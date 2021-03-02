2021 Girls State Basketball Tournament Individual Statistical Leaders (Classes A, B)

The five day 2021 Girls State Basketball Tournament opens Tuesday in Lincoln with a pair of Class B quarterfinal games and all four Class A quarterfinal matches, all at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
As usual, there is some real firepower as far as individual players are concerned in both Classes A and B.
Lincoln Pius X’s amazing Alexis Markowski and Fremont ace Taylor McCabe lead the way in the scoring category, with North Platte’s Gracie Haneborg not far off their pace.
Fremont and North Platte meet in the Class A curtain closer, slated for a late 8:30 PM tipoff.
The most talked about player in Class B, Elkhorn North freshman Britt Prince, will not see the PBA floor until Wednesday when the Wolves kick off the Hump Day festivities win a rematch with Omaha Gross, a team they defeated soundly, 61-39 back on January 11th.
The remainder of the tournament gets underway Wednesday. The four remaining Class A teams (playing in the semifinals) will get a two day vacation before resuming play Friday evening at Pinnacle.
Here is a glance at the statistical leaders in both Class A and Class B. We will follow this article with a look at the stat leaders in Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 late Tuesday.
*Class A Scoring: (Some Career scoring totals are missing for this list)
Taylor McCabe-Fremont (5-9, Jr) - 24.0 ppg (577 pts) {1,638 career pts}
Alexis Markowski-Lincoln Pius X (6-3, Sr) - 23.3 ppg (512 Pts) {1,414 career pts}
Gracie Haneborg-North Platte- (5-8, Sr) - 18.6 ppg (412 pts) {1,192 career pts}
Mya Babbitt-Millard South (5-8, Soph) - 18.2 ppg (374 pts)
Aaniya Webb-Omaha Central (5-10, Jr) - 15.9 ppg (391 pts) {1,004 career pts}
Khloe Lemon-Millard South (5-8, Soph) - 14.5 ppg (318 pts)
Cora Olsen-Millard South (5-8, Soph) - 14.5 ppg (318 pts)
Inia Jones-Omaha Central (5-8, Fr) - 12.5 ppg (313 pts)
Megan Belt-Millard South (5-6, Jr) - 12.6 ppg (288 pts)
Sarah Sheppard-Fremont (5-11, Jr) - 11.8 ppg (283 pts)
Charli Earth-Fremont (5-9, Sr) -12.7 ppg (280 pts)
*Class A Rebounding: (Average/per game followed by total rebounds)
Alexis Markowski-Lincoln Pius X (6-3, Sr) - 12.1 rpg (266)
Carly Purdie-North Platte (6-0, Soph)- 9.0 rpg (198)
Sarah Sheppard-Fremont (5-11, Jr)- 6.6 rpg (159)
Ital Lopuyo-Omaha Central (6-5, Jr)- 6.6 (113)
Nyanaur Pal-Omaha Central (6-3, Sr) 6.5 rpg (163)
Kaylee Kessler-Millard North (6-0, Sr) 6.5 rpg (150)
Gracie Haneborg-North Platte- (5-8, Sr)- 6.1 rpg (135)
Macy Bryant-Fremont (5-11, Jr)- 5.6 rpg (134)
Abbie Orr-North Platte (6-2, Sr)- 5.5 (122)
Charli Earth-Fremont (5-9, Sr)- 5.4 rpg (118)
*Class A Assists:
Jillian Aschoff-Lincoln Pius X (5-7, Sr) - 142
Gracie Haneborg-North Platte- (5-8, Sr) - 110
Inia Jones-Omaha Central (5-8, Fr) - 110
Taylor McCabe-Fremont 5-9, Jr) - 86
Isabella Keaton-Fremont (5-5, Jr) - 76
Matalynn Campbell-Lincoln East (5-7, Jr) - 75
Cora Olsen-Millard South (5-8, Soph) - 79
Alexa Finkenbiner-Millard South (5-8, Soph) - 70
Mya Babbitt-Millard South (5-8, Soph) - 69
Claire Williams-Omaha Central (5-5, Jr) - 67
*Class A Steals;
Gracie Haneborg-North Platte- (5-8, Sr) - 118
Cora Olsen-Millard South (5-8, Soph) - 75
Matalynn Campbell-Lincoln East (5-7, Jr) - 69
Mya Babbitt-Millard South (5-8, Soph) - 69
Taylor McCabe-Fremont 5-9, Jr) - 65
Haley Peterson-Lincoln East (5-6, Sr) - 62
Darian Winkelbauer-Millard North (5-9, Jr) - 60
Jillian Aschoff-Lincoln Pius X (5-7, Sr) - 58
Inia Jones-Omaha Central (5-8, Fr) - 53
*Class A Blocks;
Nyanuar Pal-Omaha Central (6-3, Sr) - 67
Alexis Markowski-Lincoln Pius X (6-3, Sr) - 45
Sidney Anderson-Millard North (6-4, Sr) - 38
Macy Bryant-Fremont (5-11, Jr)- 28
Taylor McCabe-Fremont 5-9, Jr) - 23
Ital Lopuyo-Omaha Central (6-5, Jr)- 21
Class B Scoring:
Britt Prince-Elkhorn North (5-10, Fr) - 23.4 ppg (469 pts)
Maddie Portwine-York (6-0, Sr) - 16.5 ppg (379 pts) {1,004 career pts}
Cecilia Behrens-Omaha Skutt Catholic (5-9, Jr) - 16.3 ppg (375 pts)
Lindsay Krause-Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-4, Sr) - 13.3 ppg (199 pts)
Hannah Newton-Crete (5-11, Sr) - 13.2 ppg (315 pts)
Reilly Palmer-Elkhorn North (5-9, Jr) - 12.5 ppg (250 pts)
Theodosia Mba-Omaha Gross Catholic (5-10, Sr) - 12.0 ppg (276 pts)
Rachel Culhane-Omaha Gross Catholic (5-4, Sr) - 11.7 ppg (268 pts)
Payton McCabe-Omaha Skutt Catholic (5-4, Fr) - 11.2 ppg (258 pts)
Mariyah Avila-Scottsbluff (5-11, Jr) - 11.0 ppg (265 pts)
Delaney White-Norris (5-9, Jr) - 10.5 ppg (231 pts)
*Class B Rebounding: (Average/per game followed by total rebounds)
Lindsay Krause-Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-4, Sr) 11.7 rpg (176 total rebounds)
Masa Scheierman-York (6-1, Jr) - 11.0 rpg (252)
Theodosia Mba-Omaha Gross Catholic (5-10, Sr) - 9.3 rpg (215)
Jenna Skradski-Omaha Gross Catholic (5-9, Jr) - 8.0 rpg (183)
Sabrina Harsh=Scottsbluff (6-1, Soph) - 7.7 rpg (164)
Abigail Boyes-Bennington (5-10, Jr) - 7.2 rpg (151)
Britt Prince-Elkhorn North (5-10, Fr) - 6.7 rpg (134)
Kalli Kroeker-Norris (6-0, Sr) - 6.6 rpg (144)
Hannah Nadgwick-Elkhorn North (5-11, Soph) - 6.5 rpg (130)
Delaney White-Norris (5-9, Jr) - 6.5 rpg (143)
Alexis Mach-Crete (5-9, Sr) - 6.4 rpg (183)
*Class B Assists:
Rachel Culhane-Omaha Gross Catholic (5-4, Sr) - 79
Britt Prince-Elkhorn North (5-10, Fr) - 74
Molly Ramsey-Norris (5-4, Sr) - 71
Mariyah Avila-Scottsbluff (5-11, Jr) - 61
Maddie Portwine-York (6-0, Sr) - 58
Addison Burt-Omaha Skutt Catholic (5-7, Fr) - 57
Emma Foote-Scottsbluff (5-6, Sr) - 56
Taylor Sedlacek-Bennington (5-7, Jr) - 50
Kaelyn Reeves-Omaha Skutt Catholic (5-8, Sr) - 46
Cecilia Behrens-Omaha Skutt Catholic (5-9, Jr) - 46
*Class B Steals:
Hannah Newton-Crete (5-11, Sr) - 68
Rachel Culhane-Omaha Gross Catholic (5-4, Sr) - 62
Britt Prince-Elkhorn North (5-10, Fr) - 58
Mariyah Avila-Scottsbluff (5-11, Jr) - 54
Grace Thompson-Elkhorn North (5-8, Soph) - 53
Taylor Sedlacek-Bennington (5-7, Jr) - 52
Kaelyn Reeves-Omaha Skutt Catholic (5-8, Sr) - 44
Kalli Kroeker-Norris (6-0, Sr) - 40
Sydney Herren-Omaha Gross Catholic (5-7, Sr) - 40
Emma Foote-Scottsbluff (5-6, Sr) - 40
*Class B Blocks:
Masa Scheierman-York (6-1, Jr) - 68
Marin Rasgorshek-Crete (6-1, Fr) - 54
Sabrina Harsh=Scottsbluff (6-1, Soph) - 50
Jenna Skradski-Omaha Gross Catholic (5-9, Jr) - 35
Theodosia Mba-Omaha Gross Catholic (5-10, Sr) - - 33
Lindsay Krause-Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-4, Sr) - 30
Jordan Skradski-Omaha Gross Catholic (5-9, Jr) - 18