand yards since I started the Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club in 1975. This includes 1000 yard rushers from previous eras uncovered during historical searches by myself or Stu Pospisil of the Omaha World-Herald.