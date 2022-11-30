Grand Island area girls basketball team previews

Adams Central

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Patriots

 DISTRICT: 9

 CONFERENCE: Central

 COACH: Evan Smith (seventh year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 23-4 (Class B state semifinalists)

 KEY RETURNEES: Rachel Goodon, 6-3, Sr.; Lauryn Scott, 5-7, Sr.; Kadi Kimberling, 5-6, Sr.; Kylie Lancaster, 5-7, Sr.; Gracie Weichman, 5-6, Jr.; Briley Nienhueser, 5-6, So.

 COACHSPEAK: After a Class B State Semi-final run last year, our girls are excited to compete in Class C-1 this year. The level of commitment to the weight room and the gym continues to be a key component for our success, and this off season was no different. We continue to build off of our depth and experience our team has established the last few years.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Aurora; 6, Wood River; 9, at Gothenburg; 13, at St. Paul; 15, at Minden; 16, Fillmore Central; 20, York; 29/30, Alliance Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 5, Hastings; 10, at Holdrege; 13, Northwest; 14, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 17, at Ord; 21, at GICC; 23-28, Central Conference Tournament; 31, at St. Cecilia.

Feb. — 2, at Kearney Catholic; 3, at Seward; 9, at Lexington.

Arcadia-Loup City

 CLASS: C-2

 NICKNAME: Rebels

 DISTRICT: 9

 CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte

 COACH: Jason Bott (fourth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 5-18

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 9

 KEY RETURNEES: Tatum Kapustka, 5-8, Sr.; Nicole Chilewski, 5-6, So.; Eva Jaixen, 5-6, So.; Aleia Friesen, 5-6, So.; Landry Loos, 5-8, Sr.; Mallory Tuma, 5-7, Sr.; Libby Ference, 5-4, Jr.; Olivia Fitzgerald, 5-7, So.

 COACHSPEAK: ALC girls basketball is coming off a year that included a few injuries. We have 3 returning starters and some young talent coming in as freshmen. We are looking forward to developing the girls into a strong defensive and offensive team.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Broken Bow; 2, Pleasanton; 6, Anselmo-Merna; 9, at Gibbon; 10, Central Valley; 13, at Amherst; 16, at St. Paul; 29/20, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 5, Wood River; 6, at Central City; 10, at Shelton; 12, Riverside; 17, at South Loup; 20, at Ravenna; 21, at Ord; 24, Doniphan-Trumbull; 27, Burwell; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference

Feb. — 30-2, Lou-Platte Conference, 7, at Ansley-Litchfield; 10, Centura.

Aurora

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Huskies

 DISTRICT: 7

 CONFERENCE: Central

 COACH: Kelly Krueger (third year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 6-17

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 4

 KEY RETURNEES: Eva Fahrnbruch, G, 5-7, Sr.; Kasey Schuster, PG, 5-7, Sr.; Denae Nachtigal, G, 5-8, Jr.; Aleah Vinkenberg, F, 5-9, Sr.; Emilia Huls, F, 5-9, Jr.; Adi Fahrnbruch, G, 5-8, So.; Reagan Ashby, G, 5-5, So.

 COACHSPEAK: Coming off a 6-17 season, we are looking for our team to come out strong and compete against some very high quality opponents. We start the season with several tough games against Adams Central, Wahoo, and York, just to name a few. These games are good for us to see what we have to do to compete at a high level that I know we are capable of competing at.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Adams Central; 3, at Wahoo, 9, at Columbus Lakeview; 10, Beatrice; 16, at York, 17, Northwest, 22, Norris; 29/30, Blair Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 6, Schuyler; 7, at St. Paul; 10, Hastings, 14, Elkhorn North, 19, Kearney Catholic; 20, at Seward; 21-28, Central Conference Tournament; 31, at GICC.

Feb. — 3, Waverly; 4, at Lexington; 9, at Crete.

Broken Bow

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Indians

 DISTRICT: 11

 CONFERENCE: Southwest

 COACH: Kelly Cooksley (sixth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 22-5 (C-1 state qualifier)

 RETURNING STARTERS: 0

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 4

 KEY RETURNEES: MaKinley Tobey, G, 5-9, Jr.; Halle McCaslin, G, 5-7, Jr.; Gaby Staples, G, 5-5, So.; Janae Marten, G, 5-5, So.; Maddie Diederichs, G, So.; Maren Chapin, G, So.; Addison Ellis, F, So.; Emma Taylor, G, Jr.

 COACH SPEAK: Our team will be really young and inexperienced. We only have 1 senior on the roster. I like the prospects we have coming back and our incoming freshman class is very deep and talented.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Arcadia/Loup City; 9, Minden; 16; at Ainsworth; 17, St. Paul; 20, at Hershey; 22, at Northwest; 29/30; Alliance Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, at McCook; 6, Holdrege; 7, Bridgeport; 12, at Kearney Catholic; 13, Wood River; 19, Gothenburg; 20, at Valentine; 23-28, Southwest Conference Tournament; 31, at Lexington.

Feb. — 4, Ogallala; 7, Ord; 10, at Cozad; 17, Amherst.

Burwell

 CLASS: D-1

 NICKNAME: Longhorns

 DISTRICT: 9

 CONFERENCE: Goldenrod

 COACH: Garrett Mann (30th year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 10-12

 RETURNING STARTERS: 2

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 8

 KEY RETURNEES: Cora Gideon, G, 5-6, Sr.; Dylan Peterson, G, 5-8, Sr,; Kaitlyn Simpson, F, 5-9, So.; Katie Hughes, F, 5-4, So.; Kassidy Rambat, F, 5-9, Sr.; Avery Mann, G, 5-7, So.; Jessi Jeffries, G, 5-5, Jr.; Gracyn Hicks, F, 5-8, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: Girls are working hard with a good attitude. Our main goal this year is to play extremely hard and try to upset a good team and be in the hunt for conference and districts.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Fullerton; 2, at North Central; 9, at Ravenna; 10, West Holt; 16, at St. Edward; 17, at Anselmo-Merna; 22, at Elba; 30, at Ansley-Litchfield.

Jan. — 3, Ainsowrth; 5, Central Valley; 7, at Humphrey St. Francis; 10, at Riverside; 12, Ord; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, at Palmer; 27, at Arcadia/Loup City; 31, at Twin Loup.

Feb. — 2, at Sandhills/Thedord; 4, Nebraska Christian; 10, Heartland Lutheran.

Central City

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Bison

 DISTRICT: 7

 CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte

 COACH: Dan Negus (17th year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 1-23

 RETURNING STARTERS: 4

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 4

 KEY RETURNEES: Jerzie Schindler, F, 5-9, Jr.; Addie Buhlke, PG, 5-6, Jr.; Teagan Sadler, G, 5-6, Jr.; Caleigh Botsch, G, 5-5, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: We will return 4 starters who have gained some great varsity experience over the last two seasons. We will also rely on some young players to contribute at the varsity level early in the season. In order to be successful this season we will need to develop more consistency on offense, limit our turnovers, and continue to work to be great on defense.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 2, Gibbon; 3, at Ord; 8, Boone Central/Newman Grove; 9, at Centura; 13, Minden; 16, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 22, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley; 29/30, Central City Holiday Tournament;

Jan. — 3, Twin River; 5, at Fillmore Central; 6, Arcadia/Loup City; 10, at St. Paul; 12, Ravenna, 14, at Centennial; 17, at Schuyler; 20, Wood River; 23, at Madison; 26, David City; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 9, Columbus Lakeview; 10, Fullerton.

Central Valley

 CLASS: D-1

 NICKNAME: Cougars

 DISTRICT: 7

 CONFERENCE: Goldenrod

 COACH: Devon Beck (first year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 7-15

 RETURNING STARTERS: 2

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 7

 KEY RETURNEES: Kennady Holley, PG/SG, 5-4, Sr.; Lexi Johnson, SF/PF, 5-7, Jr.; Taya Engel, PG, 5-2, Sr.; Tamryn Klein, SG/SF, 5-2, Sr.; Kendra Cargill, SG/SF, 5-4, Jr.; Piper Shepard, SG/PG, 5-4, Jr.; Callie Wadas, PF/C, 5-8, So.

 COACHSPEAK: It will be fun to see who steps up and becomes our go-to scorer. We will be looking to shut teams down on defense in order to be successful.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Palmer; 2, at Stuart; 8, Fullerton; 10, at Arcadia/Loup City; 13, Centura; 17, at CWC; 29, Ansley-Litchfield.

Jan. — 5, at Burwell; 6, Nebraska Christian; 10, Pleasanton; 13, Anselmo-Merna; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 23, at Riverside; 24; at Elgin Public/Pope John; 26, at Heartland Lutheran; 31, Humphrey St. Francis.

Feb. — 2, at St. Edward; 7, Elkhorn Valley; 10, Twin Loup.

Centura

 CLASS: D-1

 NICKNAME: Centurions

 DISTRICT: 9

 CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte

 COACH: Laethion Brown (fourth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 11-12

 RETURNING STARTERS: 6

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 7

 KEY RETURNEES: Taya Christensen, SF, 5-8, Sr.; Sydney Davis, PF, 6-0, Sr.; Paige Crawford, SF, 5-8, Sr.; Kyra Wooden, PG, 5-2, Jr.; Lakota Chelewski, C, 6-0, Sr.; Hope McDonald, SG, 5-7, So.; Katie Hadenfeldt, SF, 5-7, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: This group of seniors is my first crew I have had from their freshman year to their senior year. They bring plenty of experience and leadership to the table. This summer they had great weight room attendance and they all collectively committed themselves to their basketball development.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Holdrege; 3, Wood River; 6, Cross County; 9, Central City, 10, Fillmore Central; 13, at Central Valley; 15, at Grand Island Central Catholic; 17, Ord; 29/30, Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, at Sutton; 7, at Gothenburg; 10, Doniphan-Trumbull; 14, Cozad; 20, at Gibbon; 21, at Centennial; 24, St. Paul; 27, at Ravenna; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 7, at Boone Central; 10, at Arcadia/Loup City.

Doniphan-Trumbull

 CLASS: C-2

 NICKNAME: Cardinals

 DISTRICT: 9

 CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte

 COACH: Emma Thede (first year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 7-14

 RETURNING STARTERS: 5

 KEY RETURNEES: Addie Fay, G, Sr.; Hannah Greathouse, F/G, Sr.; Kaleah Olson, G/F, Jr.; Ridley Sadd, PG/G, Jr.; Emily Shimmin, G, Jr.; Kayla Kennedy, G/F, Sr.; Katrina Caraway, G, Sr.; Olivia Hoppe, F, Jr.; Logan Rainforth, PG/G, So.; Addison Maciejewski, G, So.

 COACHSPEAK: The Cardinals return a large group of players with varsity experience. These players provided good depth last season as sophomores and juniors, and look to evolve even more throughout this season. The team has grown tremendously over the past summer and start to the season.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 2, Blue Hill; 3, St. Paul; 9, at St. Cecilia; 10, Kenesaw; 13, at Deshler; 16, Central City; 20, Sandy Creek; 29/30, Hershey Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, at Nebraska Christian; 5, Ravenna; 10, at Centura; 13, Gibbon; 14, Adams Central; 20, Superior; 24, at Arcadia/Loup Ciy; 26, at Ord; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 7, at Holdrege; 10, Wood River.

Elba

 CLASS: D-2

 NICKNAME: Bluejays

 DISTRICT: 7

 CONFERENCE: Goldenrod

 COACH: Sarah Morrow (sixth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 8-16

 RETURNING STARTERS: 4

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 6

 KEY RETURNEES: Jamie Wysocki, G, 5-9, Sr.; Meleyna Kosmicki, G, 5-4, Sr.; Alexis Berggren, G/F, 5-8, Sr.; Maycee Radke, F, 5-8, Jr.; Reagan Adams, F, 5-6, So.; Deanna Fanta, G, 5-4, Sr.

 COACHSPEAK: Our girls have shown a lot of speed and hard work in practice and we are excited for this season. We hope to have a great season with minimized error.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 6, at Sandy Creek; 9, Silver Creek; 13, at Hampton; 17, at Cornerston Christian; 22, Burwell; 29/30, Elba Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, St. Edward; 5, at CWC; 7, at Red Cloud; 12, at Harvard; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, Fullerton; 26, Harvard; 28, at High Plains Community; 30, Palmer; 31, Heartland Lutheran.

Feb. — 3, Twin Loup; 7, at Riverside; 9, Franklin.

Fullerton

 CLASS: D-1

 NICKNAME: Warriors

 DISTRICT: 7

 CONFERENCE: Goldenrod

 COACH: Jason Maxfield (first year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 16-6

 RETURNING STARTERS: 2

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 6

 KEY RETURNEES: Julianna Maxfield, G, 5-9, Sr.; Teagan Gonsior, G, 5-7, Sr.; Jaci Maxfield, So.; Paige Horn, Jr.; Melinda Pickrel, Jr.l Isabel Norman, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: Young, very little experience, hard working and unified.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Burwell; 3, High Plains; 8, Central Valley; 9, Ansley-Litchfield; 13, at Riverside; 16, Twin River; 17, Humphrey St. Francis; 28/29, Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 5, at Nebraska Christian; 6, Heartland; 10, Elgin Public/Pope John; 12, at Palmer; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, at Elba; 26, Lutheran High Northeast; 27, at Pleasanton.

Feb. — 2, Osceola; 4, Heartland Lutheran; 7, St. Edward; 10, at Central City.

Giltner

 CLASS: D-2

 NICKNAME: Hornets

 DISTRICT: 6

 CONFERENCE: Crossroads

 COACH: Nancy Lockmon (18th year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 2-20

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 KEY RETURNEES: Addison Wilson, 5-4, Sr.; Tracy Wiles, 5-7, Jr.; Alyssa Fastnacht, 5-7, Jr.; Hailey Eastman, 5-5, Jr.;

 COACHSPEAK: Short on numbers and height. Five of the nine players are freshmen.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Harvard; 2, at High Plains Community; 6, McCool Junction; 9, Shelby-Rising City; 13, Nebraska Lutheran; 16, at Meridian; 19, Palmer, 22, at Red Cloud.

Jan. — 5, Lawrence-Nelson; 6, BDS; 10, at Kenesaw; 13, at Osceola; 17, at East Butler; 19, at Cross County; 21-27, Crossroads Conference Tournament; 21, at Exeter-Milligan.

Feb. — 3, at Dorchester; 7 at Deshler; 9, Silver Lake; 10, Hampton.

Grand Island

 CLASS: A

 NICKNAME: Islanders

 CONFERENCE: HAC

 COACH: Kathryn Langrehr (first year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 1-20

 RETURNING STARTERS: 5

 KEY RETURNEES: Hailey Kenkel, G, Sr.; Mya Gawrych, F, Sr.; Nyaogaa Khor, F, Sr.; Elli Ward, G, Jr.; Nyaruot Wal, G, Jr.; Emma McCoy, G, Sr.; Eva Kahnt, G, Sr.

 COACHSPEAK: We have a solid group of seniors with great attitudes and a willingness to get better. We will be working on a defensive presence to our game. We are hopeful for the growth of bringing joy, hard work, high expectations of each other, our team, and what is around us.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1/3, Early Bird Classic Tournament; 8, at Lincoln East; 10, Elkhorn South; 16, at Lincoln Southeast; 17, Omaha South; 28-31, HAC Tournament.

Jan. — 5, at Kearney; 6, Lincoln Northeast; 10, at Papillion-LaVista; 13, at Fremont; 14, at Bellevue East; 19, Lincoln East; 20, Lincoln Pius X; 27, at Norfolk; 28, Omaha Bryan;

Feb. — 3, at Columbus; 4, at Lincoln High; 10, at Lincoln North Star; 11, at Crete; 17, Omaha Burke.

Grand Island CC

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Crusaders

 DISTRICT: 9

 CONFERENCE: Centennial

 COACH: Kevin Mayfield (second year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 22-6 (Class C-1 third place)

 RETURNING STARTERS: 2

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 8

 KEY RETURNEES: Lucy Ghaifan, F, 6-1, Sr.; Gracie Woods, F, 6-2, Sr.; Hannah Gellatly, G, 5-5, Sr.; Kylie Gangwish, F, 5-7, Sr.; Carolyn Maser, F, 6-1, Jr.; Avery O’Boyle, G, 5-6, Jr.; Anna Tibbetts, G, 5-4, So.; Bryndal Moody, G, 5-8, So.

 COACHSPEAK: We have a strong nucleus of players returning from last season’s state qualifying team. We are trying to instill in our culture that toughness and trust will allow us to be successful. We want to be great servants for our teammates and play together with enthusiasm.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Norfolk Catholic Tournament; 3, GICC Tournament; 9, Columbus Scotus; 15, Centura; 16, Lincoln Christian; 20, at Seward; 29/30, GICC Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, Northwest; 6, at Kearney Catholic; 7, at Kearney High; 10, York; 13, at David City Aquinas; 17, Wood River; 21, at Adams Central; 23-28, Centennial Conference Tournament; 31, Aurora.

Feb. — 3, Lexington; 4, at Hershey; 9, at St. Cecilia; 10, at Omaha Duchesne.

Hastings

 CLASS: B

 NICKNAME: Tigers

 DISTRICT: 6

 COACH: Elizabeth Vanderpool (first year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 8-14

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 6

 KEY RETURNEES: Emma Synek, G, 5-7, Sr.; Emma Landgren, G, 5-10, Jr.; Jessalyn Quintero, G, 5-7, Jr.; Madisyn Hamilton, G, 5-8, Jr,; Kelyn Henry-Perlich, G, 5-10, Jr.; Kendall Consbruck, G, 5-6, So.; Makenzie Nollete, G, 5-8, So.; Grayce Beck, G, 5-11, So.

 COACHSPEAK: We have currently have two players with significant varsity minutes, otherwise we are a very young team. With having such a young team, it is a great opportunity to focus on fundamentals and understanding the game of basketball. I have no doubt the players will put forth their best effort to be successful this season.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Seward; 3, at Crete; 10, Omaha Skutt Catholic; 17, at Elkhorn; 20, at Blair; 29/30. Lexington Holiday Tournament .

Jan. — 3, at Norris; 5, at Adams Central; 7, Lexington; 10, at Aurora; 13, McCook; 17, at Holdrege; 19, Columbus; 20, Elkhorn North; 27, at Scottsbluff; 31, at Northwest.

Feb. — 3, North Platte; 4, Platteview; 9, Waverly; 16, York.

Hastings St. Cecilia

 CLASS: D-1

 NICKNAME: Bluehawks

 DISTRICT: 8

 CONFERENCE: Centennial

 COACH: Greg Berndt (seventh year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 26-2 (Class C-2 state champions)

 RETURNING STARTERS: 1

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 5

 KEY RETURNEES: Tatum Krikac, G, 5-8, Jr.; Ryann Sabatka, F, 5-11, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: Talented young roster with limited varsity experience but one returning starter. Two juniors played key parts on last year’s conference championship and C-2 state championship. New leadership roles will come from senior and junior classes with several younger girls ready to contrinute.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Columbus Scotus; 3, Bishop Neumann; 9, Doniphan-Trumbull; 10, Blue Hill; 13, Ord; 16, at Sutton; 21, Fillmore Central; 29/30, Amherst Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 5, at Sandy Creek; 7, at Lincoln Christian; 10, Northwest; 12, at Minden; 14, Kearney Catholic; 17, at Superior; 20, at David City Aquinas; 23-28, Centennial Conference Tournament; 31, Adams Central.

Feb. — 4, at Lincoln Lutheran; 9, GICC.

Heartland Lutheran

 CLASS: D-2

 NICKNAME: Red Hornets

 DISTRICT: 6

 CONFERENCE: Goldenrod

 COACH: Brad Bills

 2021-2022 RECORD: 6-14

 RETURNING STARTERS: 1

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 5

 KEY RETURNEES: Brielle Saddler, G, 5-8, Jr.; Kelsey Essex, G, 5-5, Sr.; Taylor Lemburg, G, 5-4, Jr.; Carly Niemoth, C, 5-11, Jr.; Aryka Keiper, F, 5-5, Jr.; Emary Rhodes, C, 5-8, So.

 COACHSPEAK: Even though we graduated four senior starters, we have a good number of kids with varsity game experience returning. We have a strong group pf juniors who are ready to be important contributors. Our strength will be on the perimeter.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 3, Humphrey St. Francis; 8, Hampton; 10, at Nebraska Christian; 13, McCool Junction; 15, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller; 17, Harvard; 22, at Dorchester; 30, at Axtell.

Jan. — 5, at Riverside; 7, at Silver Lake; 12, at St. Edward; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, at Red Cloud; 26, Central Valley; 31, at Elba.

Feb. — 2, Palmer; 4, at Fullerton; 10, at Burwell.

Nebraska Christian

 CLASS: D-1

 NICKNAME: Eagles

 DISTRICT: 7

 CONFERENCE: Goldenrod

 COACH: Erin Mankin (eighth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 20-6 (state qualifier)

 RETURNING STARTERS: 1

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 4

 KEY RETURNEES: Reghan Flynn, F, 5-9, Sr.; Gracie Boreson, G, Jr.; Ali Bruning, G, Jr.; Hope Seip, , Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: We have 17 girls out this year. The Summer showed improvement from players and an overall enthusiasm from the team to get better. We are excited to see how it comes together and hope to play many girls.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Twin River; 2, St. Edward; 10, Heartland Lutheran; 13, at High Plains Community; 16, Parkview Christian; 17, at Sutton; 20, Humphrey St. Francis; 30, Lincoln Christian Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, Doniphan-Trumbull; 5, Fullerton; 6, at Central Valley; 10, Osceola; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, at Heartland; 26, Wood River; 31, Shelby-Rising City.

Feb. — 3, at Riverside; 4, at Burwell; 7, Nebraska Lutheran; 10, at Palmer.

Northwest

 CLASS: B

 NICKNAME: Vikings

 DISTRICT: 7

 CONFERENCE: Central

 COACH: Derek Lindsey (first year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 13-12

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 7

 KEY RETURNEES: Avyn Urbanski, G, Sr.; Whitney Loman, F, Sr.; Kobye Costilla, G, Sr.; Haylee Brandt, f, Jr.; Kylie Caspersen, G, Jr.; Kamrynn Mings, G, Jr.; Kyla Sybrandts, F, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: This season will be all about embracing the new for all of us. We return only two players that played significant minutes for us this season, but have a lot of hungry, young players that will play a big factor for us this season. We are not blessed with a lot of height, so we will have to battle game in and game out with the size of Class B teams.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 3, at Norris; 9, at Crete; 10, at Seward; 13, Malcolm; 16, Lexington; 17, at Aurora; 22, Broken Bow; 29/20, Doane Holiday Tournament;

Jan. — 6, Columbus Lakeview; 7, York; 10, at St. Cecilia; 13, at Adams Central; 17, at Adams Central; 17, at North Platte; 19, at GICC 24-28, Central Conference Tournament; 31, Hastings.

Feb. — 3, at Schuyler; 9, Boone Central; 10, at Beatrice; 17, at Elkhorn North.

Ord

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Chanticleers

 DISTRICT: 10

 CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte

 COACH: Dexter Goodner (11th year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 19-7

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 8

 KEY RETURNEES: Ali Miiler, G, 5-4, Sr.; Claire Cargill, G, 5-7, So.; Marin Reilly, G, 5-10, Jr.; Makayla Wray, F, 5-9, Sr.; Morgan Holm, G, 5-3, Sr.; Lexi Vancura, F, 5-10, Sr.; Britta Deden, G, 5-7, Sr.; Maggie Fischer, G, 5-7, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: Last year, we had a lot of new faces playing basketball for us. I feel much more comfortable starting off this season. We have a very balanced group that I feel can make a good late run if we can put everything together.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 2, at Ainsworth; 3, Central City; 6, West Holt; 8, Ravenna; 9, at Kearney Catholic; 13, at St, Cecilia; 17, at Centura; 28/29, North Bend Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, at Cozad; 6, Gibbon; 12, at Burwell; 13, St. Paul; 17, Adams Central; 20, Boone Central; 21, Arcadia/Loup City; 24, at Wood River; 26, Doniphan-Trumbull; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 3-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 7, at Broken Bow; 10, O’Neill.

Palmer

 CLASS: D-2

 NICKNAME: Tigers

 DISTRICT: 3

 CONFERENCE: Goldenrod

 COACH: Kayla Dobson (second year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 3-14

 RETURNING STARTERS: 4

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 4

 KEY RETURNEES: Joslynn Donahey, F, Sr.; Morgan McCellan, G, Jr.; Kassidy Shuda, G, Jr.; Makenna Mottl, G, So.

 COACHSPEAK: Young team looking to improve from last year’s record.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Central Valley; 2, at Humphrey St. Francis; 6, at Harvard; 9, St. Edward; 13, at Twin Loup; 19, at Giltner; 29/30, Elba Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 6, at East Butler; 10, at High Plains Community; 12, Fullerton; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 24, Burwell; 27, Riverside; 30, at Elba.

Feb. — 2, at Heartland Lutheran; 7, Cedar Bluffs; 10, Nebraska Christian.

Ravenna

 CLASS: D-1

 NICKNAME: Bluejays

 DISTRICT: 9

 CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte

 COACH: Noah Maulsby (11th year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 20-5

 RETURNING STARTERS: 5

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 7

 KEY RETURNEES: Morgan Fiddelke, G, 5-4, Sr.; Kennedy Hurt, 5-8, G, Sr.; Tori Sklenar, G, 5-7, Sr.; Claire Coulter, F, 5-10, Sr.; Sarah McKeon, F, 5-10, Jr.; Aspyn Wick, G, 5-8, Sr.; Kassidy Hurt, G, 5-7, So.

 COACHSPEAK: We bring back a lot of experience from the last couple years and have the chance to have a successful season. We need to continue to improve defensively and create depth. This group has the ability to do a lot of good things as long as they continue to work hard and focus on being consistent in everything we do.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, at Amherst; 3, Ansley-Litchfield; 8, at Ord; 9, Burwell; 13, Kearney Catholic; 15, Southern Valley; 19/20, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament; 29/20, Ravenna Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 5, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 6, at Wood River; 10, at Minden; 12, at Central City; 17, Sutton; 20, Arcadia/Loup City; 24, at Elm Creek; 27, Centura; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 7, at St. Paul; 9, at Gibbon.

Riverside/Spalding Academy

 CLASS: D-1

 NICKNAME: Chargers

 DISTRICT: 7

 CONFERENCE: Goldenrod

 COACH: Dan Wolken (first year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 6-16

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 4

 KEY RETURNEES: Averi Fulton, 5-5, Sr.; Kayce Martinson, 5-9, Sr.; Ashley Weltruski, 5-9, So.; Ashtyn Heikes, 5-4, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: We need to develop out offense to allow us to be competitive. We return all but two girls from last season. We were able to develop some team chemistry, but no one athlete will be the difference maker.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Elgin Public/Pope John; 2, O’Neill St. Mary’s; 6, at Summerland; 8, Humphrey St. Francis; 13, Fullerton; 15, at CWC; 16, Harvard; 20, at Twin Loup; 29/20, Madison Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 5, Heartland Lutheran; 10, Burwell; 12, at Arcadia/Loup City; 14-21, Goldenrod Conference Tournament; 23, Central Valley; 27, at Palmer; 20, at Lutheran High Northeast; 31, St. Edward.

Feb. — 3, Nebraska Christian; 7, Elba; 9, at Hampton.

St. Paul

 CLASS: C-1

 NICKNAME: Wildcats

 DISTRICT: 9

 CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte

 COACH: Rob Wegner (first year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 21-5

 RETURNING STARTERS: 2

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 5

 KEY RETURNEES: Clara Kunze, Sr.; Kayley Wells, Jr.; Gracie Mudloff, Jr.; Charlee Wegner, So.; Gracie Kelley, Jr.

 COACHSPEAK: Not a lot of game experience and low numbers. Going to need to stay healthy and hope that success in volleyball and softball carry over.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Gibbon; 3, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 8, at Wood River; 13, Adams Central; 16, Arcadia/Loup City; 17, at Broken Bow; 22, Boone Central/Newman Grove; 28/29; O’Neill Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — at Columbus Scotus; 6, at Sandy Creek; 7, Aurora; 10, Central City; 13, at Ord; 17, Minden; 24, at Centura; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 7, Ravenna; 9, at Centennial; 10, Holdrege.

Wood River

 CLASS: C-2

 NICKNAME: Eagles

 DISTRICT: 9

 CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte

 COACH: Phillip Smith (ninth year)

 2021-2022 RECORD: 10-16

 RETURNING STARTERS: 3

 RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 5

 KEY RETURNEES: Macie Peters, F, 5-10, Jr.; Sage Brabec, G, 5-5, Jr.; Ellie Morgan, G, 5-5, So.; Dayrin Zarraga, G, 5-3, Jr.; Sidney Frear, C, 5-9, So.

 COACHSPEAK: I was very pleased with the commitment of the team this summer and commitment to getting yourself and the team better. Our team will have only one senior but have lots of players that have had quality court time. We have many players that are extremely competitive and grew as basketball players physically and mentally this summer.

 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

Dec. — 1, Sandy Creek; 3, at Centura; 6, at Adams Central; 8, St. Paul; 16, at Blue Hill; 17, Gibbon; 29/30, Central City Holiday Tournament.

Jan. — 3, at Amherst; 5, Arcadia/Loup City; 6, Ravenna; 12, Sutton; 13, at Broken Bow; 17, at Grand Island Central Catholic; 19, Shelton; 20, at Central City; 24, Ord; 26, at Nebraska Christian; 30-4, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

Feb. — Lou-Platte Conference Tournament; 30-4; 9, Minden; 20, at Doniphan-Trumbull.