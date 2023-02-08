LINCOLN – The Northwest bowling team had its moments during the Class B state bowling tournament Tuesday.

The Vikings went 2-2 during the tournament Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes.

Northwest defeated Lexington 3-1 to open the tournament but fell to top-seeded York 3-2 to fall into the consolation brackets.

The Vikings stayed alive by defeating Elkhorn South 3-0 but saw their season end when they lost a rematch with Lexington 3-2.

NW coach Nikki Bradley said the Vikings couldn’t get the spares when they needed to.

“In the last couple of games that we lost, we needed our spares, and we couldn’t get them,” she said. “Those ended up to be big.”

Northwest dropped its opening game against Lexington but bounced back to win the following three games to move into the next round against York.

It looked like York was going to easily move into the next round after winning the first two games 155-129 and 156-128.

But the Vikings didn’t go quietly. They got the strikes early in the third game to win 189-169, then held off York 199-190 in the fourth game to even it back up.

The two teams went back and forth with each other during the fifth, taking turns with the lead. But Northwest missed a key spare late in the game that gave York a 203-201 fifth-game win.

“If we could have gotten that, we would have won that match,” Bradley said. “But that was really a battle. They were really taking it to us in the first two games, but we responded really well.”

Then the Vikings battled Elkhorn North in their first match of the consolation rounds. The two teams went to a one-pin playoff in the first game after being tied at 134. Elkhorn North went first and hit nine pins on its first try, but Northwest took the game by getting a strike.

That gave Northwest all the confidence it needed the rest of the match in winning 179-147 and 144-138 in the next two games. Bradley said the strike energized the Vikings.

“They get pumped when something good like that happens,” she said.

In the rematch against Lexington, Northwest gained the early advantage after taking game one 207-173. However the Minutemen responded by taking the next two games 154-136 and 181-168 for a 2-1 lead.

But in the fourth game, Northwest started with fourth straight strikes to build an early lead and never gave it up in taking it 195-139.

However, Lexington pulled away late to take the fifth 167-134 and win the match.

Bradley said it was another battle with Lexington as it was the sixth time, including the two times at the state tournament, that the two schools have faced each other.

“It’s always a battle when we face Lexington this year, and today was no different,” she said.

Owen Pieper, Justice Lahm, Justice Lahm, Jimmie Bradley and Lincoln Fragle were the Viking bowlers, while Cooper Lesiak and Jayden Long were the alternates.

Bradley said she was glad to see the Vikings end their season at the state tournament for the second-straight season.

“The kids loved it. They love coming to the state tournament. It was a good time bringing them down here,” she said. “They know they accomplished something. We would have liked to have done better but going 2-2 is not a bad showing. Hopefully, we can get back next year.”

State bowling tournament

At Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln

Monday, Feb. 6

Class A

Boys

First round

Grand Island 3, Omaha Westside 1

Bellevue West 3, Lincoln Southwest 1

Fremont 3, Papillion-LaVista 1

Papillion-LaVista 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

Semifinals

Grand Island 3, Bellevue West 0

Fremont 3, Papillion-LaVista South 1

Consolation brackets

LIncoln Southwest 3, Omaha Westside 1

Lincoln Pius X 3, Papillion-LaVista 1

Papillion-LaVista South 3, Lincoln Southwest 1

Lincoln Pius X 3, Bellevue West 0

Lincoln Pius X 3, Papillion-LaVista 2

Championship brackets

Grand Island 3, Fremont 2

Fremont 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

Championship

Grand Island 3, Fremont 2

Girls

First round

Fremont 3, Omaha Westside 1

Norfolk 3, Grand Island 0

Papillion-LaVista 3, Millard WEst 0

Bellevue West 3, Lincoln North Star 1

Semifinals

Fremont 3, Norfolk 1

Bellevue West 3, Papillion-LaVista 1

Consolation brackets

Grand Island 3, Omaha Westside 1

Millard West 3, Lincoln North Star 2

Grand Island 3, Papillion-LaVista 1

Millard West 3, Norfolk 2

Grand Island vs. Millard West

Championship brackets

Fremont 3, Bellevue West 1

Grand Island 3, Bellevue West 1

Championship

Fremont 3, Grand Island 2

Class B

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Boys

First round

York 3, Humphrey/LHF 1

Northwest 3, York 1

Seward 3, Elkhorn North 1

Wayne 3, Omaha Skutt 2

Semifinals

York 3, Northwest 2

Wayne 3, Seward 1

Consolation brackets

Lexington 3, Humphrey/LHF 0

Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Skutt 1

Lexington 3, Seward 0

Northwest 3, Elkhorn North 0

Lexington 3, Northwest 2

Championship brackets

York 3, Wayne 1

Wayne 3, Lexington 2

Championship

Wayne 3, York 1

Wayne 3, York 2

Class B

Girls

First round

Wayne 3, Humphrey-LHF 0

Howells-Dodge 3, Omaha Duchesne 2

Waverly 3, Hartington-Newcastle 2

Hastings 3, Arapahoe 0

Semifinals

Wayne 3, Howells-Dodge 0

Waverly 3, Hastings 2

Consolation brackets

Humphrey-LHF 3, Omaha Duchesne 0

Hartington-Newcastle 3, Arapahoe 2

Hastings 3, Humphrey-LHF 1

Hartington-Newcastle 3, Howells-Dodge 2

Hastings 3, Hartington-Newcastle 1

Championship brackets

Wayne 3, Waverly 2

Hastings 3, Waverly 1

Championship

Match 14 – Wayne vs. Hastings, late