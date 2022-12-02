Central City girls, boys roll over Gibbon

CENTRAL CITY - Central City played its home season opener at the brand new Bison Dome and both the boys and girls teams couldn’t have asked for a better start.

Starting with the girls, both Central City and Gibbon got off to slow starts and the Bison held a 7-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

However, Central City cranked up their defense to turn over the Buffalo guards in the second and score nine out of their 19 second quarter points via the fast break, taking a 26-11 lead into halftime.

Momentum stayed on Central City’s side in the second half, and they won the first ever basketball game to be played at the new, 49-26, on Friday night.

“We got a couple of steals early,” Central City girls coach Dan Negus said. “I think we missed three or four layups. Once the lid came off the basket, we were able to open it up and play a little quicker and our defensive intensity picked up as well to keep some easier shots.”

The Bison struggled early on in their half court offense as Negus said, missing open layups and turning the ball over too much. Negus said while he was happy their transition offense was so effective, their half court offense needs to continue to get better.

“Half court, we’ve got to be able to get the ball into the paint some. We didn’t shoot the ball well from the outside, so we’ve got to get our guards into the lane or get the ball into the post and move in after that. We have to do a little better in the halfcourt offense.”

Last season, Central City only had one win, and it didn’t come until the middle of January in a home victory against Schuyler. To get the first win right away felt good Negus said, but the Bison must focus on the rest of the season now.

“We had a good summer and a great three weeks of practice,” Negus said. “We talked about turning the page on last season. It was still enjoyable, but it was tough. It was a long season and a long winter. We’ve got great kids, and I’m very happy for them to get this first win. We’ve got a battle tomorrow against Ord. They’re physical and tough and always good.”

On the court, Central City (1-0) was led by freshman Payton Burbach who scored 14 points. Burbach continually made the hustle plays and led the fast break offense. Junior Caleigh Botsch was right behind her in scoring with another 13.

For Gibbon (0-2), senior Chelsea Cuellar was the top scorer with eight points, including two three pointers.

In the boys game, after another back-and-forth start, Class C-1 No. 6 Central City used a full court press for much of the first half to wreak havoc, forcing Gibbon to turn the ball over. By halftime, the game was out of reach for the Buffaloes and Central City won 72-29.

“Defensively, getting them into our pace is what we want to do to teams,” Central City boys coach B.J. Blase said. “I knew it was going to come out shaky with all of the emotions coming out today. Shooting in here is a little bit different. Our guys handle it well. We held them scoreless there for a while. Our guys shared the ball, and I thought they did a really good job of staying focused throughout the whole game.”

Some of the emotions Blase alluded to include people of the community who helped make the Bison Dome possible. It will likely be a tricky place for opponents to play, as the ceiling and walls aren’t that of a typical high school gym, and it can change a shooter’s spatial recognition.

Junior guard Ayden Zikmund, who led Central City (1-0) in scoring with 19 points, said they know what it means to get to play in a venue like the one they have.

“We keep on saying how privileged we are that we get to play here,” Zikmund said. “We can’t take it for granted. Our goal is to stay undefeated here.”

Gibbon (0-2) was led by Kade Dorszynski, who had 16 points.

Girls

Central City 49, Gibbon 26

Gibbon 7 6 5 8 - 26

Central City 7 19 10 16 - 49

GIBBON

Kristen Holcomb 1 2-2 4, Emma Kucera 1 1-2 3, Chelsea Cuellar 3 0-0 8, Natalie Contreras 1 0-0 2, Brooke Sell 0 3-3 3, Carla Murillo-Corona 2 2-2 6.

CENTRAL CITY

Payton Burbach 6 1-1 14, Tegan Sadler 4 1-1 9, Caleigh Botsch 6 1-1 13, Addie Buhlke 3 0-0 6, Jerzie Schindler 2 1-2 5, Emma Steinke 1 0-0 2.

Boys

Central City 72, Gibbon 29

Gibbon 5 7 9 6 - 29

Central City 15 20 14 23 - 72

GIBBON

Isac Tamayo 1 0-0 2, Tyler Weismann 3 1-1 7, Kade Dorsynski 6 2-3 16, Jonathan Del Cid 3 0-0 6.

CENTRAL CITY

Ashton Gragg 2 0-1 5, Blake Jensen 1 0-0 3, Tyler Carroll 3 1-2 7, Ayden Zikmund 8 2-2 19, Dylan Pfeifer 3 1-1 7, Clark Brown 2 0-0 4, Truman Ryan 1 0-0 2, Kenai Kearney 6 3-6 15, Colter Lueders 2 0-0 4, Nathaniel Heins 2 2-2 6.