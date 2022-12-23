 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club List

Neligh-Oakdale's 2000 yard rusher Aiden Kuester has three pending National Records and a some State Records following a marvelous career for Warriors.

*The 48th version of my Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club features 78 Nebraska running backs. This year’s list includes 35 running backs from the 11-Man ranks, 31 from 8-Man football and 12 running backs from 6-Man football.

*Lance Brester from D-2 runner-up Howells-Dodge led all 8-Man football runners and was the State Rushing Champion.

*Carlos Collazo of Aurora, who notched his second consecutive 2000 yard rushing season, led all 11-Man backs, while Chandler Page of 6-Man champion Lincoln Parkview Christian led the six man football rushers.

*Those eclipsing the thousand yard rushing mark for the third year in a row were Jake Garcia of Omaha Gross, Andy Maloley-Pawnee City, Trevor Thomson from Summerland and North Platte St. Patricks fabulous Jackson Roberts, who is just a junior.

Roberts has a shot at becoming the state's 8th four time 1000 yard rusher if he can surpass the magical mark again in 2023.

*Scottsbluff and Lawrence-Nelson each boasted a pair of thousand yard rushers this past season.

*Quarterback Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale, who rushed for 2,142 yards this past season, also apparently set a National 8-Man Record for Most Total Yards (Rushing and Passing) in a season (5,095), Most Total Yards in a Career (12,527), and Highest Career Completion Percentage (65.3%/514 of 787)

*2022 Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club*

Lance Brester-Howells-Dodge..2,352** (D-2 Leader)

Kyle Kasik-Clarkson-Leigh..2,282** (D-1 Leader)

Aiden Kuester-Neligh-Oakdale..2,142**

Carlos Collazo-Aurora..2,044** (C-1 Leader)

Trent McCain-Ord..2,011 Jr. (C-2 Leader)

Cade Hosier-Elmwood-Murdock..2,007

Zander Wolf-Central Valley..1,993

Jake Garcia-Omaha Gross..1,965***

Chandler Page-Lincoln Parkview Christian..1,960 (6-Man Leader)

Breckan Schluter-Exeter-Milligan/Friend..1,930

Sebastian Boyle-Scottsbluff..1,926**, Jr.

Keenan Valverde-Pierce..1,900 Jr.

Ben Ely-Red Cloud..1,838

Easton Weber-BDS..1,808**

Lance Vasa-Arthur County..1,754

Nick Colvert-Bennington..1,751

Andy Maloley-Pawnee City..1,695***

Luke Kasten-Potter-Dix..1,671**

Keynan Gaston-Hitchcock County..1,630

Wiley Ziegler-Bloomfield, 1,618**

KJ Shenck-Elkhorn..1,586

Cal Newell-Lincoln Southwest..1,568 (Class A Leader)

Jordan Mariska-Thayer Central..1,548

Corbin Horner-Dundy County/Stratton..1,534

Te’Shaun Porter-Omaha North..1,532

Karter Kerkman-Norfolk Catholic..1,511**

Cole Ballard-Elkhorn South..1,489

Becker Pohlman-Stanton..1,486 Soph.

Cale Gustafson-Osceola..1,481 Jr.

Zach Lewandowski-Ravenna..1,455

Carson Glunz-Wallace..1,415**

Trevor Thomson-Summerland..1,400***

Quentin Morris-Centura..1,413

Charmar Brown-Creighton Prep..1,408

Trev Peters-Henderson Heartland..1,396

Kason Loomis-Bridgeport..1,384**

Trey Connell-South Loup..1,383

Tristen Ray-Lewiston..1,326

Hayden Frank-Malcolm..1,314

Deegan Nelson-Beatrice..1,291

Trevin Weedle-West Point/Beemer..1,287

Ryker Evans-Hi-Line..1,268**

Gage Mintken-Hay Springs..1,253

Parker Borer-Boone Central..1,245 Jr.

Max Buettenback-Lincoln Southeast..1,232

Ashton Lurz-Valentine..1,228

LJ McNeilll-Oakland-Craig..1,214

Riley Bombeck-Shelton..1,210 Jr.

Gaige Ritner-Wilcox-Hildreth..1,198** Jr.

Payton Prestito-Papillion LV..1,178

Brock Roblee-North Platte..1,165

Drake Lalley-Sandy Creek..1,156

Hayden Umble-Mitchell..1,155

Will Toogood-Nebraska Christian..1,152

Hyatt Collins-Adams Central..1,148

Dillon Miller-Brady..1,140

Tate Hug-Auburn..1,131

Conor Booth-Wahoo Neumann Soph…1,131 Soph.

Braeden Stull-Scottsbluff..1,122**

Matt Bohy-Lincoln Pius X..1,120

Anthony Rezac-Omaha Westside..1,118 Jr.

Carter Erickson-Elm Creek..1,101

Landon Ternus-Columbus Lakview..1,099

Brady Bledsaw-Lewiston..1,099

Brady Cook-Fullerton, 1,078

Jack Bullis-Hampton, 1,073 Soph.

Jackson Roberts-North Platte St. Pats..1,065*** Jr.

Josh Rojas-Lutheran High NE..1,065 Jr.

Devyn Jones-Papillion LV South..1,064

Zack Krajicek-Yutan..1,048

Quinn Bailey-Chadron..1,044 Soph.

Gatlin Reimers-Palmer..1,044

Simon McFarland-Crofton..1,038

Keegan McDonald-Weeping Water..1,028

Kolton Tilford-North Platte*..1,026

Toby Kotinek-Lawrence-Nelson..1,024

Krayton Kucera-Lawrence-Nelson..1,023

Luke Holly-Sidney..1,005

