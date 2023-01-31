Grand Island Senior High swimmers sweep home triangular

It was a clean sweep for the Grand Island Senior High swimming teams on senior night during its home triangular Tuesday.

But barely.

The Islander boys came through with the points they needed to defeat Kearney 49-45 Tuesday at the Grand Island YMCA.

Grand Island also defeated Scottsbluff/Gering 60-34.

One of the key moments happened in the boys 100 breaststroke where Lorenzo Ciafre and Jacob Seelow went 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke. Ciafre won the race at 1:10.48, while Seelow was second at 1:16.18.

GISH coach Brian Jensen said he was a little nervous before that race.

“We were down six points going into that race, and I knew we had to go 1-2 in order for us to win the meet,” Jensen said. “Those kids came through for us.”

Especially Seelow. Jensen said he also scored key points in the 100 butterfly where he finished second at 1:08.95. He finished ahead of Kearney’s Andrew Walsh (third) and Josh Miller (fifth).

“He beat both Kearney kids which allowed them to lose four points and us gaining two points,” Jensen said. “He really gave us a chance.”

Other than that, the Islanders won five other events, including the 400 freestyle relay. Individually, Ciafre also won the 100 freestyle at 58.91, while Luke Dankert won both the 200 freestyle at 2:11.25 and 100 backstroke at 1:04.92 and Daniel Sambula-Monzalvo captured the 400 freestyle at 4:48.45. Ciafre, Dankert and brothers Michael and Daniel Sambula-Monzalvo teamed to win the 400 freestyle relay at 3:56.66.

“All the other boys did their part to help us get the sweep,” Jensen said.

Meanwhile the girls had no problems in sweeping Scottsbluff 72-22 and Kearney 56-38.

The girls won nine of the 11 events. Kate Novinski, Lily Wilson and Ashley Nelson were part of three wins for the Islanders.

Individually, Novinski captured both the 50 freestyle at 28.55 and 100 butterfly at 1:10.38, while Wilson took the 200 IM at 2:39.83 and 100 freestyle at 1:04.72. Nelson captured the 100 backstroke at 1:15.73. Gracie Wilson claimed the 400 freestyle at 4:58.00 and Lilly Brennan took the 200 freestyle at 2:29.81. Nelson, Brennan and Lily Wilson joined Delayna Hermesch to win the 200 freestyle at 2:01.31, while Nelson, Brennan, Gracie Wilson and Novinski teamed together to win the 400 freestyle at 4:23.10.

Jensen said the one event that impressed him was Nelson’s victory in the 100 backstroke.

“That was a surprise because she was behind in the first 50 and came out of nowhere to win that race,” he said. “That was good for her. And the rest of the girls did their thing. It was a great day for them.”

The Islanders will be back in action Thursday at Columbus and Saturday at the Elkhorn Invite.

Grand Island Tri.

*Secondary state qualifying time

**Automatic state qualifying time

BOYS

Grand Island 60, Scottsbluff/Gering 34

Grand Island 49, Kearney 45

200-meter medley relay—**2, Grand Island A (M. Sambula-Monzalvo, Ciafre, Dankert, O’Neill) 1:56.68; 5, Grand Island B (Nelsen, Shavlik, McPherson, Cesteros)

200 freestyle—1, Dankert, GI, 2:11.25; 4, Duering, GI, 2:47.87.

200 IM – *2, M. Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 2:24.23; 6, Shavlik, 2:58.36.

50 freestyle — 2, M. Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 26.53; 4, O’Neill, GI, 27.98.

100 butterfly— 2, Seelow, GI, 1:08.95; 4, D. Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 1:09.73.

100 freestyle—*1, Ciafre, GI, 58.91; 4, O’Neill, GI, 1:03.11.

400 freestyle—1, D. Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 4:48.45; 5, Nelsen, GI, 5:53.03.

200 freestyle relay—3, Grand Island A (O’Neill, Seelow, D. Sambula-Monzalvo, Skalka) 1:52.26; 5, Grand Island B (Shavlik, McPherson, Duering, Kissinger) 2:16.33.

100 backstroke—*1, Dankert, GI, 1:04.92; 6, Nelsen, GI, 1:14.59.

100 breaststroke—*1, Ciafre, GI, 1:10.48; 2, Seelow, GI, 1:16.18.

400 freestyle relay—*1, Grand Island A (Ciafre, D. Sambula-Monzalvo, Dankert, M. Sambula-Monzalvo) 3:56.66; 4, Grand Island B (Nelsen, Cesteros, Skalka, Duering), 5:21.38.

GIRLS

Grand Island 72, Scottsbluff 22

Grand Island 56, Kearney 38

200-meter medley relay—*2, Grand Island A (Fill, G. Wilson, Novinski, L. Wilson) 2:15.53; 5. Grand Island B (Hermesch, Johnsen, Serrano-Aldana, Pruver) 2:53.43.

200 freestyle—1, Brennan, GI, 2:29.81; 2, Johnsen, GI, 2:36.34.

200 IM—*1, L. Wilson, GI, 2:39.83; *2, Nelson, GI, 2:44.09.

50 freestyle—*1, Novinski, GI, 28.55; 4, Hermesch, GI, 30.92.

100 butterfly—*1, Novinski, GI, 1:10.38; 3, Brennan, GI, 1:18.46.

100 freestyle—*1, L. Wilson, GI, 1:04.72; 3, Hermesch, 1:07.67.

400 freestyle—*1, G. Wilson, GI, 4:58.00; 5, Allan, GI, 6:57.33.

200 freestyle relay—*1, Grand Island A (Nelson, Hermesch, Brennan, L. Wilson), 2:01.31; 6, Grand Island B (Pruver, Watson, Graybill, Smelker) 2:43.49.

100 backstroke—1, Nelson, GI, 1:15.73; 4, Fill, GI, 1:20.50.

100 breaststroke—2, G. Wilson, GI, 1:26.30; 4, Johnsen, GI, 1:28.49.

400 freestyle relay—*1, Grand Island A (Nelson, Brennan, G. Wilson, Novinski) 4:23.10; 5, Grand Island B (Johnsen, Allan, Smelker, Fill), 5:33.19.