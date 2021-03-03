2021 Girls State Basketball Tournament Individual Statistical Leaders (Classes C-1, C-2)

The 2021 Girls State Basketball Tournament gets into full swing on Wednesday with the C and D classes taking center stage with 16 games played at 4 different sites around Lincoln.
All 4 Class C-1 quarterfinal games will be contested at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The quartet of C-2 quarterfinal matchups will take place at Lincoln Southeast, while D-1 goes at Lincoln Southwest and D-2 at Lincoln North Star.
A new (and welcome) feature in the state’s lower 4 classes this year, will be the fact no Wednesday quarterfinal games will tip off earlier than 11:00 AM. The earliest C-1 quarterfinal at Pinnacle will tip at 1:30.
Returning All-Staters Sydney Emanuel of North Bend Central, Bailey Kissinger of Hastings Cecilia and Kya Scott from Broken Bow spice up opening round Class C-1 games, while #1 seed Grand Island Central Catholic will be faced with putting the stops on Winnebago ace Keisha Snyder, who leads that class with her 18.5 points per game and 12.5 boards.
Perhaps the most intimidating player in Class C-2 is Bridgeport 6-2 sophomore sensation Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who has rejected an incredible 112 shots this season. Loomis-Goltl, who also leads that class in scoring (520 points), is just 39 points shy of the 1000 point career scoring plateau.
You may also think you’re seeing double when you see Ruthie’s “little” sister, freshman Olivia Loomis-Goltl, who checks in at 5-11 and has scorched the nets for 462 points this season. Together, the two Loomis-Goltl sisters are just 16 points short of a thousand points scored for the 23-3 Bulldogs this season
And now, the C-1 and C-2 statistical leaders going into this 2021 Girls State Tournament:
*Class C-1 Scoring:
Keisha Snyder-Winnebago (5-10, Sr) - 18.5 ppg (363 pts) {1,029 career pts}
Kaitlyn Emanuel-North Bend Central (6-0, Soph) - 16.8 ppg (403 pts)
Bailey Kissinger-Hastings Cecilia (5-6, Jr) - 15.5 (373 pts) {1,071 career pts}
Sydney Emanuel-North Bend Central (5-7, Jr) - 15.0 ppg (359 pts)
Kya Scott-Broken Bow (5-7, Jr) - 13.3 ppg (307 pts)
Karly Sylvester-Sidney (6-0, Sr) - 11.7 (274 pts)
Kailyn Scott-Broken Bow (5-5, Jr) - 10.5 ppg (225 pts)
Katharine Hamburger-Hastings Cecilia (5-11, Fr) - 10.4 (250 pts)
Natasha Deal-Winnebago (5-8, Sr) - 10.1 ppg (197 pts)
Lucy Ghaifan-GICC (6-0, Soph) - 10.1 ppg (161 pts)
*Class C-1 Rebounding: (Rebounds per game, total rebounds for the year follow)
Keisha Snyder-Winnebago (5-10, Sr) - 12.5 rpg (237 total rebounds)
Karly Sylvester-Sidney (6-0, Sr) - 8.0 rpg (191)
Kaitlyn Emanuel-North Bend Central (6-0, Soph) - 7.9 rpg (181)
Lily Vollertsen-Syracuse (6-0, Jr) - 7.6 rpg (182)
Lucy Ghaifan-GICC (6-0, Soph) - 7.4 rpg (125)
Adeline Kirkegaard-Hastings Cecilia (5-11, Fr) - 7.8 rpg (186)
Katharine Hamburger-Hastings Cecilia (5-11, Fr) - 6.9 rpg (166)
Chloe Cloud-GICC (6-2, Jr) - 6.5 rpg (136 pts)
Jessica Moss-Syracuse (5-11, Sr) - 6.2 rpg (149)
Ciera Kluthe-North Bend Central (5-10, Sr) - 6.1 rpg (134)
*Class C-1 Assists:
Kali Staples-Broken Bow (5-7, Sr) - 133
Natasha Deal-Winnebago (5-8, Sr) - 91
Halle Wilhelm-Syracuse (5-8, Sr) - 86
Alexis Mudloff-GICC (5-6, Sr) - 82
Jenna Heidelk-GICC (5-4, Jr) - 72
Bailey Kissinger-Hastings St. Cecilia (5-6, Jr) - 69
Jessica Moss-Syracuse (5-11, Sr) - 66
Sydney Emanuel-North Bend Central (5-7, Jr) - 60
Cassidy Roberts-Syracuse (5-11, Jr) - 57
Katharine Hamburger-Hastings Cecilia (5-11, Fr) - 50
*Class C-1 Steals:
Kaitlyn Emanuel-North Bend Central (6-0, Soph) - 95
Kailyn Scott-Broken Bow (5-5, Jr) - 73
Sydney Emanuel-North Bend Central (5-7, Jr) - 68
Kia Scott-Broken Bow (5-5, Jr) - 65
Katharine Hamburger-Hastings Cecilia (5-11, Fr) - 64
Shanae Bergt-Lincoln Lutheran (5-9, Jr) - 62
Bailey Kissinger-Hastings St. Cecilia (5-6, Jr) - 60
Halle Wilhelm-Syracuse (5-8, Sr) - 58
Abby Piper-Lincoln Lutheran (5-9, Soph) - 56
Kali Staples-Broken Bow (5-7, Sr) - 52
*Class C-1 Blocks:
Chloe Cloud-GICC (6-2, Jr) - 31
Karly Sylvester-Sidney (6-0, Sr) - 30
Ally Pojar-North Bend Central (5-9, Sr) - 28
Katelynn Oxley-Lincoln Lutheran (6-3, Jr) - 27
Klayre Roberts-Syracuse (5-11, Jr) - 26
Madeline Cleveland-Winnebago (6-0, Sr) - 25
Emma Schall-Broken Bow (6-1, Sr) - 24
Kaitlyn Emanuel-North Bend Central (6-0, Soph) - 19
Lily Vollertsen-Syracuse (6-0, Jr) - 18
Jessica Moss-Syracuse (5-11, Sr) - 16
-----------------------------------------------------------
*Class C-2 Scoring:
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl-Bridgeport (6-2 ,Soph) - 20.0 ppg (520 pts) {961 career pts}
Olivia Loomis-Goltl-Bridgeport (5-10 ,Fr) - 17.8 ppg (462 pts)
Lacey Sprakel-Crofton (5-9, Sr) - 17.5 ppg (455 pts)
Brenna Rief-West Point Guardian Angels CC (5-6, Sr) - 16.0 ppg (342 pts)
Caragan Tietz-BRLD (5-9, Sr) - 15.0 ppg (361 pts)
Boston Boucher-Wood River (5-9, Sr) - 14.6 ppg (365 pts) {1,378 career pts}
Kiernan Paulk-Wood River (5-8, Sr) - 14.5 ppg (362 pts) {969 career pts}
Jordan Snyder-BRLD (6-2, Jr) - 14.1 ppg (325 pts)
Kate Hirschfeld-Centennial (5-10, Sr) - 13.4 ppg (334 pts)
Samantha Ehlers-Ponca (6-0, Soph) - 12.0 ppg (265 pts)
Ashlyn Kingsbury-Ponca (5-11, Soph) - 11.9 ppg (261 pts)
*Class C-2 Rebounding: (Rebounds per game, total rebounds for the year follow)
Samantha Ehlers-Ponca (6-0, Soph) - 8.5 rpg (188 total rebounds)
Gina McGowan-Nebraska City Lourdes (6-3, Sr) - 8.2 rpg (196)
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl-Bridgeport (6-2 ,Soph) - 8.1 rpg (211)
Jordan Snyder-BRLD (6-2, Jr) - 7.1 rpg (164)
Olivia Loomis-Goltl-Bridgeport (5-10 ,Fr) - 6.8 rpg (178)
Lacey Sprakel-Crofton (5-9, Sr) - 6.4 rpg (166)
Hannah Paulk-Wood River (5-11, Sr) - 6.3 rpg (158)
Sophia Hass-West Point Guardian Angels CC (5-8, Jr) - 6.0 rpg (164)
Kiernan Paulk-Wood River (5-8, Sr) - 5.9 rpg (148)
Asia Nisly-Centennial (5-10, Sr) - 5.5 rpg (137)
*Class C-2 Assists:
Kiernan Paulk-Wood River (5-8, Sr) - 122
Caragan Tietz-BRLD (5-9, Sr) - 120
Kaley Eimrem-Crofton (5-6, Sr) - 118
Mackenzie Liakos-Bridgeport (5-5 , Soph) - 117
Alexis Folkers-Crofton (5-5, Jr) - 112
Olivia Loomis-Goltl-Bridgeport (5-10 ,Fr) - 102
Baylie Codner-Wood River (5-7, Sr) - 99
Sophia Hass-West Point Guardian Angels CC (5-8, Jr) - 92
Isabel Hass-West Point Guardian Angels CC (5-5, Fr) - 77
Ashlyn Kingsbury-Ponca (5-11, Soph) - 63
*Class C-2 Steals:
Sophia Hass-West Point Guardian Angels CC (5-8, Jr) - 143
Kiernan Paulk-Wood River (5-8, Sr) - 99
Kate Hirschfeld-Centennial (5-10, Sr) - 90
Isabel Hass-West Point Guardian Angels CC (5-5, Fr) - 90
Brooklyn Mohrman-Bridgeport (5-6 , Fr) - 88
Boston Boucher-Wood River (5-9, Sr) - 76
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl-Bridgeport (6-2 ,Soph) - 74
Livia Hunke-West Point Guardian Angels CC (5-6, Jr) - 74
Olivia Loomis-Goltl-Bridgeport (5-10, Fr) - 71
Baylie Codner-Wood River (5-7, Sr) - 70
*Class C-2 Blocks:
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl-Bridgeport (6-2 ,Soph) - 112
Jordan Snyder-BRLD (6-2, Jr) - 69
Gina McGowan-Nebraska City Lourdes (6-3, Sr) - 63
Hannah Paulk-Wood River (5-11, Sr) - 31
Lacey Sprakel-Crofton (5-9, Sr) - 27
Kiley Rathjen-Centennial (6-0, Sr) - 22
Brandi Doenemann-BRLD (5-11, Sr) - 21
Samantha Ehlers-Ponca (6-0, Soph) - 20
Ellie Cline-Bridgeport (5-10, Jr) - 20
Daylee Day-Centennial (5-10, Sr) - 18