Aurora falls in Class C-1 final

LINCOLN—After a first half that saw each team execute what they set out to do, Pierce came out of halftime and imposed its will and made more key plays against Aurora — something the Huskies are unaccustomed to.

The Bluejays used a steady diet of running back Keenan Valverde and quarterback Abram Scholting rushing the ball. The pair combined for 115 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon. When those two weren’t using their legs, Scholting would find Husker commit tight end Ben Brahmer, throwing it up to the 6-foot-6 tight end whenever he was in trouble.

Brahmer finished with 249 yards and three touchdowns on 11 catches, leading Class C-1 No. 2 Pierce (13-0) to a 42-14 win over No. 1 Aurora (12-1) in Tuesday’s state football championship game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

The game was tied 14-all at halftime.

“We knew Brahmer was going to make plays,” Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said. “In the first half, they didn’t target him as often. In the second half, they really made it an emphasis to get him the ball. I don’t care what you do. If you try to bracket him or play single coverage or bump him at the line of scrimmage, he’s just going to make plays. Fantastic kids make great plays on big stages, and that’s what happened tonight.”

On Pierce’s first drive, Aurora took advantage of a disconnect between Scholting and a Bluejay receiver that would have likely been a touchdown on a 3rd and 6. The Huskies then recovered a Bluejay fumble on 4th down and started their drive on the Pierce 26.

Four plays later, Aurora quarterback Drew Knust kept the ball on a read option for a 2-yard touchdown to go up 6-0 with 8:44 to go in the quarter.

Pierce got the ball back, drove down the field effectively and with 5:17 to go in the quarter, the Bluejays tied the game at 6-all on a Scholting 25-yard pass to Brahmer. The touchdown was set up by some magic from Scholting in the backfield two plays before where he avoided a sack on a crucial 3rd and 6.

On Aurora’s next possession, the Huskies got backed up around midfield, but Knust ran a QB draw on 3rd and 12 with around 40 seconds left in the quarter and picked up 35 yards to take it to the 10-yard line.

Aurora running back Carlos Collazo scored a touchdown on the first play of the next stanza on a 4-yard run. The Huskies converted the 2-pt conversion on a shuffle pass to Collazo to retake the lead, 14-6.

With 1:03 to go before halftime, Pierce again drove methodically down the field, and Valverde ran the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown and the 2PT-conversion.

The touchdown was set up by Brahmer, who had three catches for 38 yards on the drive including a key 3rd and 6 completion on the Aurora 31-yard line.

Coming out of halftime, Pierce’s defense committed to stopping the run, and it worked, forcing a three-and-out.

The Bluejay offense took advantage of the stop, driving to the Aurora 46-yard line where they faced a 3rd and 8. Scholting again found Brahmer for what would have been an easy first down on the play, but he used his long strides and took it to the north end zone for a touchdown with 6:38 to go in the quarter. The 2PT conversion was no good, and Pierce took a 20-14 lead.

All season long, Aurora was without defensive back Britton Kemling, but it hadn’t cost them yet. Peterson said they could have used him tonight to help with Brahmer.

“Britton is one of the best defensive players I’ve ever coached,” Peterson said. “When you lose him in the preseason, that’s never a great situation. I thought this team responded. We moved some kids around. Drew (Knust) played a ton of defense for us this year, and he probably would have played very little with a healthy Britton. We had kids respond and step up but a lot of times to win championships, you have to have your best 11 healthy at the end of the year.”

The Huskies had a turnover on downs on their next drive, giving the ball right back to Pierce.

The Bluejays burned 4:44 off the clock before scoring their second touchdown on the half, this time on a trick play where receiver Colby Anderson found receiver Addison Coghan for a 23-yard touchdown. The 2PT-conversion failed and Pierce went up 26-14.

Instead of offense, Brahmer made his presence felt on defense on Aurora’s next drive, intercepting Knust. Pierce then used their ground game to take it down the field and score on a 4-yard Valverde run and the 2PT-conversion to go up 34-14 with 7:43 left in the quarter, putting the game all but out of reach.

It seemed like the Huskies had one last chance to climb back into it, but backup quarterback Booker Scheierman was unable to connect with a wide open receiver on Auror’s next drive.

Pierce melted the clock the rest of the way and scored one more time on its longest play of the day, a 75-yard touchdown by Brahmer. He broke the record for the most yards in a C-1 state championship game with his 249. The previous was Wood River’s Nathan Johnson 204 yard game in 1996.

“We won it our sophomore year because of COVID, but we never won it here the other two years,” Brahmer said. “It’s really special to win it here finally in front of the Pierce community.”

Scholting finished 14-for-18 through the air with 270 yards and three touchdowns. The championship is Pierce’s fifth title overall and first since 2020. The Bluejays made the state title game for the fourth consecutive year.

Collazo led Aurora with 94 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 20 carries to lead the team.

“He’s a great player,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said about Collazo. “Coach Peterson does a great job. You’re stuck in a lot of dilemmas in terms of how to defend them because they have a lot of weapons in their receiving core, and they have a nice quarterback. He runs and throws it well, and they’re strong up front. He’s probably one of the best backs in any class in the state. Our goal was to keep him in check. We didn’t know we’d be able to do as well as we did.”

Knust finished 6-for-11 with 46 yards through the air. He also had 48 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 11 carries.

Aurora finished as runner-up for the third straight season. The two previous trips to Memorial Stadium were in Class B.

Pierce 42, Aurora 14

Pierce; 6; 8; 6; 22—42

Aurora; 6; 8; 0; 0—14

First Quarter

AUR—Drew Knust 2 run (kick failed), 8:44.

PIE—Ben Brahmer 25 pass from Abram Scholting (2-PT conversion failed), 5:17.

Second Quarter

AUR—Carlos Collazo 4 run (Collazo run), 11:55.

PIE—Keenan Valverde 1 run (Valverde run), :12.

Third Quarter

PIE—Brahmer 46 pass from Scholting (2PT conversion no good), 6:38

Fourth Quarter

PIE—Addison Croghan 23 pass from Colby Anderson (2PT conversion no good), 10:38.

PIE—Valverde 4 run (Valverde run), 7:43.

PIE—Brahmer 75 pass from Scholting (Brahmer catch) 1:35.

; PIE; AUR

First downs; 22; 14

Rushes-yards; 45-159; 34-159

Passing yards; 293; 91

Att-Comp-Int; 15-19-0; 12-28-2

Total offense; 64-452; 62-240

Return yards; 0; 33

Kickoff returns; 1-7; 5-56

Fumbles-Lost; 1-0; 1-1

Punts-Avg.; 0-0; 2-23

Penalties-Yards; 2-10; 3-25

Time of Poss.; 26:54; 21:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Pierce, Valverde 23-84, Scholting 15-31, Anderson 1-23, Kuehler 3-13, Harvey 2-9. Aurora, Collazo 20-94, Knust 11-48, Scheierman 1-4, Egger 2-3.

Passing—Pierce, Scholting 15-10-0 270. Aurora, Knust 6-11-1 46.

Receiving—Pierce, Brahmer 11-249, Anderson 2-18, Croghan 1-23, Kuehler 1-3. Aurora, Collazo 3-21, Nachtigal 2-24, Staehr 2-12, Danielson 2-9, Dvorak 1-9, Peterson 1-9, Ohlson 1-7.