Grand Island area boys basketball team previews

Adams Central

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Patriots

 DISTRICT: 9

 COACH: Zac Foster (18th year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 11-14

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 KEY RETURNEES: Sam Dierks, 5-10, Sr.; Jayden Teichmeier, 6-0, Jr.; Decker Shestak, Jr.; Hyatt Collins, 5-10, Sr.; Grant Trausch, 5-10, Sr.

 COACHSPEAK: We return three starter and five total upper classmen who saw extensive varsity action on last year’s team. For our team to be successful, we will need some new players to step up and contribute in different roles, especially on the offensive end. We feel we have good depth and a number of new players who have a chance to compete.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Aurora; 2, at Lincoln Northwest; 6, Wood River; 9, at Gothenburg; 13, at St. Paul; 16, Fillmore Central; 17, Amherst; 20, York; 29/30, Alliance Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 5, Hastings; 10, at Holdrege; 13, Northwest; 14, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 17, at Ord; 21, GICC; 24-28; Central Conference Tournament; 31, at St. Cecilia.

Feb. — 9, at Lexington; 17, at Kearney Catholic.

Arcadia-Loup City

 CLASS: C-2

 NICKNAME: Rebels

 DISTRICT: 9

 COACH: Aaron Habe (ninth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 7-17

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 7

 KEY RETURNEES: Hayden Griffith, F, 6-3, Sr.; Peyton Garrelts, F, 6-2, Sr.; Conner Slobaszewski, G, 6-0, Jr.; Parker Slobaszewski, F, 6-0, Jr.; Sam Krolikowski, G, 6-0, Jr.; Max Lewandowski, F, 6-1, So.; Trevor Horton, F, 6-0, So.

 COACHSPEAK: Our goal as a team is to improve every week so that we are playing our very best toward the end of the season. The toughest challenge will be our inexperience as a team. But we have guys who are capable of stepping into productive roles. We need to take care of the things that are under our control each game and knock down open shots.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Broken Bow; 2, Pleasanton; 6, Anselmo-Merna; 9, at Gibbon; 10, Central Valley; 13, at Amherst; 16, at St. Paul; 29/20, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 5, Wood River; 6, at Central City; 10, at Shelton; 12, Riverside; 17, at South Loup; 20, at Ravenna; 21, at Ord; 27, Burwell; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 7, at Ansley-Litchfield; 10, Centura; 17, Doniphan-Trumbull.

Aurora

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Huskies

 DISTRICT: 8

 COACH: Kevin Asher (second year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 15-11

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 KEY RETURNEES: Chase Phillips, G, 5-9, Sr.; Carsen Staehr, G, 6-1, Sr.; Carlos Collazo, G, 5-10, Sr.; Ethan Ramaekers, F, 6-8, Jr.; Cam Holliday C, 6-6, Sr.; Dylan Danielson, G, 6-5, Sr.; Booker Sheierman, G, 6-5, So.; Wade Ohlson, F, 6-3, Sr.; Drew Knust, G, 6-0, Sr.; Koby Nachtigal, G, 6-0, Sr.

 COACHSPEAK: Solid nucleus. Going to take time. Tough Class B schedule should give us the opportunity to get better.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Adams Central; 3, at Wahoo; 9, at Lakeview; 10, Beatrice; 16, at York; 17, Northwest; 22, Norris; 29/30, Blair Holiday Tournament;

Jan. — 6, Schuyler; 7, at St. Paul; 10, Hastings; 14, Elkhorn North; 19, Kearney Catholic; 20, at Seward; 24-28, Central Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 3, Waverly; 4, at Lexington; 9, at Crete; 11, Omaha Concordia; 16, Omaha Skutt Catholic.

Broken Bow

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Indians

 DISTRICT: 10

 COACH: Nate Olson (sixth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 7-15

 RETURNING STARTERS: 2

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 6

 KEY RETURNEES: Roman Schmidt, 6-0, Jr.; Eli Coble, 5-8, Jr.; Ryan Jackson, 5-5, Sr.; Zane Eggleston, 5-9, Sr.; Tyson Neely, 6-0, Sr.; Evan Cyboron, 6-2, Sr.

 COACH SPEAK: We lost quite a bit of experience, so this year will be continuing to gain experience and figure out roles for our team. We have a great group of young men who I truly enjoy being around. I am interested to see who will emerge as leaders of our team because we are in need of it with this lack of varsity experience.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Arcadia/Loup City; 9, Minden; 16, at Ainsworth; 17, St. Paul; 20, at Hershey; 22, at Northwest; 29/30, Alliance Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, at McCook; 6, Holdrege; 7, Bridgeport; 12, at Kearney Catholic; 13, Wood River; 19, Gothenburg; 20, at Valentine; 23-28; Southwest Conference Tournament; 31, at Lexington.

Feb. — 4, Ogallala; 7, Ord; 10, at Cozad; 17, Amherst.

Burwell

 CLASS: D-1

 NICKNAME: Longhorns

 DISTRICT: 7

 COACH: Phillip Simpson (first year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 25-4 (Class D-1 third-place)

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 7

 KEY RETURNEES: Titus Gideon, G, 5-11, Sr.; Devin Konicek, C, 6-6, Sr.; Wryder Svoboda, F, 6-3, Jr.; Gus Elliot, G, 6-0, Sr.; Miles Wright, G, 5-10, Jr.; Dillion Simpson, F, 6-3, Jr.; Dylan Larsen, G, 5-7, Jr.; Darren Stout, F, 6-1, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: We graduated two of the most prolific scores in school history in Carter Mann and Dillion Critel from last year’s team. This year’s team consists of twelve players, three seniors, five juniors and four freshmen with three returners which started at various times throughout the last season.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Fullerton; 2, at North Central; 9, at Ravenna; 10, West Holt; 16, at St. Edward; 17, at Anselmo-Merna; 22, at Elba; 30, at Ansley-Litchfield.

Jan. — 3, Ainsworth; 5, Central Valley; 7, at Humphrey St. Francis; 10, at Riverside; 12, Ord; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, at Palmer; 17, at Arcadia/Loup City.

Feb. — 2, at Sandhills/Thedford; 4, Nebraska Christian; 10, Heartland Lutheran; 17, at Twin Loup.

Central City

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Bison

 DISTRICT: 8

 COACH: B.J. Blasé (sixth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 21-6

 RETURNING STARTERS: 4

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 12

 KEY RETURNEES: Ayden Zikmund, G, 6-3, Jr.; Dylan Pfeifer, PG, 5-9, Sr.; Kenai Kearney, F, 6-4, Sr.; Ashton Gragg, G, 6-3, Sr.; Derek Pfeifer, G, 5-9, Sr.; Nathaniel Heins, F, 6-7, Sr.; Blake Jensen, G, 5-10, Jr.; Clark Brown, G, 6-4, Sr.; Tyler Carrol, G, 6-1, Sr.; Kolter Lueders, G/F, 6-4, So.

 COACHSPEAK: Our lone team returns everyone except one senior from last year’s team. We have a lot of experience and talent with our junior and senior classes and look forward to another great year. We also are excited about the players we have in our sophomore and freshmen classes and will look forward to watching hem excel.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 2, Gibbon; 3, at Ord; 8, Boone Central; 9, at Centura; 13, Minden; 16, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 29/20, Central City Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, Twin River; 5, at Fillmore Central; 6, Arcadia/Loup City; 10, at St. Paul; 12, Ravenna; 14, at Centennial; 17, at Schuyler; 20, Wood River; 26, David City; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 10, Fullerton; 11, Freeman; 17, Columbus Lakeview.

Central Valley

 CLASS: D-1

 NICKNAME: Cougars

 DISTRICT: 5

 COACH: Nolan Kratzer (second year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 7-15

 RETURNING STARTERS: 5

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 7

 KEY RETURNEES: Zandar Wolf, G, 5-11, Sr.; Tae Soto, F, 6-2, So.; Boston Wood, G, 5-7, So.; Zaden Wolf, G, 5-11, So.; Trevyn Straka, F, 6-2, Jr.; Connor Baker, C, 6-2, Sr.; Cohen Grossart, F, 6-0, Sr.; Eli Pederson, G, 5-10, So.; Cordel Wagner, F, 5-11, So.

 COACHSPEAK: We have a young team that will look to build upon the experience we gained last year. We return three freshmen starters from last year as well as a handful of upperclassmen letterwinners that will be expected to take on greater roles this year.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Palmer; 2, at Stuart; 8, Fullerton; 10, at Arcadia/Loup City; 13, Centura; 17, at CWC; 29, Ansley-Litchfield.

Jan. — 5, at Burwell; 6, Nebraska Christian; 10, Pleasanton; 13, Anselmo-Merna; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, Elgin Public/Pope John; 26, at Heartland Lutheran; 31, Humphrey St. Francis.

Feb. — 2, St. Edward; 7, Elkhorn Valley; 10, Twin Loup; 17, Riverside.

Centura

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Centurions

 DISTRICT: 10

 COACH: Troy Bland (first year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 14-11

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 8

 KEY RETURNEES: Kellen Fries, SF, 6-1, Sr.; Carter Noakes, PG, 5-10, Sr.; Jakob Ruhl, PG, 6-0, So.; Easton Brand, SG, 5-10, Sr.; Jason Fanta, SF, 5-10, Sr.; Bladen Garcia, C, 6-1, Sr.; Keaton Lemburg, 6-1, PF, Sr.; Cayden Anderson, SF, 5-11, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: We have a very senior heavy team but not a lot of varsity experience. The strengths of the teams are that we can operate fairly positionless, with a lot of guys that can guard multiple positions on defense and play multiple positions on offense.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Holdrege; 3, Wood River; 6, Cross County; 9, Central City; 10, Fillmore Central; 13, at Central Valley; 17, Ord; 29/20, Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, at Sutton; 7, at Gothenburg; 10, Doniphan-Trumbull; 14, Cozad; 20, at Gibbon; 21, at Centennial; 24, St. Paul; 27, at Ravenna; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 7, at Boone Central; 10, at Arcadia/Loup City; 17, St. Cecilia.

Doniphan-Trumbull

 CLASS: C-2

 NICKNAME: Cardinals

 DISTRICT: 9

 COACH: Kelan Buhr (eighth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 21-4 (state qualifier)

 RETURNING STARTERS: 2

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 5

 KEY RETURNEES: Jaden Williams, 6-2, Jr.; Kadean Deamore, 5-7, Jr.; Jake Collinson, 6-3, Jr.; Ben Van Diest, 6-0, Jr.; Tycen Bennett, 5-8, So.; Masin Lang, Sr.; Owen Schultz, Jr.; Tregan Barnes, So.

 COACHSPEAK: The Cardinals will look a bit different than they have the past two years. New young faces and new contributors will be stepping in.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 2, Blue Hill; 3, St. Paul; 9, St. Cecilia; 10, Kenesawl 13, at Deshler; 16, Central City; 17, Minden; 20, Sandy Creek; 30, Hershey Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 5, Ravenna; 7, Grand Island Central Catholic; 10, at Centura; 13, Gibbon; 14, Adams Central; 20, Superior; 26, Ord; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 7, at Holdrege; 10, Wood River; 17, at Arcadia/Loup City.

Elba

 CLASS: D-2

 NICKNAME: Bluejays

 DISTRICT: 8

 COACH: Logan Simmerman (second year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 3-20

 RETURNING STARTERS: 5

 KEY RETURNEES: Brendon Keene, G, 6-0, Sr.; Bryson Eacker, G, 5-8, Sr.; Logan Adams, PG, 5-8, Jr.; Cody Donohue, G, 5-10, Jr.; Trevon Rasmusen, C, 5-10; So.

 COACHSPEAK: We are going to be pretty thin on numbers this year. I have a new assistant coach, Ryan Rasmussen, who has been with the boys program in Elba prior. His experience and rapport with the players will help with the consistency in the program.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 9, Silver Lake; 13, at Hampton; 17, at Cornerstone Christian; 22, Burwell; 29/30, Elba Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, St. Edward; 7, at Red Cloud; 12, at Harvard; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, Fullerton; 26, Harvard; 28, at High Plains Community; 30, Palmer; 31, Heartland Lutheran.

Feb. — 2, Humphrey St. Francis; 3, Twin Loup; 7, at Riverside; 9, Franklin; 17, at CWC.

Fullerton

 CLASS: D-2

 NICKNAME: Warriors

 DISTRICT: 6

 COACH: Dale Thomas

 2021-2022 RECORD: 8-15

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Burwell; 3, High Plains Community; 8, at Central Valley; 9, Ansley-Litchfield; 13, at Riverside; 16, Twin River; 17, at Humphrey St. Francis; 28/29, Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 5, at Nebraska Christian; 6, Heartland; 10. Elgin Public/Pope John; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, at Elba; 26, Lutheran High Northeast; 27, at Pleasanton.

Feb. — 2, Osceola; 4, Heartland Lutheran; 7, St. Edward; 10, at Central City; 17, Palmer.

Giltner

 CLASS: D-2

 NICKNAME: Hornets

 DISTRICT: 6

 COACH: Dane McConnell

 2021-2022 RECORD: 6-17

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Harvard; 2, at High Plains Community; 9, Shelby-Rising City; 13, Nebraska Lutheran; 16, at Meridian; 19, Palmer; 22, at Red Cloud.

Jan. — 5, Lawrence-Nelson; 6, BDS; 10, at Kenesaw; 13, Osceola; 17, at East Butler; 19, at Cross County; 21-27, Crossroads Conference Tournament; 31, at Exeter-Milligan.

Feb. — 3, at Dorchester; 7, at Deshler; 9, Silver Lake; 11, Hampton; 17, McCool Junction.

Grand Island

 CLASS: A

 NICKNAME: Islanders

 COACH: Jeremiah Slough (eighth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 10-13

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 3

 KEY RETURNEES: Colton Marsh, G, 6-0, Sr.; Riley Plummer, G, 5-10, Sr.; Kazadi Mukoma, F, 6-7, Sr.

 COACHSPEAK: A very inexperienced group that has dedicated an entire offseason to lessening the learning curve and developing a skill set that will be competitive in Class A basketball. Kazadi Mukoma will lead the way with the firepower to score from all three levels. Riley Plummer and Colton Marsh will highlight a backcourt that is full of athleticism and the ability to stretch the defense.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1/3, Early Bird Classic Tournament; 9, Lincoln Southwest; 10, Elkhorn South; 16, at Lincoln Southeast; 17, Omaha South; 28-31, HAC Tournament.

Jan. — 5, at Kearney; 6, Lincoln Northeast; 10, at Papillion-LaVista; 13, at Fremont; 14, at Bellevue East; 19, Lincoln East; 20, Lincoln Pius X; 27, at Norfolk; 28, Omaha Bryan.

Feb. — 3, at Columbus; 4, at Lincoln High; 10, at Lincoln North Star; 11, Platteview; 18, CB Abraham, Lincoln, IA.

Grand Island CC

 CLASS: C-2

 NICKNAME: Crusaders

 DISTRICT: 9

 COACH: Tino Martinez (ninth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 24-4 (Class C-2 state runner-up)

 RETURNING STARTERS: 1

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 5

 KEY RETURNEES: Ishmael Nadir, G, 5-11, Sr.; Zack Corey, F, 6-0, Sr.; Bowdie Fox, C, 6-8, Sr.; Jacob Stegman, F, 6-2, Sr.

 COACHSPEAK: We graduated most of our point production from a year ago, but we have some kids that are ready to step in who have been patiently waiting for their opportunity to contribute. We had a productive spring and summer as far as player development.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1/3, GICC Early Season Tournament; 9, Columbus Scotus; 10, at Mount Michael Benedictine; 16, Lincoln Christian; 17, Shelton; 20, at Seward; 29/30, GICC Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, Northwest; 6, at Kearney Catholic; 7, Doniphan-Trumbull; 10, York; 13, at Aquinas Catholic; 21, at Adams Central; 23-28, Centennial Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 3, Lexington; 4, at Hershey; 9, at Hastings St. Cecilia; 11, Gordon-Rushville; 17, St. Paul.

Hastings

 CLASS: B

 NICKNAME: Tigers

 DISTRICT: 6

 COACH: Drew Danielson

 2021-2022 RECORD: 6-15

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Seward; 3, at Crete; 10, Omaha Skutt Catholic; 17, Sidney; 20, at Blair; 29/30, Lexington Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, at Norris; 5, at Adams Central; 7, Lexington; 10, at Aurora; 13, McCook; 19, Columbus; 20, Elkhorn North; 27, Scottsbluff; 31, at Northwest.

Feb. — 3, North Platte; 4, Platteview; 9, Waverly; 11, at Elkhorn; 16, York.

Hastings St. Cecilia

 CLASS: C-2

 NICKNAME: Bluehawks

 DISTRICT: 10

 COACH: Ryan Ohnoutka (third year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 18-8

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 6

 KEY RETURNEES: Carson Kudlacek, G, 6-2, Sr.; Grant Rossow, C, 6-4, Sr.; Hayden Demuth, G, 6-1, Sr.; Jenson Anderson, G, 5-10, Jr.; Cooper Butler, G, 5-19, Sr.; Braxton Wiles, C, 6-2, Jr.; Quinn Rosno, G, 6-1, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: We return six out of the nine player rotation from last year. We also have three new key contributing juniors. Our players are a motivated bunch. We will be competitive in every game. Our tough schedule (ten C-1 teams and just five C-2 teams) will help us come February.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Columbus Scotus; 3, Wahoo Neumann; 9, Doniphan-Trumbull; 10, Blue Hill; 13, Ord; 16, at Sutton; 17, Osceola; 20, Fillmore Central; 29/20, Amherst Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — at Sandy Creek; 7, at Lincoln Christian; 12, at Minden; 14, Kearney Catholic; 16, at Superior; 20, at David City Aquinas; 23-28, Centennial Conference Tournament; 31, Adams Central.

Feb. — 4, at Lincoln Lutheran; 9, Grand Island Central Catholic; 17, at Centura.

Heartland Lutheran

 CLASS: D-2

 NICKNAME: Red Hornets

 DISTRICT: 7

 COACH: Brent Penny

 2021-2022 RECORD: 4-17

 RETURNING STARTERS: 2

 KEY RETURNEES: Adin Baker, Sr.; Nolan Clement, So.; Micah Rhoades, Jr.; Brady Bond, So.; Josh Nikodym, Sr.; Tyrese Bader, Jr.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 3, at Humphrey St. Francis; 8, Hampton; 10, at Nebraska Christian; 13, McCool Junction; 15, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller; 17, Harvard; 22, at Dorchester; 30, at Axtell.

Jan. — 5, at Riverside; 7, at Silver Lake; 12, at St. Edward; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, at Red Cloud; 26, Central Valley; 31, at Elba.

Feb. — 2, Palmer; 4, at Fullerton; 10, at Burwell; 17, Blue Hill.

Nebraska Christian

 CLASS: C-2

 NICKNAME: Eagles

 DISTRICT: 9

 COACH: Andy Perdew

 2021-2022 RECORD: 9-14

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Twin River; 2, St. Edward; 10, Heartland Lutheran; 13, at High Plains Community; 16, Parkview Christian; 17, at Sutton; 20, Humphrey St. Francis; 30, at Lincoln Christian.

Jan. — 5, Fullerton; 6, at Central Valley; 10, Osceola; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, at Heartland; 26, Wood River; 31, Shelby-Rising City.

Feb. — 3, at Riverside; 4, at Burwell; 7, Nebraska Lutheran; 10, at Palmer; 17, Omaha Christian Academy.

Northwest

 CLASS: B

 NICKNAME: Vikings

 DISTRICT: 7

 COACH: Chip Bahe (26th year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 7-16

 RETURNING STARTERS: 2

 KEY RETURNEES: Trevyn Keene, Sr.; Cooper Garrett, Sr.; Sam Dinkleman, So; Hunter Jensen, Sr.; Brandon Bykerk, So.

 COACHSPEAK: Northwest will be very inexperienced, yet similar to last season, a very hard working group. This team is a proud group of athletes that have enjoyed a good fall season on the football field. This group hopes to be very competitive but will probably search for an identity before Christmas.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 3, at Norris; 9, at Crete; 10, at Seward; 13, Malcolm; 16, Lexington; 17, at Aurora; 22, Broken Bow; 29/20, Doane Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 6, Columbus Lakeview; 7, York; 13, at Adams Central; 17, at North Platte; 19, at Grand Island Central Catholic; 24-28, Central Conference Tournament; 31, Hastings.

Feb. — 3, at Schuyler; 9, Boone Central; 10, at Beatrice; 14, at Mount Michael Benedictine; 17, at Elkhorn North.

Ord

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Chanticleers

 DISTRICT: 10

 COACH: Nick Gates (11th year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 6-19

 RETURNING STARTERS: 2

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 4

 KEY RETURNEES: Blake Hinrichs, F, 6-2, Jr.; Talan Bruha, F, 6-3, Jr.; Tad Kovarik, PG, 5-7, Jr.; Aidan Ryschon, G, 5-7, Jr.; Jace Geiser, F, 6-2, Jr.; Jaden Sanders, F, 6-2, Jr.; Garrett Severence, G, 5-8, So.; Elijah Pollard, G, 5-9, So.;

 COACHSPEAK: We will have to move some guys around due to some injuries early in the year, but I think we can grow from that by then end of the season.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 2, at Ainsworth; 3, Central City; 6, West Holt; 9, at Kearney Catholic; 13, at Hastings St. Cecilia; 17, at Centura; 28/29, North Bend Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, at Cozad; 6, Gibbon; 12, at Burwell; 13, St. Paul; 17, Adams Central; 20, at Boone Central; 21, Arcadia/Loup City; 24, at Wood River; 26, Doniphan-Trumbull; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 7, at Broken Bow; 11, O’Neill; 19, Ravenna.

Palmer

 CLASS: D-2

 NICKNAME: Tigers

 DISTRICT: 6

 COACH: Phil Bader (second year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 0-17

 RETURNING STARTERS: 6

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 7

 KEY RETURNEES: Johnathan Ruvalcaba, G, 5-8, Sr.; Caleb Eilers, G, 5-11, Jr.; Blaze Blauhorn, G, 6-1, Jr.; Levi Bader, G/F, 6-3, So.; Brody Kriz,G, 5-9, So.; Taylor Kurz, F, 6-1, So.; Daryn Derr, G, 5-9, Jr.; Joey Lane, G, 5-5, So.; Jack Ziebarth, F, 6-0, So.

 COACHSPEAK: We are still very young even with returning six guys who started. All of them got a ton of minutes last year, but they were very difficult minutes at time. Hopefully, this year will be a year that we can find spots to be more competitive.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Central Valey; 2, at Humphrey St. Francis; 6, at Harvard; 9, St. Edward; 13, at Twin Loup; 19, at Giltner; 29/30, Elba Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 6, at East Butler; 10, at High Plains Community; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, Burwell; 27, Riverside; 30, at Elba; 31, at Hampton.

Feb. — 2, at Heartland Lutheran; 7, Cedar Bluffs; 10, Nebraska Christian; 17, at Fullerton.

Ravenna

 CLASS: D-1

 NICKNAME: Bluejays

 DISTRICT: 7

 COACH: James Habe (eighth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 5-18

 RETURNING STARTERS: 2

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 5

 KEY RETURNEES: Zach Lewandowski, G, 6-1, Sr.; Gavin Standage, C, 6-4, Sr.; Josh Abels, G, 5-11, Sr.; Angel Cruz, G, 5-9, Sr.; Kaden Brodersen, F, 6-3, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: We have a good core of returners, but will need to develop some depth. Zach Lewandowski and Gavin Standage return as starters as well as our sixth, seventh, and eighth man. If we can develop some consistent scorers and play sound defensively, we should be a competitive team.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Amherst; 3, Ansley/Litchfield; 9, Burwell; 13, Kearney Catholic; 15, Southern Valley; 19/20, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament; 29/30, Ravenna Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — at Doniphan-Trumbull; 6, at Wood River; 10, at Minden; 12, at Central City; 17, Sutton; 20, Arcadia/Loup City; 24, at Elm Creek; 27, Centura; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 7, at St. Paul; 9, at Gibbon; 17, at Ord.

Riverside/Spalding Academy

 CLASS: D-1

 NICKNAME: Chargers

 DISTRICT: 5

 COACH: Scott Schmieding (fourth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 20-7 (Riveride: Class D-1 state qualifier)

 KEY RETURNEES: Carson Bloom, SF, 6-1, Sr.; Klayton Kleffner, SF, 6-2, Sr.; Caidyn Carraher, SG, 5-11, Sr.; Jack Molt, SG, 5-10, So.; Billy Glesinger, 6-1, Jr.; Carter Keehn, 5-9, So.; Drew Carraher, 5-9, So.; Dane Schalk, 5-10; Colton Bernt, 5-10, So.; Nicholas, 5-10, So.

 COACHSPEAK: Young hungry team this year with key senior leadership. Team quickness will be one of our strengths this year. Carson Bloom and Klayton Kleffner with their length and quickness will give us a boost.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Elgin Public/Pope John; 2, O’Neill St. Mary’s; 6, at Summerland; 8, Humphrey St. Francis; 13, Fullerton; 15, at CWC; 16, Harvard; 20, at Twin Loup; 29/30, Madison Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 5, Heartland Lutheran; 10, Burwell; 12, at Arcadia/Loup City; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 27, at Palmer; 30, at Lutheran High Northeast; 31, St. Edward.

Feb. — 3, Nebraska Christian; 7, Elba; 9, at Hampton; 17, at Central Valley.

St. Paul

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Wildcats

 DISTRICT: 10

 COACH: Bob Fuller (first year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 9-13

 RETURNING STARTERS: 2

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 6

 KEY RETURNEES: Espen Goettsche, F, 6-4, Sr.; Bryce Knapp, G, 6-0, Sr.; Sam Wells, G, 6-1, Jr.; Gage Sack, G, 6-0, So.; John Placke, G, 6-0, Sr.; Sam Kramer, G, 6-0, Sr.; Christopher Thomas, F, 6-3, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: We will be a mix of some experienced players and some fresh faces this year. We have three returning players with a lot of experience. Overall, I feel we have a solid defensive team that needs to figure out a way to improve our offensive performance.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Gibbon; 3, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 8, at Wood River; 13, Adams Central; 16, Arcadia/Loup City; 17, at Broken Bow; 22, Boone Central/Newman Grove; 28/29, O’Neill Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, at Columbus Scotus; 6, at Sandy Creek; 7, Aurora; 10, Central City; 13, at Ord; 17, Minden; 24, at Centura; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. —30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 7, Ravenna; 10, Holdrege; 17, at Grand Island Central Catholic.

Wood River

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Eagles

 DISTRICT: 9

 COACH: Josh Nuss (first year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 20-7

 RETURNING STARTERS: 1

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 9

 KEY RETURNEES: Caleb Paulk, F, 6-5, Sr.; Reid Graves, PG, 5-9, Jr.; Christian Johnson, PG, 5-10, So.; Laramie Frear, F, 6-3, Sr.; Luis Rodriguez, G, 5-10, Sr.; Waylon Cronk, G/F, 6-2, Jr.; Victor Rodriguez, G, 5-9, Jr.; Anthony Rindone, G, 5-9, So.; Beau Rohrich, G, 5-9, So.

 COACHSPEAK: Lost four seniors from last year, so we will be looking for some seniors and younger classmen to step up to continue the success from last year. We will look to be very competitive in all of our games and play hard defense.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Sandy Creek; 3, at Centura; 6, at Adams Central; 8, St. Paul; 16, at Blue Hill; 17, Gibbon; 29/20, Central City Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 5, at Arcadia/Loup City; 6, Ravenna; 12, Sutton; 13, at Broken Bow; 19, Shelton; 20, at Central City; 24, Ord; 26, at Nebraska Christian; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 9, Minden; 10, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 17, at Kenesaw.