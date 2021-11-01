Adams Central overcomes adversity to make second-straight state berth

The Adams Central volleyball team went through a lot of adversity during the 2021 season.
The Patriots lost one of their senior captains to a season-ending ACL injury, along with losing five of seven matches heading into the postseason.
But Adams Central went 1-1 in the Class B, Subdistrict 6 Tournament, before defeating Sidney in five sets on the road to qualify for the state tournament for the second-straight season.
“I was glad to see this group grow throughout the year with the adversity we’ve been dealt with,” AC coach Libby Lollman said. “It’s a great group that got to experience (state) last year but there’s a lot of new faces and new kids playing important roles for us.”
The unranked Patriots take on top-ranked Norris at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the north court of Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Adams Central lost senior Jessica Babcock to the ACL injury about midway through the season. Babcock was a key contributor during the Patriots run to the state tournament last year.
Lollman said Babcock is still being a leader to the players by being at practice, supporting her teammates and almost is like an assistant coach.
“She’s the experience and that brings a lot to the team. Since the injury, the role she’s played now is being that guiding person and still being a leader. She’s done a great job dealing with the hand she’s been dealt with,” Lollman said. “There’s been kids that have stepped up in a big way in new roles. Everyone has found a way to be positive in something that could have been very negative.”
The Patriots have ran a 6-2 offense most of the season with Chelsey Wiseman dishing out 463 assists, while freshman Gabby Feeney has 292 assists. Most of those kills have come from sisters Lauryn and Megyn Scott, who lead the Patriots with 246 and 214 kills, respectively. Rachel Goodon, Emma Eastrada and Hannah Gengenbach all have chipped in 78 kills each.
“Chelsey and Gabby are two very different setters who bring different strengths to our hitters,” Lollman said. “They both know their roles. Lauryn has gotten to be an important key player, especially in the last few games where she’s hit over .350. That’s the type of players you need to compete each season. But we had other players who stepped up too like Megyn, Emma, Rachel and Hannah who came up with some key kills for us when we needed them, especially on Saturday against Sidney. And we had some sophomores who stepped into DS roles and they are passing very well for us. It’s been a team effort all season and Saturday was no different.”
But Adams Central will have its hands full with Norris. The Titans feature Nebraska recruit Maisie Boesiger, a setter who has 946 assists on the season, and also features 6-3 Washburn recruit Ella Waters, who leads the Titan attack with 427 kills. Sydney Jelinek has 291 kills and Billie Kircher had 254. Libero Anna Jelinek leads the defense with 441 digs, while Boesiger has 282.
Lollman said the Titans are a well-rounded team.
“(Boesiger) is an experienced setter who knows how to turn every ball in system even when they are not. Ella is a phenomenal hitter who has all sorts of shots,” Lollman said. “And they have hitters all over the front row that can put balls down and their defense is so strong around them. We’ll have to be aggressive and can’t do a lot of roll shots or tip shots because that won’t work against a team like them.”
But Lollman said she feels the Patriots will be ready to play once Wednesday gets here.
“This is a great accomplishment in itself but I think the kids find a way to compete no matter who is on the other side of the net,” Lollman said. “They do that in practice. I’m sure they’ll give it their best shot Wednesday.”