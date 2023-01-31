Grand Island area basketball summaries

Boys
At Hastings
Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Adams Central 42
Adams Central 7 13 6 16–42
Hastings St. Cecilia 8 10 13 13–44
ADAMS CENTRAL–Dierks 6, Sughroue 2, Shestak 4, Janzen 19, Teichmeier 11.
ST. CECILIA–No scoring available.
At Doniphan
Doniphan-Trumbull 73, Ord 40
Ord 8 10 10 12–40
Doniphan-Trumbull 18 22 24 19–73
ORD–Hinrichs 18, Geiser 4, Severance 8, Arisswa 2, Ryschon 2, Sanders 4, Thompson 2.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL–Poppe 16, Detamore 11, J. Collinson 4, Bennett 14, Williams 9, Volk 8, VanDiest 2, Barnes 2, Lang 7.
At Ravenna
Ravenna 45, Centura 37
CENTURA–Fries 12, Ruhl 11, Caspersen 7
RAVENNA–Cruz 14, Brodersen 8, Lewandowski 7.
At Wood River
Wood River 50, St. Paul 42
St. Paul 8 14 12 8-42
Wood River 7 6 20 17-50
ST. PAUL-Sack 1, Wells 24, Knapp 4, Goettsche 6, Placke 2, Thomas 5
WOOD RIVER-Graves 4, V. Rodriguez 10, L. Rodriguez 3, Paul 14.
Girls
At Central City
Nebraska Christian 62, Shelby-Rising City 35
Shelby-Rising City 4 10 11 10–35
Nebraska Christian (12-6) 18 1; 16 15–62
SHELBY-RISING CITY–Pinneo 12, Av. Larmon 18, Walker 2, Perry 1, Al. Larmon 2.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN–Boersen 11, Hackel 9, Needham 7, Flynn 19, Falk 8, Sidak 4, Swanson 2, Wheeler 2.
At Exeter
Exeter-Milligan 54, Giltner 32
Giltner 8 10 8 6–32
Exeter-Milligan 10 19 13 12–54
GILTNER–Kaczor 4, A. Wilson 13, Wiles 3, Kreutz 3, K. Wilson 7, Fastnacht 2.
EXETER-MILLIGAN-No scoring available.
At Greeley
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Central Valley 29
Humphrey SF 14 26 14 11–65
Central Valley 8 8 8 5–29
HUMPHREY SF–Scoring not available.
CENTRAL VALLEY–Oakley 8, Wadas 6, Johnson 8, Klein 1, Holley 2, Butcher 4.
At Doniphan
Doniphan-Trumbull 39, St. Paul 27
St. Paul 7 9 2 9–27
Doniphan-Trumbull 5 11 11 12–39
ST. PAUL–No scoring available.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL–Fay 10, Olson 9, Rainforth 2, Richter 5, Greathouse 6, Shimmin 7.
At Ravenna
Ravenna 52, Central City 33
Central City 4 7 11 11–33
Ravenna 14 17 11 10–52
Central City–Burbach 7, Sadler 3, Fousek 8, Buhlke 3, Schindler 12.
Ravenna–Sklenar 24, A. Wick 3, Fiddelke 8, McKeon 10, Coulter 3, Ke. Hurt 4.
At Wood River
Ord 53, Wood River 48
Ord 9 14 13 17–53
Wood River 19 13 8; 8–48
ORD–No scoring available.
WOOD RIVER–Brabec 4, Morgan 12, Zarraga 13, Frear 8, Dimmitt 8.
Area boys scores
Giltner 45, Exeter/Milligan 40
Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Adams Central 42
Lexington 68, Broken Bow 47
Shelby/Rising City 72, Nebraska Christian 56
Riverside 67, St. Edward 37
Girls
Adams Central 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 27
Broken Bow 47, Lexington 15
Exeter/Milligan 54, Giltner 32
Lexington 68, Broken Bow 47
Nebraska Christian 62, Shelby/Rising City 35
Palmer 34, Hampton 29
Riverside 60, St. Edward 31
State boys scores
Bellevue West 71, Sioux City, East, Iowa 40
Bertrand 57, Maywood-Hayes Center 55, OT
Chadron 74, Alliance 62
Conestoga 62, Raymond Central 41
Dundy County-Stratton 49, Southwest 47
Fort Calhoun 57, Arlington 34
Garden County 57, Sutherland 15
Gering 82, Torrington, Wyo. 45
High Plains Community 49, Meridian 41
Kearney Catholic 53, Sandhills Valley 23
Lincoln Christian 79, Buena Vista 28
Lincoln North Star 73, Fremont 35
Lincoln Pius X 62, Kearney 54
Malcolm 77, Aquinas 70
McCool Junction 69, East Butler 48
Millard South 70, Omaha Benson 30
Millard West 63, Omaha South 26
Omaha Central 58, Papillion-LaVista South 50
Omaha Concordia 55, Archbishop Bergan 40
Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, Bennington 49
Omaha Westside 86, Lincoln Southwest 57
Osceola 51, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49
Papillion-LaVista 82, Omaha Northwest 36
Plattsmouth 50, Nebraska City 36
Syracuse 58, Douglas County West 54
Wallace 59, Brady 49
Yutan 31, Louisville 27
East Husker Conference Tournament
Consolation
North Bend Central 61, Oakland-Craig 54
Quarterfinal
Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47
Clarkson/Leigh 50, Madison 45
Howells/Dodge 64, West Point-Beemer 35
Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40
ECNC Conference Tournament
Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 41
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Palmyra 45
Freeman 71, Weeping Water 21
Fort Kearney Conference
Consolation
Overton 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 41
Quarterfinal
Amherst 75, Hi-Line 48
Ansley-Litchfield 57, Pleasanton 46
Elm Creek 66, Axtell 37
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Loomis 43
Lewis and Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Hartington-Newcastle 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 23
Plainview 45, Tri County Northeast 35
Winside 57, Homer 45
Lewis Bracket
Bloomfield 47, Creighton 34
Ponca 42, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36
Wakefield 75, Wausa 48
Wynot 60, Winnebago 51
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Elkhorn Valley 63, West Holt 35
Stuart 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Friend 57, Southern 43
Johnson-Brock 58, Diller-Odell 34
Tri County 78, Sterling 40
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Sandy Creek 32, Sutton 30
Wilber-Clatonia 48, Centennial 46
Girls
Adams Central 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 27
Alliance 39, Chadron 26
Alma 59, Arapahoe 39
Archbishop Bergan 60, Omaha Concordia 13
Arlington 61, Fort Calhoun 46
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37
Bellevue East 91, Glenwood, Iowa 60
Bellevue West 79, Omaha Burke 39
Bridgeport 61, Chase County 26
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 74, Osceola 28
Cambridge 42, Bertrand 35
Crofton 47, Battle Creek 40
Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Elkhorn 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 36
Elkhorn North 76, South Sioux City 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Gering 54, Torrington, Wyo. 38
Gretna 42, Lewis Central, Iowa 36
Hershey 68, Mullen 28
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Central Valley 29
Johnson-Brock 63, Pawnee City 25
Kearney Catholic 59, Sandhills Valley 18
Lewiston 51, Diller-Odell 43
Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 37
Lincoln North Star 59, Fremont 19
Lincoln Pius X 49, Kearney 44
Lincoln Southwest 49, Omaha Westside 33
Malcolm 61, Aquinas 44
McCook 51, Cozad 41
McCool Junction 56, East Butler 13
Meridian 43, High Plains Community 16
Millard South 64, Omaha Benson 38
Millard West 63, Omaha South 26
Nebraska Christian 62, Shelby/Rising City 35
Norris 52, Beatrice 30
North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Paxton 28
Omaha Central 46, Papillion-LaVista South 39
Omaha Duchesne Academy 38, Platteview 24
Omaha Mercy 52, Ralston 33
Omaha Roncalli 39, Blair 35
Omaha Skutt Catholic 78, Bennington 33
Papillion-LaVista 80, Omaha Northwest 53
Perkins County 49, Maxwell 33
Pierce 55, Norfolk Catholic 31
Plattsmouth 41, Nebraska City 34
Rawlins County, Kan. 53, Hitchcock County 24
Raymond Central 43, Conestoga 33
Riverside 60, St. Edward 31
Sedgwick County, Colo. 58, Leyton 43
Seward 45, Columbus Lakeview 42
Southwest 39, Dundy County-Stratton 22
Sutherland 54, Garden County 42
Syracuse 39, Douglas County West 32
Wallace 51, Brady 37
Yutan 67, Louisville 29
East Husker Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35, Madison 27
Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Centennial 45, Fillmore Central 42
Milford 56, Wilber-Clatonia 5
Superior 45, Sutton 40
Thayer Central 37, David City 30
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Blue Hill 32, Red Cloud 30
Deshler 47, Franklin 14
Shelton 47, Kenesaw 16
Silver Lake 37, Lawrence-Nelson 26