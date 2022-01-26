 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 NEMFCA Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame Announced
Larry Vlasin (R) from Madrid, Nebraska did it all back in the mid-1960s. Football was just one of his many talents. A true Legend!

Three coaches, and eleven players have been named to the 2022 NEMFCA Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held Saturday, June 18th at The Tom Osborne Sports Complex in Hastings, Nebraska.

The hall of fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association. Induction ceremonies will be held at halftime of the 45th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6:00 p.m.

*Please visit and tour our virtual Hall of Fame on the NEMFCA website located at: www.nebraskaeightmanfootball.com and also follow us on Twitter : @NE8manFB

CLASS OF 2022 INDUCTEES:

1. Michael Bayer Howells Player

2. Casey Bender Lindsay HF Player

3. Steve Borer Brady Coach

4. Rod Brummels Clearwater Coach

5. Steven Dent Mullen Player

6. Mat Eikmeier Howells Player

7. Dan Fox NL-Scotia Player

8. Nate Froeschl Falls City SH Player

9. Jim Gilbert Table Rock Player

10. Orion Matthies Overton Player

11. Tyler Paulsen Dodge Player

12. Dennis Reese Loomis Coach

13. Phillip Schroer Lawrence-Nelson Player

14. Larry Vlasin Madrid Player

