Grand Island Central Catholic wins C-1 title

LINCOLN – Lucy Ghaifan powered Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-1 final.
The 6-0 senior hammered down 28 kills to lift the No. 1-rated Crusaders (Omaha World-Herald) to their 11th state title with a 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 victory over No. 5 Gothenburg Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
She had four kills and three ace blocks during a 10-2 run to close out the match.
Gracie Woods added 12 kills and 29 digs, while Carolyn Maser dished out 46 assists.
Marc Zavala
Sports writer, mostly in volleyball, cross country, wrestling and track and field, for the Grand Island Independent for seven years.
