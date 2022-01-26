2022 NEMFCA Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame Announced

Three coaches, and eleven players have been named to the 2022 NEMFCA Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held Saturday, June 18th at The Tom Osborne Sports Complex in Hastings, Nebraska.

The hall of fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association. Induction ceremonies will be held at halftime of the 45th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6:00 p.m.

*Please visit and tour our virtual Hall of Fame on the NEMFCA website located at: www.nebraskaeightmanfootball.com and also follow us on Twitter : @NE8manFB

CLASS OF 2022 INDUCTEES:

1. Michael Bayer Howells Player

2. Casey Bender Lindsay HF Player

3. Steve Borer Brady Coach

4. Rod Brummels Clearwater Coach

5. Steven Dent Mullen Player

6. Mat Eikmeier Howells Player

7. Dan Fox NL-Scotia Player

8. Nate Froeschl Falls City SH Player