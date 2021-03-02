2021 Girls State Basketball Tournament Individual Statistical Leaders (Classes A, B)

The five day 2021 Girls State Basketball Tournament opens Tuesday in Lincoln with a pair of Class B quarterfinal games and all four Class A quarterfinal matches, all at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

As usual, there is some real firepower as far as individual players are concerned in both Classes A and B.

Lincoln Pius X’s amazing Alexis Markowski and Fremont ace Taylor McCabe lead the way in the scoring category, with North Platte’s Gracie Haneborg not far off their pace.

Fremont and North Platte meet in the Class A curtain closer, slated for a late 8:30 PM tipoff.

The most talked about player in Class B, Elkhorn North freshman Britt Prince, will not see the PBA floor until Wednesday when the Wolves kick off the Hump Day festivities win a rematch with Omaha Gross, a team they defeated soundly, 61-39 back on January 11th.

The remainder of the tournament gets underway Wednesday. The four remaining Class A teams (playing in the semifinals) will get a two day vacation before resuming play Friday evening at Pinnacle.

Here is a glance at the statistical leaders in both Class A and Class B. We will follow this article with a look at the stat leaders in Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 late Tuesday.