2021 Boys State Basketball Tournament - A Look at Classes A and B

Here is a glance at the Class A and Class B matchups, individual stat leaders and a bit more team information for this weeks 2021 Boys State Basketball Tournament. The 2020/2021 winter sports season has been a very special one with all its challenges, but the NSAA, school administrators, staffs, coaches and athletes from every corner of our great state of Nebraska, have met this Covid crisis head on, conquered and played most of the games as if all things were normal.
Nebraska is a special place with special people and I truly believe there are not many states that could have pulled off this winter prep sports season as well as we have.
The Girls State Basketball Tournament gave all of us a taste of what a 5 day affair felt like and it seemed like the entire process came off without a major hitch. Again, a big thank you to the NSAA for tedious work, wisdom and fearless effort that was involved in staging this huge undertaking.
The 2021 Boys Class A field and matchups….
Tuesday, March 9th Class A Quarterfinals:
#8 Millard South (11-11) vs #1 Millard North (23-2) - 1:30 PM
*Previous meetings this season: Millard North won 62-51 on 1/22.
*Last State Tournament appearance-Millard North: 2020 - Lost to Bellevue West 64-62 in the Class A final.
*Millard South: 2018 - Lost to Bellevue West 66-64 in Class A semifinal
**Millard North is coached by Tim Cannon and assisted by Michael Etzelmiller, Andy Hahn, Nick Moyer, Glenn Biehl, Seth McClurkin, Tad Young and Tom Luzamaga.
**Millard South is coached by Tim Leuschen and assisted by Tim Locum, Matt Turner, Ben Thom, Jordan Fuglestad, Taylor Mendenhall, Nick Hargis and Trevor Wiegert.
#5 Millard West (17-5) vs #4 Lincoln Pius X (18-3) - 4:00 PM
*Previous meetings this season: None
*Last State Tournament appearance-Millard West: 2016 - Lost to Omaha South 64-36 in Class A quarterfinal.
*Lincoln Pius X: 2019 - Defeated Omaha Roncalli 71-59 in Class B final to claim the State Class B Championship.
**Lincoln Pius X is coached by Brian Spicka and assisted by Adam Brill, Tim Meduna, Tom Schneider, Alex Adams Matt Sestak and Jared Prevette.
**Millard West is coached by Bill Morrison and assisted by Dan Hall, Dale Gall, Bret Siepker, Pat Freeman, Chris Tauber and Camden Persigehl.
#7 Lincoln East (10-12) vs #2 Bellevue West (22-2) - 6:15 PM
*Previous meetings this season: Bellevue West won 84-54 on 2/6.
*Last State Tournament appearance-Lincoln East: 2018 - Lost to Omaha Bryan 50-48 in the Class A quarterfinal.
Bellevue West: 2020 - Defeated Millard North 64-62 in the Class A final to claim the State Class A Championship.
**Bellevue West is coached by Doug Woodard and assisted by Steve Klein, Matt Lauritsen, Michael Jenkins, Scott Blackwell, Jason Sanderson and Matt Henry.
**Lincoln East is coached by Jeff Campbell and assisted by Michael Wrenholt, Mike Fox, Shane Watteyne and Greg Weich.
#6 Papillion LaVista South (15-9) vs #3 Creighton Prep (22-2) - 8:30 PM
*Previous meetings this season: Creighton Prep won 68-54 on 1/26.
*Last State Tournament appearance-Papio South: 2020 - Lost to Millard North 62-60 in the Class A quarterfinals.
Creighton Prep: 2020 - Lost to Omaha Westside 74-70 in Class A quarterfinal.
**Creighton Prep is coached by Josh Luedke and assisted by Nick Thompson, Ted Stressman, Tyson Smiley and Scott Sibbemsen.
**Papillion LaVista South is coached by Joel Hueser and assisted by Jim Simpson, Joseph Cooley, Ray Keller, Ian Bowers, Casey Brown and Josiah Hueser.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*Class A Scoring: (Ranked by points per game)
Hunter Sallis-Millard North (6-5, Sr) - 22.7 ppg (584 points) (1,759 career points)
Saint Thomas-Millard North (6-7, Jr) - 21.9 ppg (569 pts) (1,057 career points)
Frankie Fidler-Bellevue West (6-7, Sr) - 21.2 ppg (529 pts)
Carter Glenn-Lincoln East (5-11, Sr) - 19.9 ppg (398 pts) (961 career points)
Daniel Brocaille-Papillion LaVista South (6-5, Jr) - 17.7 ppg (424 pts)
Chucky Hepburn-Bellevue West (6-2, Sr) - 15.7 ppg (393 pts) (1,653 career points)
Sam Hoiberg-Lincoln Pius X (6-0, Sr) - 15.0 ppg (314 pts)
Evan Meyersick-Millard West (6-5, Sr) - 13.5 ppg (283 pts)
Ryan Larsen-Millard West (6-3, Sr) - 12.6 ppg (265 pts)
Graham Cassoutt-Papillion LaVista South (6-7, Sr) - 12.4 ppg (297 pts)
Jasen Green-Millard North (6-7, Jr) - 12.0 ppg (313 pts)
Luke Jungers-Creighton Prep (6-8, Jr) - 12.0 ppg (288 pts)
Josiah Dotzler-Bellevue West (6-2, Soph) - 11.7 ppg (282 pts)
James Conway-Millard West (6-3, Sr) - 10.8 ppg (248 pts)
Dominic DeAngelo-Humm-Millard West (6-1, Sr) - 10.8 ppg (248 pts)
Charles Hoiberg-Lincoln Pius X (6-0, Sr) - 10.7 ppg (213 pts)
Michael Harding-Millard South (6-3, Sr) - 9.9 ppg (217 pts)
--------------------------------------------------
*Class A Rebounding: (Average/per game followed by total rebounds)
Saint Thomas-Millard North (6-7, Jr) - 7.9 rpg (205 total rebounds)
Jasen Green-Millard North (6-7, Jr) - 7.0 rpg (182)
Dominic DeAngelo-Humm-Millard West (6-1, Sr) - 6.9 rpg (159)
Jack Cooper-Millard South (6-6, Sr) - 6.5 rpg (142)
Anthony Rollins II-Creighton Prep (6-6, Sr) - 6.5 rpg (156)
Frankie Fidler-Bellevue West (6-7, Sr) - 6.4 rpg (160)
William Kyle-Bellevue West (6-7, Jr) - 5.6 rpg (140)
Trevor Henrickson-Lincoln East (6-4, Sr) - 5.5 rpg (120)
Hunter Sallis-Millard North (6-5, Sr) - 5.4 rpg (140)
Luke Jungers-Creighton Prep (6-8, Jr) - 5.4 rpg (125)
--------------------------------------------------
*Class A Assists:
Chucky Hepburn-Bellevue West (6-2, Sr) - 206
Saint Thomas-Millard North (6-7, Jr) - 136
Jaden Johnson-Millard North (6-4, Sr) - 128
Hunter Sallis-Millard North (6-5, Sr) - 93
Sam Hoiberg-Lincoln Pius X (6-0, Sr) - 79
Carter Glenn-Lincoln East (5-11, Sr) - 77
Justin Sitti-Creighton Prep (6-3, Sr) - 76
Daniel Brocaille-Papillion LaVista South (6-5, Jr) - 75
Greg Brown-Bellevue West (6-4, Sr) - 74
Dominic DeAngelo-Humm-Millard West (6-1, Sr) - 74
--------------------------------------------------
*Class A Steals
Chucky Hepburn-Bellevue West (6-2, Sr) - 95
Sam Hoiberg-Lincoln Pius X (6-0, Sr) - 80
Lucas Taubenheim-Lincoln Pius X (6-2, Sr) - 65
Hunter Sallis-Millard North (6-5, Sr) - 63
Justin Sitti-Creighton Prep (6-3, Sr) - 54
Josiah Dotzler-Bellevue West (6-2, Soph) - 48
Frankie Fidler-Bellevue West (6-7, Sr) - 41
Daniel Brocaille-Papillion LaVista South (6-5, Jr) - 41
Ryan Larsen-Millard West (6-3, Sr) - 38
James Conway-Millard West (6-3, Sr) - 36
--------------------------------------------------
*Class A Blocks;
William Kyle-Bellevue West (6-7, Jr) - 45
Jasen Green-Millard North (6-7, Jr) - 35
Tyler Sandoval-Millard North (6-9, Sr) - 28
Blake Daberkow-Lincoln Pius X (6-9, Sr) - 20
Jack Cooper-Millard South (6-6, Sr) - 19
Anthony Rollins II-Creighton Prep (6-6, Sr) - 17
Trace Thaden-Millard West (6-8, Jr) - 17
Graham Cassoutt-Papillion LaVista South (6-7, Sr) - 16
Luke Jungers-Creighton Prep (6-8, Jr) - 15
Trevor Henrickson-Lincoln East (6-4, Sr) - 14
--------------------------------------------------
The 2021 Boys Class B field and matchups….
Tuesday, March 9th Class B Quarterfinals (Two games):
#8 Blair (11-11) vs #1 Norris (18-2) - 9:00 AM
*Previous meetings this season: Norris won 64-50 on 12/12/2020.
*Last State Tournament appearance-Norris: 2020 - Lost to Omaha Skutt 66-58 in the Class B quarterfinals.
*Blair: 2006 - Lost to Omaha Skutt 73-66 in Class B semifinal.
**Norris is coached by Jimmy Motz and assisted by Zach Thavanet, Sam Applegate, Tyler Ehresman, Logan Koehler and Matt Markowski.
**Blair is coached by Chris Whitwer and assisted by Tyler Weatherholt, Matt Novak and Taylor Jensen.
#5 Elkhorn (17-7) vs #4 Platteview (20-4) - 11:15 AM
*Previous meetings this season: Elkhorn won 57-55 on Dec 8th, Platteview won 59-54 Dec 30th.
*Last State Tournament appearance: Platteview-2018 - Lost to Gretna 67-35 in Class B quarterfinal.
*Elkhorn: 2020 - Lost to Bellevue West 55-34 in the Class A quarterfinals.
**Platteview is coached by Tom Brotzki and assisted by Brad Schlieman. Steve Speth, Zach Lusineski, Kraig Kingston and Tom Riley.
**Elkhorn is coached by Benji Hoegh and assisted by Travis Thompson, James Rosenbaum and Calvin Thompson.
*Wednesday, March 10th Class B Quarterfinals (Two games):
#7 Waverly (15-6) vs #2 Omaha Skutt Catholic (18-4) - 9:00 AM
*Previous meetings this season: None
*Last State Tournament appearance-Waverly: 2013 - Lost to Gretna 48-33 in the Class B quarterfinal.
*Omaha Skutt Catholic: 2020 - Defeated Omaha Roncalli 59-31 in the Class B final to claim the State Class B Championship.
**Omaha Skutt Catholic is coached by Kyle Jurgens and assisted by Jason Schlautman, Pete Walls, Will Pope, Cal Koch, Jermaine Foster and LJ McIntosh.
**Waverly is coached by Ryan Reeder and assisted by Anthony Harms, Garrett Borcher, Drew Henning and Andrew Broders.
#6 Beatrice (16-6) vs #3 Elkhorn Mt. Michael (20-3) - 11:15 AM
*Previous meetings this season: None
*Last State Tournament appearance-Beatrice: 2015 - Lost to Sidney 51-48 in the Class A semifinals.
Elkhorn Mt. Michael: 2020 - Lost to Omaha Skutt Catholic 59-55 in Class B semifinal.
**Elkhorn Mt. Michael is coached by Derrik Spooner and assisted by Travis Hoover, Matt Starks, John Roshone, Matt Coghill, Jacob Idra, Pat Hawk and Jordan Dorsey.
**Beatrice is coached by Clark Ribble and assisted by Nick Simmons, Zach Decker, Andrew Venneman, Trey Bardsley, Larry Zarybnicky and Jim Edwards.
-------------------------------------------------------
*Class B Scoring: (Ranked by points per game)
Connor Millikan-Platteview (6-0, Soph) - 26.7 ppg (641 points) (1,105 career points)
Trey Deveaux-Norris (6-6, Sr) - 17.4 ppg (347 pts)
Tyler Riley-Platteview (6-3, Sr) - 16.5 ppg (396 pts)
Kaleb Brink-Elkhorn Mt. Michael (6-5, Sr) - 14.5 ppg (246 pts) (1,093 career points)
Charlie Fletcher-Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-1, Sr) - 13.5 ppg (297 pts)
Elliot Jurgens-Beatrice (6-0, Jr) - 13.1 ppg (282 pts)
Brad Bennett-Elkhorn Mt. Michael (6-5, Sr) - 13.0 ppg (262 pts) (1,317 career points)
Andrew Hefflefinger-Waverly (6-2, Sr) - 13.0 ppg (208 pts)
Colton Uhing-Elkhorn (6-6, Sr) - 12.8 ppg (208 pts)
Brayson Mueller-Norris (6-5, Sr) - 12.6 ppg (251 pts)
Joseph Chouinard-Elkhorn Mt. Michael (6-2, Sr) - 11.2 ppg (220 pts)
Devin Smith-Beatrice (6-2, Sr) - 10.8 ppg (235 pts)
Luke Ladwig-Blair (5-11, Sr) - 10.5 ppg (232 pts)
CJ Hood-Norris (6-5, Sr) - 10.4 ppg (207 pts)
--------------------------------------------------
*Class B Rebounding: (Average/per game followed by total rebounds)
Connor Millikan-Platteview (6-0, Soph) - 9.0 rpg (215 pts)
Trey Deveaux-Norris (6-6, Sr) - 8.5 rpg (169 total rebounds)
Brayson Mueller-Norris (6-5, Sr) - 6.9 rpg (138)
Caden Ulvin-Blair (6-5, Sr) - 6.5 rpg (142)
Tyler Riley-Platteview (6-3, Sr) - 6.3 rpg (127)
Kaleb Brink-Elkhorn Mt. Michael (6-5, Sr) - 5.8 rpg (101)
Luke Skar-Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-5, Sr) - 5.5 rpg (116)
Hogan Wingrove-Waverly (6-5, Jr) - 5.5 rpg (93)
Dane Peterson-Elkhorn (6-4, Jr) - 5.4 rpg (113)
Drew Christo-Elkhorn (6-5, Sr) - 5.2 rpg (127)
--------------------------------------------------
*Class B Assists:
Cade Rice-Norris (6-0, Sr) - 94
Connor Millikan-Platteview (6-0, Soph) - 83
Elliot Jurgens-Beatrice (6-0, Jr) - 75
Arian Lopez-Elkhorn Mt. Michael (5-7, Sr) - 71
Kaden Glynn-Beatrice (6-1, Sr) - 65
James Gninefou-Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-2, Jr) - 65
Dane Small-Norris (6-0, Sr) - 64
Jack Buddecke-Elkhorn (6-2, Sr) - 64
Kip Tupa-Blair (5-9, Jr) - 56
--------------------------------------------------
*Class B Steals:
Elliot Jurgens-Beatrice (6-0, Jr) - 65
Connor Millikan-Platteview (6-0, Soph) - 55
Tyler Riley-Platteview (6-3, Sr) - 42
Colton Uhing-Elkhorn (6-6, Sr) - 42
Jack Buddecke-Elkhorn (6-2, Sr) - 41
Kip Tupa-Blair (5-9, Jr) - 39
Cade Rice-Norris (6-0, Sr) - 33
Charlie Fletcher-Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-1, Sr) - 33
Luke Ladwig-Blair (5-11, Sr) - 32
Cole Murray-Waverly (6-2, Jr) - 31
--------------------------------------------------
*Class B Blocks:
Hogan Wingrove-Waverly (6-5, Jr) - 35
Connor Millikan-Platteview (6-0, Soph) - 25
Tyler Riley-Platteview (6-3, Sr) - 20
CJ Hood-Norris (6-5, Sr) - 20
Kaleb Brink-Elkhorn Mt. Michael (6-5, Sr) - 18
Luke Skar-Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-5, Sr) - 18
Kuon Kuon-Elkhorn Mt. Michael (6-8, Jr) - 18
Dane Peterson-Elkhorn (6-4, Jr) - 17
Brayson Mueller-Norris (6-5, Sr) - 15
Trayton Cockerill-Waverly (6-5, Sr) - 14