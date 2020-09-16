 Skip to main content
All-Area volleyball leaders
Individual leaders

Kills Per set

Sets Kills Avg.

Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 18 83 4.6

Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 30 132 4.4

Sydney Davis, Centura 22 85 3.9

Megan Benton, Ord 29 110 3.8

Kya Scott, Broken Bow 15 57 3.8

Dacey Sealey, Hastings 32 111 3.5

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 23 78 3.4

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 20 68 3.4

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 17 58 3.4

Macey Bosard, Northwest 14 46 3.3

Hitting Efficiency

Kills Atts. Eff

Elly Keilig, Centura 21 37 .459

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 68 137 .453

Teegan Hansel, St. Paul 52 104 .385

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 34 71 .338

Gracie Woods, Grand Island CC 55 113 .327

Clara Kunze, Palmer 45 92 .315

Claire Caspersen, Northwest 32 67 .299

Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 83 181 .293

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 58 125 .288

Emma Estrada, Adams Central 26 63 .286

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 78 191 .277

Ace Blocks

Sets Blks Avg.

McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 16 20 1.3

Hannah Paulk, Wood River 24 28 1.2

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 15 18 1.2

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 24 27 1.1

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 19 20 1.1

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 17 18 1.1

Reghan Flynn, Nebraska Christian 14 15 1.1

Jaylee Schuster, Aurora 26 26 1.0

Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 16 16 1.0

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 20 18 .9

Molly Griess, Nebraska Christian 14 13 .9

Chloe Mader, Northwest 12 11 .9

Digs Per Set

Sets Digs Avg.

Addison Wilson, Giltner 18 120 6.7

Katie Hughes, Burwell 18 117 6.5

Macie Antle, Giltner 18 105 5.8

Sydni Watson, Giltner 18 105 5.8

Kendyl Brummund, Don.-Trumbull 30 171 5.7

Jade Erickson, Central City 23 128 5.6

Ellie Oxford, Arcadia/Loup City 27 145 5.4

Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 18 97 5.4

Sophia McKinney, Northwest 14 75 5.4

Taya Christensen, Centura 22 117 5.3

Set Assists

Sets Asts Avg.

Jill Parr, Hastings SC 18 189 10.5

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 20 203 10.2

Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 14 141 10.1

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 19 180 9.5

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 15 140 9.3

Madison Shimmin, Don.-Trumbull 30 272 9.1

Ali Bruning, Nebraska Christian 14 112 8.0

Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 29 228 7.9

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 24 189 7.9

Charli Coil, Hastings 32 234 7.3

Serve Percentage

Gd Att. Pct.

Kayla Kennedy, Doniphan-Trumbull 64 65 98.4

Ashlynn Brown, Northwest 56 57 98.2

Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 51 52 98.0

Clara Kunze, Palmer 45 46 97.8

Macey Bosard, Northwest 43 44 97.7

Nikia Williams, Burwell 43 44 97.7

Graci McGinnis, Central City 83 85 97.6

Jill Parr, Hastings SC 66 68 97.0

Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul 63 65 97.0

Jade Erickson, Central City 61 63 96.7

Jenna Schott, Burwell 91 94 96.7

Ace Serves Per Set

Sets Aces Avg.

Tabitha Siep, Neb. Christian 14 31 2.2

Elly Keilig, Centura 22 28 1.3

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 14 18 1.3

Kaidance Wilson, Ord 29 32 1.1

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 14 15 1.1

Brynn Saddler, HL Lutheran 26 25 1.0

Christy Eastman, Giltner 18 16 .9

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 15 13 .9

Cassidy Knust, Aurora 26 20 .8

Lauryn Scott, Adams Central 22 17 .8

McKenzie Kupik, Fullerton 15 12 .8

Team Leaders

Kills

Hastings 325

Doniphan-Trumbull 290

Ord 289

Grand Island Central Catholic 257

Adams Central 248

Aurora 241

St. Paul 238

Grand Island 217

Broken Bow 216

Hastings St. Cecilia 216

Ace Blocks

Adams Central 64

Wood River 64

Aurora 55

Grand Island Central Catholic 48

Doniphan-Trumbull 44

Nebraska Christian 44

Hastings 39

Ord 38

Fullerton 37

St. Paul 35.5

Service Aces

Heartland Lutheran 99

Ord 96

Nebraska Christian 95

Aurora 81

Fullerton 68

Centura 66

Adams Central 65

Doniphan-Trumbull 59

Burwell 56

Grand Island Central Catholic 56

Hitting Efficiency

Grand Island Central Catholic .318

Adams Central .244

St. Paul .241

Nebraska Christian .228

Broken Bow .190

Northwest .173

Centura .157

Ord .149

Aurora .123

Central Valley .117

Hastings .117

Area Volleyball Glance

Class A

W-L Pct

Grand Island 0-9 .000

Class B

W-L Pct.

Aurora 5-5 .500

Northwest 3-3 .500

Hastings 5-6 .454

Class C-1

W-L Pct.

Grand Island Central Catholic 8-0 1.000

St. Paul 8-0 1.000

Ord 8-4 .667

Adams Central 6-3 .667 Hastings St. Cecilia 6-3 .667

Broken Bow 4-3 .571

Doniphan-Trumbull 6-7 .462 Central City 0-9 .000

Class C-2

W-L Pct.

Fullerton 5-2 .714

Burwell 5-2 .714 Centura 5-4 .556

Wood River 5-5 .500 Ravenna 3-8 .273

Arcadia/Loup City 1-10 .091

Class D-1

W-L Pct.

Central Valley 4-4 .500

Palmer 1-10 0.091

Class D-2

W-L Pct.

Nebraska Christian 6-0 1.000

Giltner 3-5 .375

Heartland Lutheran 5-9 .357

Riverside 1-2 .333

Spalding Academy 2-6 .250

