 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story agate

Grand Island area basketball scores

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Basketball

Bobby speaks with Aurora's Kevin Asher about the boys basketball season.

Area summaries

At Loup City

Arcadia-Loup City 48, Burwell 47

Burwell; 11; 13; 9; 14-47

Arcadia-LC; 3; 9; 14; 22-48

BURWELL–Svoboda 20, Konicek 14, Sikes 8, Wright 3, Plugge 2. 

ARCADIA-LC–Setlik 14, Lewandowski 13, Griffith 8, Garrelts 6, Slobaszewski 5, Kaslon 2.

Note: Hayden Griffith hit game-winning shot at the buzzer. Also, coach Aaron Habe picked up win No. 100 for the Rebels. 

Girls

At Amherst

People are also reading…

Amherst 54, Wood River 37

Wood River; 10; 5; 8; 14–37

Amherst; 14; 17; 13; 10–54

WOOD RIVER – Brabec 2, Morgan 12, Peters 11, Frear 8, Lual 4

AMHERST – No scoring available. 

Area scores

Boys

Centura 41, Ravenna 40

Norfolk 58, Grand Island 51

Scottsbluff 64, Hastings 51

Girls 

Pleasanton 53, Fullerton 37

Ravenna 53, Centura 40

Scottsbluff 49, Hastings 40

State scores

Boys 

Elm Creek 68, Overton 29

Gretna 79, Omaha Northwest 35

Kearney 56, Lincoln North Star 51

Lincoln East 75, Lincoln Southwest 59

Lincoln Southeast 68, Fremont 29

Millard North 53, Elkhorn South 47

Norfolk Catholic 76, Humphrey St. Francis 40

Omaha Creighton Prep 63, Omaha North 56

Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Omaha Central 51

Papillion-LaVista 66, Omaha South 49

Papillion-LaVista South 86, Buena Vista 10

Sidney 67, Chadron 62

CRC Tournament

Third Place

Nebraska Lutheran 51, BDS 48

Championship

Osceola 55, Cross County 47

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Championship

Bennington 57, Norris 40

RPAC Tournament

East Division

Consolation

Alma 52, Arapahoe 32

Southern Valley 51, Medicine Valley 40

Final

Bertrand 45, Cambridge 35

West Division

Consolation

Maxwell 57, Wallace 43

Paxton 51, Hitchcock County 38

Final

Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Dundy County-Stratton 58

Girls

Bridgeport 80, Hershey 38

Centennial 36, Thayer Central 31

Fillmore Central 56, Gibbon 28

Fremont 54, Lincoln Southeast 46

Garden County 60, Creek Valley 21

Gretna 67, Omaha Northwest 27

Johnson-Brock 51, Southern 25

Lincoln East 49, Lincoln Southwest 37

Lincoln North Star 55, Kearney 52

Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 15

Millard North 66, Elkhorn South 36

Omaha Gross Catholic 34, Omaha Roncalli 29

Omaha Marian 64, Omaha North 51

Omaha Nation 65, Marty Indian, S.D. 50

Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Omaha Central 51

Overton 72, Elm Creek 17

Papillion-LaVista 43, Omaha South 33

Pleasanton 53, Fullerton 37

Shelton 56, Blue Hill 25

Sidney 53, Chadron 31

Silver Lake 37, Lawrence-Nelson 27

Superior 46, Diller-Odell 32

Weeping Water 49, Falls City 38

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Franklin 11

CRC Tournament

Third Place

Cross County 42, BDS 39

Championship 

McCool Junction 35, Meridian 34, OT

East Husker Conference Tournament

Clarkson/Leigh 65, Madison 21

Howells/Dodge 47, Twin River 27

West Point-Beemer 55, Bancroft-Rosalie 48

Wisner-Pilger 55, Stanton 35

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Championship

Elkhorn North 63, Norris 41

MNAC Tournament

Consolation

Anselmo-Merna 54, Arthur County 37

NCC Conference Tournament

Championship

Ashland-Greenwood 41, Douglas County West 22

NCC Tournament

Consolation

Ashland-Greenwood 41, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22

Fort Calhoun 42, Louisville 39

Raymond Central 49, Conestoga 23

Yutan 47, Arlington 18

Southwest Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Gothenburg 59, Ogallala 37

Minden 53, Broken Bow 15

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts