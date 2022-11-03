8-Man, 6-Man Team by Team Quarterfinal Round Individual Statistics

Last week I featured all four 11-Man Classes, so this time around we’ll give the Class D-1 and D-2, 8-Man teams, and D-6, Six-Man team by team individual stats entering the Quarterfinal round in all three classes.

**CLASS D-1 QUARTERFINALS**

#8 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1)

Passing; Reid Fletcher-1,508 yards with 15 TDs/2 INTs (61.1 completion)

Rushing; Cade Hosier-1,852 yards (10.6/per carry) with 31 TDs, Reid Fletcher-914 yards (8.4/per carry) with 20 TDs

Receiving; Henry Coleman-33 receptions/651 yards/4 TDs, Riley Wilson (Jr)-26 receptions/494 yards/5 TDs.

Tackles; Cade Hosier-130 Tackles (41 solos, 89 assists, 6 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR), Riley Wilson (Jr)-100 Tackles (55 solos, 45 assists, 3 TFL, 1 INT)

#1 North Platte St. Pats (9-0)

Passing; Sam Troyshynski 314 yards with 5 TDs/na INTs (42.9 completion)

Rushing; -*Jackson Roberts-1,065 yards (12.1/per carry) with 27 TDs) *out for the season

Receiving; N/A

Tackles; N/A

#5 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1)

Passing; Aiden Kuester 2,383 yards with 21 TDs/3 INTs (64.5 completion)

Rushing; Aiden Kuester-1,568 yards (7.5/per carry) with 40 TDs.

Receiving; Bryson Gadeken (Jr)-71 receptions/1/020 yards/6 TDs, Chase Furstenau (Jr)-42 receptions for 625 yards with 8 TDs

Tackles; Aiden Kuester-149 Tackles (52 solos, 87 assists, 7 TFL, 2 INTs), -51 (26 solos, 25 assists, 2 TFL, 2 INTs), Bryson Gadeken-115 Tackles (43 solos, 72 assists, 20 TFL), Levi Drueke-112 Tackles (28 solos, 84 assists, 6 TFL).

#4 Riverside (8-1)

Passing; Drew Carraher-1,113 yards with 23 TDs/na INTs (48.0 completion)

Rushing; Jack Molt-879 yards (7.5/per carry) with 15 TDs.

Receiving; Klayton Kleffner-21 receptions/466 yards 11 TDs, Carson Bloom-28 receptions/461 yards 7 TDs

Tackles; Carson Bloom-93 (44 solos, 49 assists), Luke Leslie-93 (26 solos, 25 assists, 4 INTs)

#3 Stanton (9-0)

Passing; Joe Butterfield-936 yards with 16 TDs/2 INTs (72.5 completion)

Rushing; Becker Pohlman (Soph)-1.323 yards (10.0/per carry) with 24 TDs, Barrett Wilke (Soph)-710 yards (7.2/per carry) with 15 TDs

Receiving; Owen Vogel-17 receptions/519 yards/10 TDs

Tackles; Parker Wiedeman-106 Tackles (62 solos, 42 assists, 2 TFL, 1 INT)

#11 Nebraska Christian (7-2)

Passing; Oliver Herman (Soph)-645 yards with 9 TDs/6 INTs (48.5 completion)

Rushing; Will Twogood-1,094 yards (6.8/per carry) with 13 TDs

Receiving; Gabe Langemeier-18 receptions/239 yards/5 TDs

Tackles; Micah Davis-94 Tackles (59 solos, 35 assists, 2 INTs)

#7 Clarkson-Leigh (8-1)

Passing; Ryan Brichacek-472 yards with 7 TDs/2 INTs (51.2 completion)

Rushing; Kyle Kasik-1,375 yards (9.2/per carry) with 22 TDs, Andrew Jones-269 yards (3.4/per carry) with 9 TDs

Receiving; Kyle Kasik-6 receptions/249 yards (41.2 per catch)/4 TDs

Tackles; Drew Beeson-92 Tackles (45 solos, 47 assists, 2 TFL, 6 FR, 1 Blk Punt)

#15 Weeping Water (5-4)

Passing; Riggs Wilson-983 yards with 14 TDs/5 INTs (65.7 completion)

Rushing; Keegan McDonald-973 yards (9.1/per carry) with 18 TDs

Receiving; Saylor Rhodes (Jr)-27 receptions/404 yards/7 TDs, Ethan Essary-28 receptions/389 yards/7 TDs.

Tackles; Saylor Rhodes-106 (43 solos, 63 assists, 1 TFL, 6 INT, 3 FR)

**CLASS D-2 QUARTERFINALS**

#8 Dundy County/Stratton (8-1)

Passing; Corbin Horner-486 yards with 8 TDs/3 INTs (56.7 completion)

Rushing; Corbin Horner-1,418 yards (12.1/per carry) with 26 TDs)

Receiving; Alex Englot-14 receptions/232 yards/7 TDs

Tackles; Corbin Horner-59 Tackles (32 solos, 27 assists, 6 TFL, 3 INTs), Jackson Kerchal-56 Tackles (31 solos, 25 assists, 13,5 TFL, 4,5 sacks, 1 FR)

#1 Howells-Dodge (9-0)

Passing; Brittin Sindelar-9 of 17 passes for 179 yards with 1 TDs/0 INTs (53% completion)

Rushing; Lance Brester-1,781 yards (11.1/per carry) with 35 TDs

Receiving; Jestin Bayer-3 receptions/91 yards/1 TD

Tackles; Jestin Bayer-77 Tackles (33 solos, 44 assists, 5 TFL)

#4 BDS (9-0)

Passing; Jaron Norder-30 of 49 for 466 yards with 11 TDs/na INTs (62.2 completion)

Rushing; Easton Weber-1,395 yards (10.8/per carry) with 23 TDs.

Receiving; N/A

Tackles; Eli Weber-129 Tackles (31 solos, 88 assists)

#12 Central Valley (8-1)

Passing; Dierks Nekoliczak (Jr)-903 yards with18 TDs/3 INTs (58.1 completion)

Rushing; Zander Wolf-1,676 yards (8.3/per carry) with 35 TDs.

Receiving; Boston Wood (Soph)-13 receptions/299 yards/7 TDs, Taeslan Soto-22 receptions/299 yards/3 TDs, Tanner Landers-10 receptions/238 yards/6 TDs.

Tackles; Tanner Landers-123 Tackles (59 solos, 64 assists, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 2 FR), Grady Kelly (Soph)-81 Tackles (44 solos, 37 assists, 3 INTs, 3 FR)

#6 Bloomfield (8-1)

Passing; Braeden Guenther (Soph)-882 yards with 15 TDs/5 INTs (60.2% completion)

Rushing; Wiley Ziegler (Jr)-1,422 yards (12.7/per carry) with 25 TDs

Receiving; Layne Warrior (Jr)-25 receptions/477 yards/6 TDs

Tackles; Mason Mackeprang-72 Tackles (46 solos, 26 assists, 7 TFL, 1 INT), Ian Kuchar-70 Tackles (51 solos, 19 assists, 21 TFL, 2 INTs) {Bloomfield has 72 TEAM Tackles for Losses!)

*Kick/Punt Returns: Wiley Ziegler (Junior) -2 KR TDs, 1 PR TD, 509 Return Yds. (Career-8 KR, 7 PR TDs, a **State Record** , 1,754 Return Yards)

#3 Wynot (8-1)

Passing; Dylan Heine (Jr)-2,013 yards with 33 TDs/11 INTs (60.2% completion) {also 372 rushing yards with 8 TDs}

Rushing; Zack Foxhoven-466 yards (5.9/per carry) with 3 TDs

Receiving; Carson Wieseler (Jr)-58 receptions/705 yards/14 TDs, Joseph Sudbeck (Jr)-32 receptions/465 yards/10 TDs.

Tackles; Colin Wieseler-116 Tackles (45 solos, 71 assists, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 4 FR), Zack Foxhoven-106 Tackles (45 solos, 61 assists, 2 TFL, 7 INTs, 4 FR) {Colin Wieseler also has 7 INTs, Wynot has 18 INTs and 18 Fumble Recoveries as a Team}

#2 Hitchcock County (9-0)

NO STATS ANYWHERE..???

#10 Elm Creek (8-1)

Passing; Beau Knapp-845 yards with 12 TDs/5 INTs (42% completion)

Rushing; Carter Erickson-1,151 yards (9.3/per carry) with 15 TDs

Receiving; Carter Erickson-19 receptions/379 yards/3 TDs

Tackles; Carter Erickson-128 Tackles (59 solos, 69 assists, 15 TFL)

CLASS D-6 QUARTERFINALS

#8 Shelton (7-2)

Passing; Dylan Kenton (Soph)-481 yards with 10 TDs/1 INTs (78.6 completion)

Rushing; Riley Bombeck-1,164 yards (12.4/per carry) with 26 TDs.

Receiving; Ashton Simmons (Jr)-18 receptions/407 yards/7 TDs

Tackles; Quinn Chaney-90 Tackles (47 solos, 43 assists, 11.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR)

#1 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (9-0) (Beat Shelton 54-27 at home on Oct 20)

Passing; Noah Eggleston-1,539 yards with 35 TDs/NO INTs (61% completion)

Rushing; Noah Eggleston-398 yards (13.7/per carry) with 5 TDs, Greydon Anderson (Soph)-338 yards (5.0/per carry) with 7 TDs

Receiving; Jayson Guthard-18 receptions/402 yards/9 TDs, Kellen Eggleston-23 receptions/397 yards/12 TDs

Tackles; Kellen Eggleston-60 (48 solos, 12 assists, 8 TFL, 2 INTs)

#5 Lincoln Parkview Christian (8-1)

No Full Season Stats Available

#4 Red Cloud (8-1)

Passing; Ben Ely-780 yards with 11 TDs/2 INTs (62.1% completion), Brooks Armstrong-350 yards with 9 TDs/2 INTs (54.5% completion), Gage Ely (Freshman)-344 yards with 6 TDs/2 INTs (66.7% completion)

Rushing; Ben Ely-1,571 yards (10.8/per carry) with 29 TDs, Andrew Jones-269 yards (3.4/per carry) with 9 TDs

Receiving; Caden Frey-39 receptions/849 yards/17 TDs

Tackles; Ben Ely-86 (41 solos, 45 assists, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 4 FR), Brooks Armstrong-70 (36 solos, 34 assists, 16 TFL, 2 sacks, 7 games), Caden Trew-70 (22 solos, 48 assists, 11.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 FR), Caden Frey-64 (31 solos, 33 assists, 19 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 3 INTs, 2 FR). {Red Cloud has 70 TFL as a Team}

#6 Pawnee City (7-2)

Passing; Justin Pierce (Jr)-783 yards with 15 TDs/1 INT (63.5% completion)

Rushing; Andy Maloley-1,242 yards (14.3/per carry) with 21 TDs.

Receiving; Jett Farwell (Jr)-20 receptions/455 yards/7 TDs

Tackles; Jett Farwell (Jr)-77 (31 solos, 46 assists, na TFL, 1 INT)

#3 Potter-Dix (9-0)

Passing; Brayden Kasten (Jr)-712 yards with 17 TDs/NO INTs (74.1% completion)

Rushing; Luke Kasten-1,368 yards (17.0/per carry) with 33 TDs, Brayden Kasten (Jr)-537 yards (15.8/per carry) with 8 TDs, Jaxen Buettenback (Jr)-441 yards (12.6/per carry) with 7 TDs, Logan Hottell (Soph)-286 yards (13.0/per carry) with 7 TDs, Dylan Tabor (Freshman)-200 yards (13.3/per carry) with 3 TDs.

Receiving; Zachary Rotert-18 receptions/237 yards/2 TDs, Caden McConnell-14 receptions/184 yards/7 TDs

Tackles; Luke Kasten-79 (42 solos, 37 assists, 41 TFL, 13.5 sacks 2 FR), Jaxen Buettenback-64 (22 solos, 42 assists, 20 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR) {Potter-Dix has an unimaginable 101 TEAM Tackles for Losses.}

#2 *Arthur County* (9-0) (Beat Hay Springs on the road 44-42 on Sept.15)

Passing; Talan Storer (Soph)-1,192 yards with 22 TDs/5 INTs (59.8% completion)

Rushing; Lance Vasa-1,296 yards (14.1/per carry) with 24 TDs, Andrew Jones-269 yards (3.4/per carry) with 9 TDs

Receiving; Dakota Storer-18 receptions/541 yards/12 TDs

Tackles; Lance Vasa-91 (41 solos, 50 assists, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 2 FR), Justin Wenzel-88 (43 solos, 45 assists, 1 INT, 1 FR)

#10 Hay Springs (6-3)

Passing; Dylan Young (Soph)-782 yards with 12 TDs/3 INTs (59.6% completion) (also has 7 INTs on defense}

Rushing; Gage Mintken (Jr)-1,160 yards (7.0/per carry) with 26 TDs, Andrew Jones-269 yards (3.4/per carry) with 9 TDs

Receiving; Gage Mintken-19 receptions/264 yards/5 TDs, Dylan Raymer (Soph)-14 receptions/264 yards/3 TDs

Tackles; Gage Mintken (Jr)-86 (58 solos, 28 assists, 1 sack, 3 INTs, 2 FR), Carson Arens-51 (26 solos, 25 assists, 2 TFL, 3 INTs)