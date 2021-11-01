Adams Central overcomes adversity to make second-straight state berth

The Patriots have ran a 6-2 offense most of the season with Chelsey Wiseman dishing out 463 assists, while freshman Gabby Feeney has 292 assists. Most of those kills have come from sisters Lauryn and Megyn Scott, who lead the Patriots with 246 and 214 kills, respectively. Rachel Goodon, Emma Eastrada and Hannah Gengenbach all have chipped in 78 kills each.

“Chelsey and Gabby are two very different setters who bring different strengths to our hitters,” Lollman said. “They both know their roles. Lauryn has gotten to be an important key player, especially in the last few games where she’s hit over .350. That’s the type of players you need to compete each season. But we had other players who stepped up too like Megyn, Emma, Rachel and Hannah who came up with some key kills for us when we needed them, especially on Saturday against Sidney. And we had some sophomores who stepped into DS roles and they are passing very well for us. It’s been a team effort all season and Saturday was no different.”