 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

8-Man, 6-Man Team by Team Quarterfinal Round Individual Statistics

  • Updated
  • 0
8-Man, 6-Man Team by Team Quarterfinal Round Individual Statistics

This is the potent Central Valley interior Offensive Line and 1000 Yard Rusher Zander Wolf who will be up against undefeated BDS Friday night in Wolbach in the Class D-1 Quarterfinals. (L to R) #8 Treyven Straka, #52 Keenan Benson, #50 Cohen Grossert and #17 Zander Wolf.

Last week I featured all four 11-Man Classes, so this time around we’ll give the Class D-1 and D-2, 8-Man teams, and D-6, Six-Man team by team individual stats entering the Quarterfinal round in all three classes.

 **CLASS D-1 QUARTERFINALS**

#8 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1)

Passing; Reid Fletcher-1,508 yards with 15 TDs/2 INTs (61.1 completion)

Rushing; Cade Hosier-1,852 yards (10.6/per carry) with 31 TDs, Reid Fletcher-914 yards (8.4/per carry) with 20 TDs

Receiving; Henry Coleman-33 receptions/651 yards/4 TDs, Riley Wilson (Jr)-26 receptions/494 yards/5 TDs.

Tackles; Cade Hosier-130 Tackles (41 solos, 89 assists, 6 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR), Riley Wilson (Jr)-100 Tackles (55 solos, 45 assists, 3 TFL, 1 INT)

People are also reading…

#1 North Platte St. Pats (9-0)

Passing; Sam Troyshynski 314 yards with 5 TDs/na INTs (42.9 completion)

Rushing; -*Jackson Roberts-1,065 yards (12.1/per carry) with 27 TDs) *out for the season

Receiving; N/A

Tackles; N/A

#5 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1)

Passing; Aiden Kuester 2,383 yards with 21 TDs/3 INTs (64.5 completion)

Rushing; Aiden Kuester-1,568 yards (7.5/per carry) with 40 TDs.

Receiving; Bryson Gadeken (Jr)-71 receptions/1/020 yards/6 TDs, Chase Furstenau (Jr)-42 receptions for 625 yards with 8 TDs

Tackles; Aiden Kuester-149 Tackles (52 solos, 87 assists, 7 TFL, 2 INTs), -51 (26 solos, 25 assists, 2 TFL, 2 INTs), Bryson Gadeken-115 Tackles (43 solos, 72 assists, 20 TFL), Levi Drueke-112 Tackles (28 solos, 84 assists, 6 TFL).

#4 Riverside (8-1)

Passing; Drew Carraher-1,113 yards with 23 TDs/na INTs (48.0 completion)

Rushing; Jack Molt-879 yards (7.5/per carry) with 15 TDs.

Receiving; Klayton Kleffner-21 receptions/466 yards 11 TDs, Carson Bloom-28 receptions/461 yards 7 TDs

Tackles; Carson Bloom-93 (44 solos, 49 assists), Luke Leslie-93 (26 solos, 25 assists, 4 INTs)

#3 Stanton (9-0)

Passing; Joe Butterfield-936 yards with 16 TDs/2 INTs (72.5 completion)

Rushing; Becker Pohlman (Soph)-1.323 yards (10.0/per carry) with 24 TDs, Barrett Wilke (Soph)-710 yards (7.2/per carry) with 15 TDs

Receiving; Owen Vogel-17 receptions/519 yards/10 TDs

Tackles; Parker Wiedeman-106 Tackles (62 solos, 42 assists, 2 TFL, 1 INT)

#11 Nebraska Christian (7-2)

Passing; Oliver Herman (Soph)-645 yards with 9 TDs/6 INTs (48.5 completion)

Rushing; Will Twogood-1,094 yards (6.8/per carry) with 13 TDs

Receiving; Gabe Langemeier-18 receptions/239 yards/5 TDs

Tackles; Micah Davis-94 Tackles (59 solos, 35 assists, 2 INTs)

#7 Clarkson-Leigh (8-1)

Passing; Ryan Brichacek-472 yards with 7 TDs/2 INTs (51.2 completion)

Rushing; Kyle Kasik-1,375 yards (9.2/per carry) with 22 TDs, Andrew Jones-269 yards (3.4/per carry) with 9 TDs

Receiving; Kyle Kasik-6 receptions/249 yards (41.2 per catch)/4 TDs

Tackles; Drew Beeson-92 Tackles (45 solos, 47 assists, 2 TFL, 6 FR, 1 Blk Punt)

#15 Weeping Water (5-4)

Passing; Riggs Wilson-983 yards with 14 TDs/5 INTs (65.7 completion)

Rushing; Keegan McDonald-973 yards (9.1/per carry) with 18 TDs

Receiving; Saylor Rhodes (Jr)-27 receptions/404 yards/7 TDs, Ethan Essary-28 receptions/389 yards/7 TDs.

Tackles; Saylor Rhodes-106 (43 solos, 63 assists, 1 TFL, 6 INT, 3 FR)

**CLASS D-2 QUARTERFINALS**

#8 Dundy County/Stratton (8-1)

Passing; Corbin Horner-486 yards with 8 TDs/3 INTs (56.7 completion)

Rushing; Corbin Horner-1,418 yards (12.1/per carry) with 26 TDs)

Receiving; Alex Englot-14 receptions/232 yards/7 TDs

Tackles; Corbin Horner-59 Tackles (32 solos, 27 assists, 6 TFL, 3 INTs), Jackson Kerchal-56 Tackles (31 solos, 25 assists, 13,5 TFL, 4,5 sacks, 1 FR)

#1 Howells-Dodge (9-0)

Passing; Brittin Sindelar-9 of 17 passes for 179 yards with 1 TDs/0 INTs (53% completion)

Rushing; Lance Brester-1,781 yards (11.1/per carry) with 35 TDs

Receiving; Jestin Bayer-3 receptions/91 yards/1 TD

Tackles; Jestin Bayer-77 Tackles (33 solos, 44 assists, 5 TFL)

#4 BDS (9-0)

Passing; Jaron Norder-30 of 49 for 466 yards with 11 TDs/na INTs (62.2 completion)

Rushing; Easton Weber-1,395 yards (10.8/per carry) with 23 TDs.

Receiving; N/A

Tackles; Eli Weber-129 Tackles (31 solos, 88 assists)

#12 Central Valley (8-1)

Passing; Dierks Nekoliczak (Jr)-903 yards with18 TDs/3 INTs (58.1 completion)

Rushing; Zander Wolf-1,676 yards (8.3/per carry) with 35 TDs.

Receiving; Boston Wood (Soph)-13 receptions/299 yards/7 TDs, Taeslan Soto-22 receptions/299 yards/3 TDs, Tanner Landers-10 receptions/238 yards/6 TDs.

Tackles; Tanner Landers-123 Tackles (59 solos, 64 assists, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 2 FR), Grady Kelly (Soph)-81 Tackles (44 solos, 37 assists, 3 INTs, 3 FR)

#6 Bloomfield (8-1)

Passing; Braeden Guenther (Soph)-882 yards with 15 TDs/5 INTs (60.2% completion)

Rushing; Wiley Ziegler (Jr)-1,422 yards (12.7/per carry) with 25 TDs

Receiving; Layne Warrior (Jr)-25 receptions/477 yards/6 TDs

Tackles; Mason Mackeprang-72 Tackles (46 solos, 26 assists, 7 TFL, 1 INT), Ian Kuchar-70 Tackles (51 solos, 19 assists, 21 TFL, 2 INTs) {Bloomfield has 72 TEAM Tackles for Losses!)

*Kick/Punt Returns: Wiley Ziegler (Junior) -2 KR TDs, 1 PR TD, 509 Return Yds. (Career-8 KR, 7 PR TDs, a **State Record** , 1,754 Return Yards)

#3 Wynot (8-1)

Passing; Dylan Heine (Jr)-2,013 yards with 33 TDs/11 INTs (60.2% completion) {also 372 rushing yards with 8 TDs}

Rushing; Zack Foxhoven-466 yards (5.9/per carry) with 3 TDs

Receiving; Carson Wieseler (Jr)-58 receptions/705 yards/14 TDs, Joseph Sudbeck (Jr)-32 receptions/465 yards/10 TDs.

Tackles; Colin Wieseler-116 Tackles (45 solos, 71 assists, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 4 FR), Zack Foxhoven-106 Tackles (45 solos, 61 assists, 2 TFL, 7 INTs, 4 FR) {Colin Wieseler also has 7 INTs, Wynot has 18 INTs and 18 Fumble Recoveries as a Team}

 

#2 Hitchcock County (9-0)

NO STATS ANYWHERE..???

#10 Elm Creek (8-1)

Passing; Beau Knapp-845 yards with 12 TDs/5 INTs (42% completion)

Rushing; Carter Erickson-1,151 yards (9.3/per carry) with 15 TDs

Receiving; Carter Erickson-19 receptions/379 yards/3 TDs

Tackles; Carter Erickson-128 Tackles (59 solos, 69 assists, 15 TFL)

CLASS D-6 QUARTERFINALS

#8 Shelton (7-2)

Passing; Dylan Kenton (Soph)-481 yards with 10 TDs/1 INTs (78.6 completion)

Rushing; Riley Bombeck-1,164 yards (12.4/per carry) with 26 TDs.

Receiving; Ashton Simmons (Jr)-18 receptions/407 yards/7 TDs

Tackles; Quinn Chaney-90 Tackles (47 solos, 43 assists, 11.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR)

#1 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (9-0) (Beat Shelton 54-27 at home on Oct 20)

Passing; Noah Eggleston-1,539 yards with 35 TDs/NO INTs (61% completion)

Rushing; Noah Eggleston-398 yards (13.7/per carry) with 5 TDs, Greydon Anderson (Soph)-338 yards (5.0/per carry) with 7 TDs

Receiving; Jayson Guthard-18 receptions/402 yards/9 TDs, Kellen Eggleston-23 receptions/397 yards/12 TDs

Tackles; Kellen Eggleston-60 (48 solos, 12 assists, 8 TFL, 2 INTs)

#5 Lincoln Parkview Christian (8-1)

No Full Season Stats Available

#4 Red Cloud (8-1)

Passing; Ben Ely-780 yards with 11 TDs/2 INTs (62.1% completion), Brooks Armstrong-350 yards with 9 TDs/2 INTs (54.5% completion), Gage Ely (Freshman)-344 yards with 6 TDs/2 INTs (66.7% completion)

Rushing; Ben Ely-1,571 yards (10.8/per carry) with 29 TDs, Andrew Jones-269 yards (3.4/per carry) with 9 TDs

Receiving; Caden Frey-39 receptions/849 yards/17 TDs

Tackles; Ben Ely-86 (41 solos, 45 assists, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 4 FR), Brooks Armstrong-70 (36 solos, 34 assists, 16 TFL, 2 sacks, 7 games), Caden Trew-70 (22 solos, 48 assists, 11.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 FR), Caden Frey-64 (31 solos, 33 assists, 19 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 3 INTs, 2 FR). {Red Cloud has 70 TFL as a Team}

#6 Pawnee City (7-2)

Passing; Justin Pierce (Jr)-783 yards with 15 TDs/1 INT (63.5% completion)

Rushing; Andy Maloley-1,242 yards (14.3/per carry) with 21 TDs.

Receiving; Jett Farwell (Jr)-20 receptions/455 yards/7 TDs

Tackles; Jett Farwell (Jr)-77 (31 solos, 46 assists, na TFL, 1 INT)

#3 Potter-Dix (9-0)

Passing; Brayden Kasten (Jr)-712 yards with 17 TDs/NO INTs (74.1% completion)

Rushing; Luke Kasten-1,368 yards (17.0/per carry) with 33 TDs, Brayden Kasten (Jr)-537 yards (15.8/per carry) with 8 TDs, Jaxen Buettenback (Jr)-441 yards (12.6/per carry) with 7 TDs, Logan Hottell (Soph)-286 yards (13.0/per carry) with 7 TDs, Dylan Tabor (Freshman)-200 yards (13.3/per carry) with 3 TDs.

Receiving; Zachary Rotert-18 receptions/237 yards/2 TDs, Caden McConnell-14 receptions/184 yards/7 TDs

Tackles; Luke Kasten-79 (42 solos, 37 assists, 41 TFL, 13.5 sacks 2 FR), Jaxen Buettenback-64 (22 solos, 42 assists, 20 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR) {Potter-Dix has an unimaginable 101 TEAM Tackles for Losses.}

#2 *Arthur County* (9-0) (Beat Hay Springs on the road 44-42 on Sept.15)

Passing; Talan Storer (Soph)-1,192 yards with 22 TDs/5 INTs (59.8% completion)

Rushing; Lance Vasa-1,296 yards (14.1/per carry) with 24 TDs, Andrew Jones-269 yards (3.4/per carry) with 9 TDs

Receiving; Dakota Storer-18 receptions/541 yards/12 TDs

Tackles; Lance Vasa-91 (41 solos, 50 assists, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 2 FR), Justin Wenzel-88 (43 solos, 45 assists, 1 INT, 1 FR)

#10 Hay Springs (6-3)

Passing; Dylan Young (Soph)-782 yards with 12 TDs/3 INTs (59.6% completion) (also has 7 INTs on defense}

Rushing; Gage Mintken (Jr)-1,160 yards (7.0/per carry) with 26 TDs, Andrew Jones-269 yards (3.4/per carry) with 9 TDs

Receiving; Gage Mintken-19 receptions/264 yards/5 TDs, Dylan Raymer (Soph)-14 receptions/264 yards/3 TDs

Tackles; Gage Mintken (Jr)-86 (58 solos, 28 assists, 1 sack, 3 INTs, 2 FR), Carson Arens-51 (26 solos, 25 assists, 2 TFL, 3 INTs)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Podcast: Thompson goes down, and so might Nebraska’s season

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts