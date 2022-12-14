Final All-Area Football leaders

11-man
Rushing
Name; Games; Att.; Yds.; TD
Carlos Collazo, Aurora; 10; 192; 2,024; 32
Trent Mccain, Ord; 12; 299; 2,011; 24
Quentin Morris, Centura; 9; 195; 1,413; 18
Hyatt Collins, Adams Central; 12; 173; 1,148; 22
Jace Chrisman, Grand Island; 11; 129; 989; 15
Drew Knust, Aurora; 13; 141; 988; 22
Blake Hinrichs, Ord; 12; 161; 929; 15
Nick Conant, Adams Central; 12; 123; 815; 9
Carson Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia; 11; 158; 776; 17
Caleb Richardson, Grand Island; 11; 127; 756; 7
Passing
Name; Games; Comp.; Att.; Yds.; TD
Austin Payne, Northwest; 11; 233; 365; 2,662; 20
Carson Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia; 11; 145; 233; 2,553; 29
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull; 9; 143; 245; 1,780; 14
Sam Dierks, Adams Central; 12; 110; 223; 1,717; 11
Waylon Cronk, Wood River; 8; 71; 173; 1,559; 13
Carter Simonsen, Central City; 10; 97; 149; 1,277; 12
Cohen Evans, Grand Island; 12; 93; 186; 1,219; 5
Derek Pfeifer, Central City; 10; 95; 139; 1,147; 15
Booker Scheierman, Aurora; 11; 60; 103; 845; 7
Drew Knust, Aurora; 13; 61; 106; 720; 9
Receiving
Name; Games; No.; Yds; TD
Ashton Gragg, Central City; 10; 53; 1,098; 13
Caleb Paulk, Wood River; 9; 47; 1,059; 15
Cooper Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia; 11; 46; 1,020; 15
Tegan Lemkau, Northwest; 11; 59; 912; 5
Carson Staehr, Aurora; 13; 56; 886; 8
Jensen Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia; 11; 49; 821; 10
Kaedan Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull; 9; 51; 757; 6
Alex Korte, Northwest; 11; 56; 663; 7
Jayden Teichmeier, Adams Central; 11; 20; 535; 4
Daeton Espino, Hastings; 9; 41; 490; 4
Kicking
Name; Games; PAT; FG; Pts.
Alexander Wheeler, Aurora; 13; 56; 0; 56
Peyton Atwood, Northwest; 11; 33; 6; 51
Heider Alba Meda, Grand Island; 12; 32; 4; 44
Kalen Wahlmeier, Adams Central; 12; 35; 3; 44
Talan Bruha, Ord; 10; 33; 2; 39
Tackles
Games (unassisted are 1, assisted are 0.5)
Solo Ast. Total
Wade Ohlson, Aurora; 13; 93; 43; 114.5
Ryan Gabriel, Ord; 12; 89; 37; 107.5
Garrett Bellis, Aurora; 13; 82; 37.5; 100.5
Damian Stanley, Aurora; 12; 74; 37; 92.5
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull; 9; 71; 17; 79.5
Masin Lang, Doniphan-Trumbull; 9; 64; 22; 75
Drew Knust, Aurora; 13; 57; 30; 72
Jack Allen, Aurora; 12; 56; 30; 71
Kellen Peterson, Aurora; 13; 56; 27; 69.5
Multiple players with 68.
Games Interceptions
Colton Marsh, Grand Island; 12; 8
Multiple players with 4.
Games Fumble Recoveries
Talan Bruha, Ord; 10; 5
Colton Marsh, Grand Island; 12; 4
Trent Mccain, Ord; 12; 4
Multiple players with 3.
Punting
Name; Games; No.; Avg.
Ben Alberts, Grand Island CC; 7; 32; 41.8
Quentin Morris, Centura; 9; 21; 40.5
Cohen Evans, Grand Island; 12; 41; 37.3
Punt Returns
Name; Games; No.; Avg.
Nick Conant, Adams Central; 12; 10; 17.8
Cooper Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia; 11; 15; 11.9
Easton Ryschon, Ord; 11; 17; 8.1
Carson Staehr, Aurora; 13; 8; 7.5
Eli Arrends, Northwest; 11; 12; 6
Kickoff Returns
Names; Games; No.; Avg.
Jensen Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia; 11; 13; 29.5
Tegan Lemkau, Northwest; 11; 11; 27.6
Jack Steenson, Grand Island CC; 7; 9; 25.3
Nick Conant, Adams Central; 12; 13; 23.1
Trent Mccain, Ord; 12; 11; 22.6
8-man
Rushing
Games Att. Yds. TD
Zandar Wolf, Central Valley; 12; 261; 1,993; 40
Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna; 10; 186; 1,455; 26
Will Twogood, Nebraska Christian; 11; 181; 1,152; 13
Brady Cook, Fullerton; 9; 154; 1,078; 15
Gatlin Reimers, Palmer; 8; 190; 1,044; 15
Jack Molt, Riverside/SA; 11; 131; 922; N/A
Carter Jasnoch, Ravenna; 11; 107; 889; 11
Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/LC; 7; 105; 695; 5
Tyce Calleroz, Arcadia/LC; 7; 88; 654; 3
Andrew Krick, Riverside/SA; 11; 118; 652; N/A
Games Passing
Name; Comp.; Att.; Yds.; TD
Drew Carraher, Riverside/SA; 11; 68; 142; 1,169; 24
Dierks Necoliczak, Central Valley; 12; 58; 101; 1,076; 20
Fletcher Dubas, Fullerton; 9; 68; 125; 970; 11
Titus Gideon, Burwell; 8; 72; 138; 885; 8
Zach Lewadowski, Ravenna; 10; 54; 111; 833; 13
Oliver Herman, Nebraska Christian; 11; 55; 109; 745; 11
Gatlin Reimers, Palmer; 8; 54; 119; 582; 3
Ethan Ballard, Giltner 8 30 79 394 2
Brogan Setlik, Arcadia/Loup City 7 19 31 391 4
Receiving
Name; Games; No.; Yds.; TD
Carson Bloom, Riverside/SA; 11; 32; 509; 7
Klayton Kleffner, Riverside/SA; 11; 21; 466; 11
Wryder Svoboda, Burwell; 8; 43; 457; 5
Tyler Gochenour, Fullerton; 9; 30; 377; 6
Boston Wood, Central Valley; 12; 15; 364; 7
Chase Rager, Ravenna; 10; 13; 348; 6
Brady Cook, Fullerton; 9; 19; 345; 3
Taesian Soto, Central Valley; 10; 23; 308; 3
Tanner Landers, Central Valley; 10; 12; 301; 6
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian; 11; 22; 283; 6
Tackles
Names; Games; Solo; Ast.; Total
Gatlin Reimers, Palmer; 8; 79; 75; 116.5
Ty Landers, Central Valley; 12; 71; 83; 112.5
Chase Rager, Ravenna; 10; 64; 44; 86
Grady Kelley, Central Valley; 12; 60; 51; 85.5
Micah Davis, Nebraska Christian; 11; 66; 36; 84
Carson Bloom, Riverside/SA; 11; 49; 62; 80
Caden Larsen, Ravenna; 10; 57; 32; 73
Luke Leslie, Riverside/Spalding Academy; 11; 41; 62; 72
Keaton Schirmer, Ravenna; 10; 58; 25; 70.5
Klayton Kleffner, Riverside/SA; 11; 36; 53; 62.5
Games Interceptions
Luke Leslie, Riverside/Spalding Academy; 11; 4
Multiple players with 3.
Games Fumble Recoveries
Logan Carlsen, Arcadia/LC; 7; 3
Grady Kelley, Central Valley; 12; 3
Tom Psota, Ravenna; 10; 3
Punting
Name; Games; No.; Avg.
Brady Cook, Fullerton; 9; 12; 36.1
Levi Bader, Palmer; 8; 18; 36.1
Kale Bish, Giltner; 8; 6; 32.7
Izek Leslie, Riverside/Spalding Academy; 11; 20; 32.2
Brodey Flynn, Nebraska Christian; 11; 20; 29.3
Punt Returns
Name; Games; No.; Avg.
Gatlin Reimers, Palmer; 8; 4; 22.3
Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City; 7; 7; 21.6
Brady Cook, Fullerton; 9; 5; 14
Drew Perdew, Nebraska Christian; 10; 9; 9.1
Boston Wood, Central Valley; 12; 20; 5.1
Kickoff Returns
Name; No.; Avg.
Drew Perdew, Nebraska Christian; 10; 14; 28.6
Grady Rasmussen, Ravenna; 10; 7; 27.6
Grady Kelley, Central Valley; 12; 7; 24.0
Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City; 7; 11; 19.2
Tyce Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City; 7; 9; 18.1
TEAMS REPORTING: Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Aurora, Burwell, Central City, Central Valley, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fullerton, Giltner, Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Senior High, Hastings, Hastings St. Cecilia, Nebraska Christian, Northwest, Ord, Palmer, Ravenna, Riverside/Spalding Academy, St. Paul, Wood River.