2022 Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club List

*The 48th version of my Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club features 78 Nebraska running backs. This year’s list includes 35 running backs from the 11-Man ranks, 31 from 8-Man football and 12 running backs from 6-Man football.
*Lance Brester from D-2 runner-up Howells-Dodge led all 8-Man football runners and was the State Rushing Champion.
*Carlos Collazo of Aurora, who notched his second consecutive 2000 yard rushing season, led all 11-Man backs, while Chandler Page of 6-Man champion Lincoln Parkview Christian led the six man football rushers.
*Those eclipsing the thousand yard rushing mark for the third year in a row were Jake Garcia of Omaha Gross, Andy Maloley-Pawnee City, Trevor Thomson from Summerland and North Platte St. Patricks fabulous Jackson Roberts, who is just a junior.
Roberts has a shot at becoming the state's 8th four time 1000 yard rusher if he can surpass the magical mark again in 2023.
*Scottsbluff and Lawrence-Nelson each boasted a pair of thousand yard rushers this past season.
*Quarterback Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale, who rushed for 2,142 yards this past season, also apparently set a National 8-Man Record for Most Total Yards (Rushing and Passing) in a season (5,095), Most Total Yards in a Career (12,527), and Highest Career Completion Percentage (65.3%/514 of 787)
*2022 Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club*
Lance Brester-Howells-Dodge..2,352** (D-2 Leader)
Kyle Kasik-Clarkson-Leigh..2,282** (D-1 Leader)
Aiden Kuester-Neligh-Oakdale..2,142**
Carlos Collazo-Aurora..2,044** (C-1 Leader)
Trent McCain-Ord..2,011 Jr. (C-2 Leader)
Cade Hosier-Elmwood-Murdock..2,007
Zander Wolf-Central Valley..1,993
Jake Garcia-Omaha Gross..1,965***
Chandler Page-Lincoln Parkview Christian..1,960 (6-Man Leader)
Breckan Schluter-Exeter-Milligan/Friend..1,930
Sebastian Boyle-Scottsbluff..1,926**, Jr.
Keenan Valverde-Pierce..1,900 Jr.
Ben Ely-Red Cloud..1,838
Easton Weber-BDS..1,808**
Lance Vasa-Arthur County..1,754
Nick Colvert-Bennington..1,751
Andy Maloley-Pawnee City..1,695***
Luke Kasten-Potter-Dix..1,671**
Keynan Gaston-Hitchcock County..1,630
Wiley Ziegler-Bloomfield, 1,618**
KJ Shenck-Elkhorn..1,586
Cal Newell-Lincoln Southwest..1,568 (Class A Leader)
Jordan Mariska-Thayer Central..1,548
Corbin Horner-Dundy County/Stratton..1,534
Te’Shaun Porter-Omaha North..1,532
Karter Kerkman-Norfolk Catholic..1,511**
Cole Ballard-Elkhorn South..1,489
Becker Pohlman-Stanton..1,486 Soph.
Cale Gustafson-Osceola..1,481 Jr.
Zach Lewandowski-Ravenna..1,455
Carson Glunz-Wallace..1,415**
Trevor Thomson-Summerland..1,400***
Quentin Morris-Centura..1,413
Charmar Brown-Creighton Prep..1,408
Trev Peters-Henderson Heartland..1,396
Kason Loomis-Bridgeport..1,384**
Trey Connell-South Loup..1,383
Tristen Ray-Lewiston..1,326
Hayden Frank-Malcolm..1,314
Deegan Nelson-Beatrice..1,291
Trevin Weedle-West Point/Beemer..1,287
Ryker Evans-Hi-Line..1,268**
Gage Mintken-Hay Springs..1,253
Parker Borer-Boone Central..1,245 Jr.
Max Buettenback-Lincoln Southeast..1,232
Ashton Lurz-Valentine..1,228
LJ McNeilll-Oakland-Craig..1,214
Riley Bombeck-Shelton..1,210 Jr.
Gaige Ritner-Wilcox-Hildreth..1,198** Jr.
Payton Prestito-Papillion LV..1,178
Brock Roblee-North Platte..1,165
Drake Lalley-Sandy Creek..1,156
Hayden Umble-Mitchell..1,155
Will Toogood-Nebraska Christian..1,152
Hyatt Collins-Adams Central..1,148
Dillon Miller-Brady..1,140
Tate Hug-Auburn..1,131
Conor Booth-Wahoo Neumann Soph…1,131 Soph.
Braeden Stull-Scottsbluff..1,122**
Matt Bohy-Lincoln Pius X..1,120
Anthony Rezac-Omaha Westside..1,118 Jr.
Carter Erickson-Elm Creek..1,101
Landon Ternus-Columbus Lakview..1,099
Brady Bledsaw-Lewiston..1,099
Brady Cook-Fullerton, 1,078
Jack Bullis-Hampton, 1,073 Soph.
Jackson Roberts-North Platte St. Pats..1,065*** Jr.
Josh Rojas-Lutheran High NE..1,065 Jr.
Devyn Jones-Papillion LV South..1,064
Zack Krajicek-Yutan..1,048
Quinn Bailey-Chadron..1,044 Soph.
Gatlin Reimers-Palmer..1,044
Simon McFarland-Crofton..1,038
Keegan McDonald-Weeping Water..1,028
Kolton Tilford-North Platte*..1,026
Toby Kotinek-Lawrence-Nelson..1,024
Krayton Kucera-Lawrence-Nelson..1,023
Luke Holly-Sidney..1,005