OMAHA — The Grand Island Islanders pulled off an upset in an elimination game, forcing a second game.

The eighth seed Islanders defeated defending champion and No. 1 seed Millard West 7-5 and will play the Wildcats again on Wednesday afternoon at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Tal Anderson Field.

Grand Island scored seven runs with two outs on the board in the second inning. Eli Arends and Sam Dinkelman had an RBI single and Brayden Lee and Cohen Evans each had a 2-RBI single. Lee also scored on an error.

Millard West left two on base in the fifth and sixth innings. Riley Plummer was credited with the win, throwing one strikeout and three walks in four innings. Kaden Kuusela had the save, recording seven strikeouts and five walks in three innings.

At the plate, Grand Island had six different batters record a hit.

Grand Island 7, Millard West 5

MW 101 201 0 — 5 5 3

GI 070 000 X — 7 6 6

WP—Nelson. LP—Lisec. GI—2B: Gannon. MW—2B: Cozad.