All-Area volleyball leaders

Individual leaders
Kills Per set
Sets Kills Avg.
Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 18 83 4.6
Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 30 132 4.4
Sydney Davis, Centura 22 85 3.9
Megan Benton, Ord 29 110 3.8
Kya Scott, Broken Bow 15 57 3.8
Dacey Sealey, Hastings 32 111 3.5
Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 23 78 3.4
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 20 68 3.4
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 17 58 3.4
Macey Bosard, Northwest 14 46 3.3
Hitting Efficiency
Kills Atts. Eff
Elly Keilig, Centura 21 37 .459
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 68 137 .453
Teegan Hansel, St. Paul 52 104 .385
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 34 71 .338
Gracie Woods, Grand Island CC 55 113 .327
Clara Kunze, Palmer 45 92 .315
Claire Caspersen, Northwest 32 67 .299
Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 83 181 .293
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 58 125 .288
Emma Estrada, Adams Central 26 63 .286
Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 78 191 .277
Ace Blocks
Sets Blks Avg.
McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 16 20 1.3
Hannah Paulk, Wood River 24 28 1.2
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 15 18 1.2
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 24 27 1.1
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 19 20 1.1
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 17 18 1.1
Reghan Flynn, Nebraska Christian 14 15 1.1
Jaylee Schuster, Aurora 26 26 1.0
Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 16 16 1.0
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 20 18 .9
Molly Griess, Nebraska Christian 14 13 .9
Chloe Mader, Northwest 12 11 .9
Digs Per Set
Sets Digs Avg.
Addison Wilson, Giltner 18 120 6.7
Katie Hughes, Burwell 18 117 6.5
Macie Antle, Giltner 18 105 5.8
Sydni Watson, Giltner 18 105 5.8
Kendyl Brummund, Don.-Trumbull 30 171 5.7
Jade Erickson, Central City 23 128 5.6
Ellie Oxford, Arcadia/Loup City 27 145 5.4
Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 18 97 5.4
Sophia McKinney, Northwest 14 75 5.4
Taya Christensen, Centura 22 117 5.3
Set Assists
Sets Asts Avg.
Jill Parr, Hastings SC 18 189 10.5
Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 20 203 10.2
Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 14 141 10.1
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 19 180 9.5
Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 15 140 9.3
Madison Shimmin, Don.-Trumbull 30 272 9.1
Ali Bruning, Nebraska Christian 14 112 8.0
Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 29 228 7.9
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 24 189 7.9
Charli Coil, Hastings 32 234 7.3
Serve Percentage
Gd Att. Pct.
Kayla Kennedy, Doniphan-Trumbull 64 65 98.4
Ashlynn Brown, Northwest 56 57 98.2
Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 51 52 98.0
Clara Kunze, Palmer 45 46 97.8
Macey Bosard, Northwest 43 44 97.7
Nikia Williams, Burwell 43 44 97.7
Graci McGinnis, Central City 83 85 97.6
Jill Parr, Hastings SC 66 68 97.0
Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul 63 65 97.0
Jade Erickson, Central City 61 63 96.7
Jenna Schott, Burwell 91 94 96.7
Ace Serves Per Set
Sets Aces Avg.
Tabitha Siep, Neb. Christian 14 31 2.2
Elly Keilig, Centura 22 28 1.3
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 14 18 1.3
Kaidance Wilson, Ord 29 32 1.1
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 14 15 1.1
Brynn Saddler, HL Lutheran 26 25 1.0
Christy Eastman, Giltner 18 16 .9
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 15 13 .9
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 26 20 .8
Lauryn Scott, Adams Central 22 17 .8
McKenzie Kupik, Fullerton 15 12 .8
Team Leaders
Kills
Hastings 325
Doniphan-Trumbull 290
Ord 289
Grand Island Central Catholic 257
Adams Central 248
Aurora 241
St. Paul 238
Grand Island 217
Broken Bow 216
Hastings St. Cecilia 216
Ace Blocks
Adams Central 64
Wood River 64
Aurora 55
Grand Island Central Catholic 48
Doniphan-Trumbull 44
Nebraska Christian 44
Hastings 39
Ord 38
Fullerton 37
St. Paul 35.5
Service Aces
Heartland Lutheran 99
Ord 96
Nebraska Christian 95
Aurora 81
Fullerton 68
Centura 66
Adams Central 65
Doniphan-Trumbull 59
Burwell 56
Grand Island Central Catholic 56
Hitting Efficiency
Grand Island Central Catholic .318
Adams Central .244
St. Paul .241
Nebraska Christian .228
Broken Bow .190
Northwest .173
Centura .157
Ord .149
Aurora .123
Central Valley .117
Hastings .117
