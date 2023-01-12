 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story agate

Grand Island area basketball results

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Basketball

Bobby speaks with Drew Danielson of Hastings about the boys basketball season.

Basketball

Area summaries

Boys

At Wood River

Sutton 12 13 6 4-35

Wood River 11 8 13 12-44

SUTTON-Jones 9, Baumert 5, Huxoll 1, Herdon 11, Bergen 9.

WOOD RIVER-Graves 5, Rodriguez 6, Paulk 14, Cronk 3, Johnson 16. 

At Loup City

Riverside 56, Arcadia-Loup City 53

Riverside 20 10 10 16-56

Arcadia-LC 16 11 5 21-53

RIVERSIDE-Bloom 13, C. Carraher 11, Diessner 10, Keehn 7, Kleffner 6, D. Carraher 4, Berger 3, Schalk 2. 

People are also reading…

ARCADIA-LC - Griffith 26, Setlik 14, Garrelts 9, Slobaszewski 2, Lewandowski 1, Kaslon 1. 

Girls

At Harvard

Elba 36, Harvard 33

Elba-36

Harvard-33

ELBA–Radke 20, Wysocki 11, Kosmicki 3, Berggren 2.

HARVARD–No scoring available.

At Wood River

Sutton 39, Wood River 27

Sutton 12 5 7 15–39

Wood River 3 6 5 13–27

SUTTON – No scoring available.

WOOD RIVER – Brabec 2, Morgan 10, Peters 9, Frear 6.

Boys Area scores

Kearney Catholic 41, Broken Bow 37

Ord 64, Burwell 46

Central City 62, Ravenna 37

Harvard 49, Elba 35

Minden 63, Hastings St. Cecilia 57

Ord 64, Burwell 46

St. Edward 55, Heartland Lutheran 27

Wood River 44, Sutton 35

Boys state scores

Alma 66, Hi-Line 60

Bellevue West 64, Millard South 44

Cross County 59, Twin River 34

Dakota Valley, S.D. 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic 64

Douglas County West 69, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46

East Butler 49, Dorchester 35

Elm Creek 65, Axtell 44

Gothenburg 58, Cozad 38

Gretna 58, Omaha Westside 43

Lincoln East 75, Kearney 57

Lincoln Southeast 55, Lincoln Pius X 47

Mount Michael Benedictine 64, Boys Town 63

Nebraska Lutheran 66, High Plains Community 53

O'Neill 75, Ainsworth 46

Osceola 70, Friend 44

Pawnee City 51, Exeter-Milligan 40

Paxton 72, Creek Valley 31

Sandhills/Thedford 53, Anselmo-Merna 34

Stanton 56, Plainview 53

Syracuse 52, Arlington 41

Wallace 41, South Platte 34

Wayne 53, North Bend Central 41

West Holt 37, North Central 31

Wilber-Clatonia 51, Fairbury 42

Winside 55, Walthill 47

Wynot 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 51

MUDECAS Tournament

A Division

Semifinal

Tri County 43, Freeman 35

Girls area scores

Arcadia/Loup City 48, Riverside 28

Broken Bow 45, Kearney Catholic 43

Elba 36, Harvard 33

Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Minden 25

Heartland Lutheran 43, St. Edward 33

Ord 62, Burwell 32

Ravenna 58, Central City 33

Sutton 39, Wood River 27

Girls state scores

Ainsworth 57, O'Neill 51

Alma 69, Hi-Line 24

Arlington 38, Syracuse 30

Battle Creek 45, Lutheran High Northeast 28

Bayard 45, Leyton 40

Dorchester 48, East Butler 31

Elba 36, Harvard 33

Elm Creek 43, Axtell 35

Fillmore Central 58, Heartland 34

Gothenburg 43, Cozad 19

Gretna 39, Omaha Westside 32

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 36, Archbishop Bergan 33

Hampton 42, College View Academy 37

Hay Springs 81, Cody-Kilgore 30

Lincoln Christian 37, Columbus Scotus 32

Lincoln East 60, Kearney 53

Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln Southeast 22

Malcolm 70, Ralston 27

Mead 40, Boys Town 28

Medicine Valley 36, Dundy County-Stratton 28

Millard South 93, Bellevue West 91

Nebraska Lutheran 49, High Plains Community 43

Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Wynot 58

North Bend Central 39, Wayne 27

Osceola 50, Friend 18

Paxton 72, Creek Valley 33

Pierce 43, Humphrey St. Francis 33

Plainview 50, Stanton 44

South Platte 55, Wallace 47

West Holt 37, North Central 31

West Point-Beemer 51, Schuyler 12

Wheatland, Wyo. 46, Gering 36

MUDECAS Tournament

A Division

Semifinal

Falls City SH 43, BDS 31

Johnson-Brock 39, Parkview Christian 35

B Division

Semifinal

Lewiston 51, Palmyra 34

Meridian 40, Exeter/Milligan 35

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NU secondary coach Evan Cooper's introductory news conference

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts