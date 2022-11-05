 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grand Island Central Catholic wins C-1 title

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Volleyball

LINCOLN – Lucy Ghaifan powered Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-1 final.

The 6-0 senior hammered down 28 kills to lift the No. 1-rated Crusaders (Omaha World-Herald) to their 11th state title with a 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 victory over No. 5 Gothenburg Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

She had four kills and three ace blocks during a 10-2 run to close out the match.

Gracie Woods added 12 kills and 29 digs, while Carolyn Maser dished out 46 assists. 

Check back for updates.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Broc Bando: 'Consistency, as O-lineman, that’s all we’re graded on'

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts