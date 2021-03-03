2021 Girls State Basketball Tournament Individual Statistical Leaders (Classes C-1, C-2)

The 2021 Girls State Basketball Tournament gets into full swing on Wednesday with the C and D classes taking center stage with 16 games played at 4 different sites around Lincoln.

All 4 Class C-1 quarterfinal games will be contested at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The quartet of C-2 quarterfinal matchups will take place at Lincoln Southeast, while D-1 goes at Lincoln Southwest and D-2 at Lincoln North Star.

A new (and welcome) feature in the state’s lower 4 classes this year, will be the fact no Wednesday quarterfinal games will tip off earlier than 11:00 AM. The earliest C-1 quarterfinal at Pinnacle will tip at 1:30.

Returning All-Staters Sydney Emanuel of North Bend Central, Bailey Kissinger of Hastings Cecilia and Kya Scott from Broken Bow spice up opening round Class C-1 games, while #1 seed Grand Island Central Catholic will be faced with putting the stops on Winnebago ace Keisha Snyder, who leads that class with her 18.5 points per game and 12.5 boards.

Perhaps the most intimidating player in Class C-2 is Bridgeport 6-2 sophomore sensation Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who has rejected an incredible 112 shots this season. Loomis-Goltl, who also leads that class in scoring (520 points), is just 39 points shy of the 1000 point career scoring plateau.