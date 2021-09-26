8th Rated Boone Central knocks off C-1, #1 Pierce, 35-33.

Alex Christo then answered that Pierce touchdown pass with a sparkling 26 yard scoring burst right up the gut and through the heart of the Bluejay defense at the 3:40 mark of the 4th, extending the Cardinals lead to 35-26.

Following the magnificent script of the back and forth scoring, which was a trademark of this championship-type game, Pierce bounced right back with a sensational 83 yard pass from Scholting to Division One Two Time All-State star Ben Brahmer.

It looked like the son of Coach Mark Brahmer might be on his way to an 89 yard touchdown until a Boone Central defender in hot pursuit, clipped his heel for a touchdown saving tackle at the Cardinals 6 yard line.

The Bluejays scored two plays later when Scholting hit Husker pledge Ben Brahmer for a 2 yard score. The clock read; 2:26. There was time.

Pierce did not opt for the onside kick following their touchdown and Boone Central started, what they hoped, would be their final drive of the night. It was.

All the Cardinals needed was one first down to drain the final 2:26 of the game and game hero Alex Christo, the lion-hearted backup quarterback made sure of that with his 10 yard QB keeper that gave Boone the last first and ten they would need to secure the upset.