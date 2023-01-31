 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island area basketball summaries

Boys

At Hastings

Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Adams Central 42

Adams Central 7 13 6 16–42

Hastings St. Cecilia 8 10 13 13–44

ADAMS CENTRAL–Dierks 6, Sughroue 2, Shestak 4, Janzen 19, Teichmeier 11.

ST. CECILIA–No scoring available.

At Doniphan

Doniphan-Trumbull 73, Ord 40

Ord 8 10 10 12–40

Doniphan-Trumbull 18 22 24 19–73

ORD–Hinrichs 18, Geiser 4, Severance 8, Arisswa 2, Ryschon 2, Sanders 4, Thompson 2.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL–Poppe 16, Detamore 11, J. Collinson 4, Bennett 14, Williams 9, Volk 8, VanDiest 2, Barnes 2, Lang 7.

At Ravenna

Ravenna 45, Centura 37

CENTURA–Fries 12, Ruhl 11, Caspersen 7

RAVENNA–Cruz 14, Brodersen 8, Lewandowski 7.

At Wood River

Wood River 50, St. Paul 42

St. Paul 8 14 12 8-42

Wood River 7 6 20 17-50

ST. PAUL-Sack 1, Wells 24, Knapp 4, Goettsche 6, Placke 2, Thomas 5

WOOD RIVER-Graves 4, V. Rodriguez 10, L. Rodriguez 3, Paul 14. 

Girls

At Central City

Nebraska Christian 62, Shelby-Rising City 35

Shelby-Rising City 4 10 11 10–35

Nebraska Christian (12-6) 18 1; 16 15–62

SHELBY-RISING CITY–Pinneo 12, Av. Larmon 18, Walker 2, Perry 1, Al. Larmon 2.

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN–Boersen 11, Hackel 9, Needham 7, Flynn 19, Falk 8, Sidak 4, Swanson 2, Wheeler 2.

At Exeter

Exeter-Milligan 54, Giltner 32

Giltner 8 10 8 6–32

Exeter-Milligan 10 19 13 12–54

GILTNER–Kaczor 4, A. Wilson 13, Wiles 3, Kreutz 3, K. Wilson 7, Fastnacht 2.

EXETER-MILLIGAN-No scoring available.

At Greeley

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Central Valley 29

Humphrey SF 14 26 14 11–65

Central Valley 8 8 8 5–29

HUMPHREY SF–Scoring not available.

CENTRAL VALLEY–Oakley 8, Wadas 6, Johnson 8, Klein 1, Holley 2, Butcher 4.

At Doniphan

Doniphan-Trumbull 39, St. Paul 27

St. Paul 7 9 2 9–27

Doniphan-Trumbull 5 11 11 12–39

ST. PAUL–No scoring available.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL–Fay 10, Olson 9, Rainforth 2, Richter 5, Greathouse 6, Shimmin 7.

At Ravenna

Ravenna 52, Central City 33

Central City 4 7 11 11–33

Ravenna 14 17 11 10–52

Central City–Burbach 7, Sadler 3, Fousek 8, Buhlke 3, Schindler 12.

Ravenna–Sklenar 24, A. Wick 3, Fiddelke 8, McKeon 10, Coulter 3, Ke. Hurt 4.

At Wood River

Ord 53, Wood River 48

Ord 9 14 13 17–53

Wood River 19 13 8; 8–48

ORD–No scoring available.

WOOD RIVER–Brabec 4, Morgan 12, Zarraga 13, Frear 8, Dimmitt 8.

Bellevue West 71, Sioux City, East, Iowa 40

Bertrand 57, Maywood-Hayes Center 55, OT

Chadron 74, Alliance 62

Conestoga 62, Raymond Central 41

Dundy County-Stratton 49, Southwest 47

Fort Calhoun 57, Arlington 34

Garden County 57, Sutherland 15

Gering 82, Torrington, Wyo. 45

High Plains Community 49, Meridian 41

Kearney Catholic 53, Sandhills Valley 23

Lincoln Christian 79, Buena Vista 28

Lincoln North Star 73, Fremont 35

Lincoln Pius X 62, Kearney 54

Malcolm 77, Aquinas 70

McCool Junction 69, East Butler 48

Millard South 70, Omaha Benson 30

Millard West 63, Omaha South 26

Omaha Central 58, Papillion-LaVista South 50

Omaha Concordia 55, Archbishop Bergan 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, Bennington 49

Omaha Westside 86, Lincoln Southwest 57

Osceola 51, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49

Papillion-LaVista 82, Omaha Northwest 36

Plattsmouth 50, Nebraska City 36

Syracuse 58, Douglas County West 54

Wallace 59, Brady 49

Yutan 31, Louisville 27

East Husker Conference Tournament

Consolation

North Bend Central 61, Oakland-Craig 54

Quarterfinal

Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47

Clarkson/Leigh 50, Madison 45

Howells/Dodge 64, West Point-Beemer 35

Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40

ECNC Conference Tournament

Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 41

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Palmyra 45

Freeman 71, Weeping Water 21

Fort Kearney Conference

Consolation

Overton 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 41

Quarterfinal

Amherst 75, Hi-Line 48

Ansley-Litchfield 57, Pleasanton 46

Elm Creek 66, Axtell 37

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Loomis 43

Lewis and Clark Conference

Clark Bracket

Hartington-Newcastle 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 23

Plainview 45, Tri County Northeast 35

Winside 57, Homer 45

Lewis Bracket

Bloomfield 47, Creighton 34

Ponca 42, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36

Wakefield 75, Wausa 48

Wynot 60, Winnebago 51

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Elkhorn Valley 63, West Holt 35

Stuart 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 42

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Friend 57, Southern 43

Johnson-Brock 58, Diller-Odell 34

Tri County 78, Sterling 40

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Sandy Creek 32, Sutton 30

Wilber-Clatonia 48, Centennial 46

Adams Central 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 27

Alliance 39, Chadron 26

Alma 59, Arapahoe 39

Archbishop Bergan 60, Omaha Concordia 13

Arlington 61, Fort Calhoun 46

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37

Bellevue East 91, Glenwood, Iowa 60

Bellevue West 79, Omaha Burke 39

Bridgeport 61, Chase County 26

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 74, Osceola 28

Cambridge 42, Bertrand 35

Crofton 47, Battle Creek 40

Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27

Elkhorn 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 36

Elkhorn North 76, South Sioux City 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Gering 54, Torrington, Wyo. 38

Gretna 42, Lewis Central, Iowa 36

Hershey 68, Mullen 28

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Central Valley 29

Johnson-Brock 63, Pawnee City 25

Kearney Catholic 59, Sandhills Valley 18

Lewiston 51, Diller-Odell 43

Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 37

Lincoln North Star 59, Fremont 19

Lincoln Pius X 49, Kearney 44

Lincoln Southwest 49, Omaha Westside 33

Malcolm 61, Aquinas 44

McCook 51, Cozad 41

McCool Junction 56, East Butler 13

Meridian 43, High Plains Community 16

Millard South 64, Omaha Benson 38

Millard West 63, Omaha South 26

Nebraska Christian 62, Shelby/Rising City 35

Norris 52, Beatrice 30

North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Paxton 28

Omaha Central 46, Papillion-LaVista South 39

Omaha Duchesne Academy 38, Platteview 24

Omaha Mercy 52, Ralston 33

Omaha Roncalli 39, Blair 35

Omaha Skutt Catholic 78, Bennington 33

Papillion-LaVista 80, Omaha Northwest 53

Perkins County 49, Maxwell 33

Pierce 55, Norfolk Catholic 31

Plattsmouth 41, Nebraska City 34

Rawlins County, Kan. 53, Hitchcock County 24

Raymond Central 43, Conestoga 33

Riverside 60, St. Edward 31

Sedgwick County, Colo. 58, Leyton 43

Seward 45, Columbus Lakeview 42

Southwest 39, Dundy County-Stratton 22

Sutherland 54, Garden County 42

Syracuse 39, Douglas County West 32

Wallace 51, Brady 37

Yutan 67, Louisville 29

East Husker Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35, Madison 27

Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Centennial 45, Fillmore Central 42

Milford 56, Wilber-Clatonia 5

Superior 45, Sutton 40

Thayer Central 37, David City 30

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Blue Hill 32, Red Cloud 30

Deshler 47, Franklin 14

Shelton 47, Kenesaw 16

Silver Lake 37, Lawrence-Nelson 26

 

