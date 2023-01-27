Grand Island area basketball scores

Area summaries
At Loup City
Arcadia-Loup City 48, Burwell 47
Burwell; 11; 13; 9; 14-47
Arcadia-LC; 3; 9; 14; 22-48
BURWELL–Svoboda 20, Konicek 14, Sikes 8, Wright 3, Plugge 2.
ARCADIA-LC–Setlik 14, Lewandowski 13, Griffith 8, Garrelts 6, Slobaszewski 5, Kaslon 2.
Note: Hayden Griffith hit game-winning shot at the buzzer. Also, coach Aaron Habe picked up win No. 100 for the Rebels.
Girls
At Amherst
Amherst 54, Wood River 37
Wood River; 10; 5; 8; 14–37
Amherst; 14; 17; 13; 10–54
WOOD RIVER – Brabec 2, Morgan 12, Peters 11, Frear 8, Lual 4
AMHERST – No scoring available.
Area scores
Boys
Centura 41, Ravenna 40
Norfolk 58, Grand Island 51
Scottsbluff 64, Hastings 51
Girls
Pleasanton 53, Fullerton 37
Ravenna 53, Centura 40
Scottsbluff 49, Hastings 40
State scores
Boys
Elm Creek 68, Overton 29
Gretna 79, Omaha Northwest 35
Kearney 56, Lincoln North Star 51
Lincoln East 75, Lincoln Southwest 59
Lincoln Southeast 68, Fremont 29
Millard North 53, Elkhorn South 47
Norfolk Catholic 76, Humphrey St. Francis 40
Omaha Creighton Prep 63, Omaha North 56
Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Omaha Central 51
Papillion-LaVista 66, Omaha South 49
Papillion-LaVista South 86, Buena Vista 10
Sidney 67, Chadron 62
CRC Tournament
Third Place
Nebraska Lutheran 51, BDS 48
Championship
Osceola 55, Cross County 47
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Championship
Bennington 57, Norris 40
RPAC Tournament
East Division
Consolation
Alma 52, Arapahoe 32
Southern Valley 51, Medicine Valley 40
Final
Bertrand 45, Cambridge 35
West Division
Consolation
Maxwell 57, Wallace 43
Paxton 51, Hitchcock County 38
Final
Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Dundy County-Stratton 58
Girls
Bridgeport 80, Hershey 38
Centennial 36, Thayer Central 31
Fillmore Central 56, Gibbon 28
Fremont 54, Lincoln Southeast 46
Garden County 60, Creek Valley 21
Gretna 67, Omaha Northwest 27
Johnson-Brock 51, Southern 25
Lincoln East 49, Lincoln Southwest 37
Lincoln North Star 55, Kearney 52
Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 15
Millard North 66, Elkhorn South 36
Omaha Gross Catholic 34, Omaha Roncalli 29
Omaha Marian 64, Omaha North 51
Omaha Nation 65, Marty Indian, S.D. 50
Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Omaha Central 51
Overton 72, Elm Creek 17
Papillion-LaVista 43, Omaha South 33
Pleasanton 53, Fullerton 37
Shelton 56, Blue Hill 25
Sidney 53, Chadron 31
Silver Lake 37, Lawrence-Nelson 27
Superior 46, Diller-Odell 32
Weeping Water 49, Falls City 38
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Franklin 11
CRC Tournament
Third Place
Cross County 42, BDS 39
Championship
McCool Junction 35, Meridian 34, OT
East Husker Conference Tournament
Clarkson/Leigh 65, Madison 21
Howells/Dodge 47, Twin River 27
West Point-Beemer 55, Bancroft-Rosalie 48
Wisner-Pilger 55, Stanton 35
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Championship
Elkhorn North 63, Norris 41
MNAC Tournament
Consolation
Anselmo-Merna 54, Arthur County 37
NCC Conference Tournament
Championship
Ashland-Greenwood 41, Douglas County West 22
NCC Tournament
Consolation
Ashland-Greenwood 41, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22
Fort Calhoun 42, Louisville 39
Raymond Central 49, Conestoga 23
Yutan 47, Arlington 18
Southwest Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Gothenburg 59, Ogallala 37
Minden 53, Broken Bow 15