6th Annual Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic

The sixth annual Bill Marshal Volleyball Classic is set to take place Saturday, August 28th during the opening weekend of the Nebraska State Fair.12 High School teams from around the state are expected to play as well as local teams, Grand Island Central Catholic and Northwest High School. Games will take place on state fairgrounds at the Heartland Event Center. The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team will also be hosting their Blue-Gold scrimmage after the high school teams compete competition on Saturday.

"The Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic attracts fans from every corner of the state to see their teams in action at the Nebraska State Fair. Nearly 300 athletes representing 13 teams will participate in this year's event. "My late husband would be thrilled the event has grown and continued to attract people to the Nebraska State Fair. He loved the Nebraska State Fair, volleyball, and seeing youth participate in sports. He would be so pleased that the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic has continued to be a part of the fair," said Sharon Marshall. Bill Marshall was a former member of the Nebraska State Fair Board, businessman, and community steward.