Final All-Area Football leaders

Aurora finished as runner-up for the third straight season. The two previous trips to Memorial Stadium were in Class B.

11-man

Rushing

Name; Games; Att.; Yds.; TD

Carlos Collazo, Aurora; 10; 192; 2,024; 32

Trent Mccain, Ord; 12; 299; 2,011; 24

Quentin Morris, Centura; 9; 195; 1,413; 18

Hyatt Collins, Adams Central; 12; 173; 1,148; 22

Jace Chrisman, Grand Island; 11; 129; 989; 15

Drew Knust, Aurora; 13; 141; 988; 22

Blake Hinrichs, Ord; 12; 161; 929; 15

Nick Conant, Adams Central; 12; 123; 815; 9

Carson Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia; 11; 158; 776; 17

Caleb Richardson, Grand Island; 11; 127; 756; 7

Passing

Name; Games; Comp.; Att.; Yds.; TD

Austin Payne, Northwest; 11; 233; 365; 2,662; 20

Carson Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia; 11; 145; 233; 2,553; 29

Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull; 9; 143; 245; 1,780; 14

Sam Dierks, Adams Central; 12; 110; 223; 1,717; 11

Waylon Cronk, Wood River; 8; 71; 173; 1,559; 13

Carter Simonsen, Central City; 10; 97; 149; 1,277; 12

Cohen Evans, Grand Island; 12; 93; 186; 1,219; 5

Derek Pfeifer, Central City; 10; 95; 139; 1,147; 15

Booker Scheierman, Aurora; 11; 60; 103; 845; 7

Drew Knust, Aurora; 13; 61; 106; 720; 9

Receiving

Name; Games; No.; Yds; TD

Ashton Gragg, Central City; 10; 53; 1,098; 13

Caleb Paulk, Wood River; 9; 47; 1,059; 15

Cooper Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia; 11; 46; 1,020; 15

Tegan Lemkau, Northwest; 11; 59; 912; 5

Carson Staehr, Aurora; 13; 56; 886; 8

Jensen Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia; 11; 49; 821; 10

Kaedan Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull; 9; 51; 757; 6

Alex Korte, Northwest; 11; 56; 663; 7

Jayden Teichmeier, Adams Central; 11; 20; 535; 4

Daeton Espino, Hastings; 9; 41; 490; 4

Kicking

Name; Games; PAT; FG; Pts.

Alexander Wheeler, Aurora; 13; 56; 0; 56

Peyton Atwood, Northwest; 11; 33; 6; 51

Heider Alba Meda, Grand Island; 12; 32; 4; 44

Kalen Wahlmeier, Adams Central; 12; 35; 3; 44

Talan Bruha, Ord; 10; 33; 2; 39

Tackles

Games (unassisted are 1, assisted are 0.5)

Solo Ast. Total

Wade Ohlson, Aurora; 13; 93; 43; 114.5

Ryan Gabriel, Ord; 12; 89; 37; 107.5

Garrett Bellis, Aurora; 13; 82; 37.5; 100.5

Damian Stanley, Aurora; 12; 74; 37; 92.5

Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull; 9; 71; 17; 79.5

Masin Lang, Doniphan-Trumbull; 9; 64; 22; 75

Drew Knust, Aurora; 13; 57; 30; 72

Jack Allen, Aurora; 12; 56; 30; 71

Kellen Peterson, Aurora; 13; 56; 27; 69.5

Multiple players with 68.

Games Interceptions

Colton Marsh, Grand Island; 12; 8

Multiple players with 4.

Games Fumble Recoveries

Talan Bruha, Ord; 10; 5

Colton Marsh, Grand Island; 12; 4

Trent Mccain, Ord; 12; 4

Multiple players with 3.

Punting

Name; Games; No.; Avg.

Ben Alberts, Grand Island CC; 7; 32; 41.8

Quentin Morris, Centura; 9; 21; 40.5

Cohen Evans, Grand Island; 12; 41; 37.3

Punt Returns

Name; Games; No.; Avg.

Nick Conant, Adams Central; 12; 10; 17.8

Cooper Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia; 11; 15; 11.9

Easton Ryschon, Ord; 11; 17; 8.1

Carson Staehr, Aurora; 13; 8; 7.5

Eli Arrends, Northwest; 11; 12; 6

Kickoff Returns

Names; Games; No.; Avg.

Jensen Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia; 11; 13; 29.5

Tegan Lemkau, Northwest; 11; 11; 27.6

Jack Steenson, Grand Island CC; 7; 9; 25.3

Nick Conant, Adams Central; 12; 13; 23.1

Trent Mccain, Ord; 12; 11; 22.6

8-man

Rushing

Games Att. Yds. TD

Zandar Wolf, Central Valley; 12; 261; 1,993; 40

Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna; 10; 186; 1,455; 26

Will Twogood, Nebraska Christian; 11; 181; 1,152; 13

Brady Cook, Fullerton; 9; 154; 1,078; 15

Gatlin Reimers, Palmer; 8; 190; 1,044; 15

Jack Molt, Riverside/SA; 11; 131; 922; N/A

Carter Jasnoch, Ravenna; 11; 107; 889; 11

Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/LC; 7; 105; 695; 5

Tyce Calleroz, Arcadia/LC; 7; 88; 654; 3

Andrew Krick, Riverside/SA; 11; 118; 652; N/A

Games Passing

Name; Comp.; Att.; Yds.; TD

Drew Carraher, Riverside/SA; 11; 68; 142; 1,169; 24

Dierks Necoliczak, Central Valley; 12; 58; 101; 1,076; 20

Fletcher Dubas, Fullerton; 9; 68; 125; 970; 11

Titus Gideon, Burwell; 8; 72; 138; 885; 8

Zach Lewadowski, Ravenna; 10; 54; 111; 833; 13

Oliver Herman, Nebraska Christian; 11; 55; 109; 745; 11

Gatlin Reimers, Palmer; 8; 54; 119; 582; 3

Ethan Ballard, Giltner 8 30 79 394 2

Brogan Setlik, Arcadia/Loup City 7 19 31 391 4

Receiving

Name; Games; No.; Yds.; TD

Carson Bloom, Riverside/SA; 11; 32; 509; 7

Klayton Kleffner, Riverside/SA; 11; 21; 466; 11

Wryder Svoboda, Burwell; 8; 43; 457; 5

Tyler Gochenour, Fullerton; 9; 30; 377; 6

Boston Wood, Central Valley; 12; 15; 364; 7

Chase Rager, Ravenna; 10; 13; 348; 6

Brady Cook, Fullerton; 9; 19; 345; 3

Taesian Soto, Central Valley; 10; 23; 308; 3

Tanner Landers, Central Valley; 10; 12; 301; 6

Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian; 11; 22; 283; 6

Tackles

Names; Games; Solo; Ast.; Total

Gatlin Reimers, Palmer; 8; 79; 75; 116.5

Ty Landers, Central Valley; 12; 71; 83; 112.5

Chase Rager, Ravenna; 10; 64; 44; 86

Grady Kelley, Central Valley; 12; 60; 51; 85.5

Micah Davis, Nebraska Christian; 11; 66; 36; 84

Carson Bloom, Riverside/SA; 11; 49; 62; 80

Caden Larsen, Ravenna; 10; 57; 32; 73

Luke Leslie, Riverside/Spalding Academy; 11; 41; 62; 72

Keaton Schirmer, Ravenna; 10; 58; 25; 70.5

Klayton Kleffner, Riverside/SA; 11; 36; 53; 62.5

Games Interceptions

Luke Leslie, Riverside/Spalding Academy; 11; 4

Multiple players with 3.

Games Fumble Recoveries

Logan Carlsen, Arcadia/LC; 7; 3

Grady Kelley, Central Valley; 12; 3

Tom Psota, Ravenna; 10; 3

Punting

Name; Games; No.; Avg.

Brady Cook, Fullerton; 9; 12; 36.1

Levi Bader, Palmer; 8; 18; 36.1

Kale Bish, Giltner; 8; 6; 32.7

Izek Leslie, Riverside/Spalding Academy; 11; 20; 32.2

Brodey Flynn, Nebraska Christian; 11; 20; 29.3

Punt Returns

Name; Games; No.; Avg.

Gatlin Reimers, Palmer; 8; 4; 22.3

Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City; 7; 7; 21.6

Brady Cook, Fullerton; 9; 5; 14

Drew Perdew, Nebraska Christian; 10; 9; 9.1

Boston Wood, Central Valley; 12; 20; 5.1

Kickoff Returns

Name; No.; Avg.

Drew Perdew, Nebraska Christian; 10; 14; 28.6

Grady Rasmussen, Ravenna; 10; 7; 27.6

Grady Kelley, Central Valley; 12; 7; 24.0

Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City; 7; 11; 19.2

Tyce Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City; 7; 9; 18.1

TEAMS REPORTING: Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Aurora, Burwell, Central City, Central Valley, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fullerton, Giltner, Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Senior High, Hastings, Hastings St. Cecilia, Nebraska Christian, Northwest, Ord, Palmer, Ravenna, Riverside/Spalding Academy, St. Paul, Wood River.

