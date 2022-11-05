Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball wins C-1 state title

LINCOLN — When it was time to take charge, Lucy Ghaifan took over for Grand Island Central Catholic.

And she helped deliver the Crusaders their 11th state championship

The 6-0 senior hammered 28 kills and had four blocks to lift the Class C-1, No. 1 Crusaders (Omaha World-Herald) to a 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 win over No. 5 Gothenburg during the Class C-1 final Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Ghaifan had four kills and three ace blocks during a 10-2 run to close out the match.

“When we can get the ball to Lucy, that’s when we can get terminate and get kills,” GICC senior Gracie Woods, who added 12 kills and 29 digs, said.

GICC coach Sharon Zavala, who won her 1,151th career victory, said it’s nice to have a player like Ghaifan and committed on setter Carolyn Maser, who had 46 assists, gives her a good ball to hit.

“She’s big, strong and has good feet,” Zavala said. “She has such a good connection with (setter) Carolyn (Maser).

Gothenburg coach Bryson Muhlberg said it was tough for the Swedes to stop Ghaifan.

“It’s easier said than done to stop her,” he said. “We would line up with her perfectly on the block, but she would still get it through. She’s just too powerful and athletic and she mixes up her shots very well. She uses that to her advantage that you just don’t see a lot. She’s just so hard to stop.”

And she helped the Crusaders get off to a strong start in the match where she had six kills and to help them easily take the first set.

But Gothenburg came back to even the match after rallying from a 23-21 deficit with a 4-0 run to take the set, which ended on an Aubrey O’Hare ace serve.

But Woods helped GICC shake off the second-set setback with a 6-0 start that included two Ghaifan kills and a block. The lead eventually grew to 18-7.

The Swedes eventually cut the deficit to 22-17. But a Maggie Herbek kill ended the run. A Tristyn Hedman and a Ghaifan kill gave the Crusaders the third and a 2-1 lead.

Gothenburg did all it could to keep the match going in taking multiple two-point leads early in the set. A Woods kill broke a 15-all tie, setting up the final stages with Ghaifan’s heroics. Avery Kelly delivered the match’s final kill in the back corner, starting the Crusaders’ celebration.

“We came this far, and we just wanted to win at that point,” Ghaifan said. “I felt like our group deserved it.”

Evert led the Swedes with 12 kills, while Taryn O’Hare added eight.

Muhlberg said he felt Gothenburg did a much better job being aggressive after the first set but felt GICC made the plays at the end.

“We needed a little aggressive, and I thought we were after the first set, especially in the second set that we won,” he said. “But it just came down who played well today, but GICC played better today.”

Zavala said she expected a tough test from the Swedes, who rallied from a 0-2 deficit to defeat North Bend Central in the semifinals on Friday.

“We knew it was going to be a battle, especially after watching them yesterday,” Zavala said. “They play incredible defense and they serve very tough, and they were doing that a lot better than we were during the match.

“We had a lot of tough matches this year where we had to scratch and claw, but we just needed to stick to your fundamentals and stick with what you can do.”

Zavala said getting title No. 11 didn’t feel any different but did say one thing about getting it.

“It’s nice to have one more (title),” Zavala said. “I’m a little greedy.”

Woods said there was no better way for her and the other seniors in Ghaifan, Kelly, Hannah Gellatly, and Maddie Weyers to end their careers.

“This is the best feeling in the world,” Woods said. “It’s been fun playing with this group of players. It couldn’t have ended on a better note.”

Grand Island CC 3, Gothenburg 1

Gothenburg (33-4); 12; 25; 17; 17

Grand Island CC (32-2); 25; 23; 23; 23

GOTHENBURG (Kills-aces-blocks) – Layla Healey 0-0-0, Ashlyn Richeson 1-0-0, Emily Cornwell 0-1-0 , Logan Hilbers 0-0-0, Kynlee Strauser 5-2-2, Clara Evert 12-1-0, Taryn O’Hare 8-1-4, Kara Waskowiak 5-1-2, Aubrey O’Hare 0-2-0, Madison Smith 4-0-4.

GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-blocks) – Hannah Gellatly 0-0-0, Tristyn Hedman 0-2-0, Maggie Herbek 1-0-0, Avery Herbek 4-0-4, Carolyn Maser 2-1-3, Maddie Weyers 1-0-0, Gracie Woods 12-1-2, Hadlee Hasselmann 6-1-3, Madison Schneider 0-1-0, Lucy Ghaifan 28-0-4.

SET ASSISTS – G: Richson 28, A. O’Hare 3, Cornwell 2, Evert 1. GICC: Maser 45, Hedman 4, Woods 2, Ghaifan 1.