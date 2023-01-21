Saturday's Grand Island sports roundup

Girls Basketball

GICC hands No. 2 Adams Central first loss

HASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic had it going from the outside against Class C-1 No. 2 Adams Central.

The Crusaders hit 10 3-pointers in giving the Patriots their first loss of the season in a 50-49 win Saturday.

GICC won despite Lucy Ghaifan not playing in the contest due to an injury.

Avery O’Boyle led the Crusaders with 12 points, while Anna Tibbetts and Brynal Moody each added nine.

Rachel Gooden led Adams Central with 14 points, while Lauryn Scott chipped in 12.

Grand Island CC 50, Adams Central 49 Grand Island CC 8 15 15 12-50

Adams Central 8 12 12 17-49

GRAND ISLAND CC-O’Boyle 12, Tibbetts 9, Maser 5, Moody 9, Woods 1, Gangwish 6, Gellatly 3.

ADAMS CENTRAL-Weichmann 4, M. Scott 6, K. Lancaster 1, L. Scott 12, Gooden 14, Nienheiser 2, Ka. Kimberly 6.

Boys basketball

Patriots too much for Crusaders

HASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic fell behind early against Adams Central and never recovered.

The Patriots led 28-6 at the half, en route to a 61-34 win over the Crusaders.

Jayden Teichmeier led Adams Central with 14 points, while Jackson Sughroue added 11.

Jacob Stegman paced GICC with 11 points.

Adams Central 61, Grand Island CC 34

Grand Island CC 4 2 10 18-34

Adams Central 12 16 11 22-61

GRAND ISLAND CC-Stegman 11, Fox 7, Alberts 3, Mehring 8, Haney 2.

ADAMS CENTRAL-Dierks 5, Trausch 1, Johnson 6, Sughroue 11, J. Trausch 3, McIntyre 4, Shestak 9, Janzen 8, Teichmeier 14.

Boys wrestling

Islanders second at Bishop Heelan Invite

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Four champions led the Grand Island Senior High boys wrestling team to a second-place finish at the Bishop Heelan Invite Saturday.

Madden Kontos (120 pounds), Kaden Harder (126), Alex Dzingle (152) and Hudson Oliver (182) won titles for the Islanders, who scored 159 points.

Riley Bishop (fifth, 106), Alex Gates (second, 113), Dylan Logue (fifth, 132), Ryker Booth (third, 132), Justyce Hostetler (third, 195) and Zachary Pittman (fifth, 285) were the other medalists.

Bishop Heelan Invite

Team Standings

Norfolk 207, Grand Island 159, Bishop Heelan 137, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 136.5, Le Mars 124.5, Creighton Prep 110, Watertown 109.5, Sioux Falls Lincoln 93.5, Harlan 88, Sioux Falls Jefferson 73, MOC-Floyd Valley 59, West Sioux Hawarden 58, Storm Lake 33.5, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 20, Spirit Lake Park 12.

Championship results

106–Aidan Wells, AFJ, pinned Jesse Jens, HAR, 3:10; 113–Presden Sanchez, CP, dec. Alex Gates, GI, 3-1; 120–Madden Kontos, GI, dec. Graham Wilde, SFJ, 1-0; 126–Kaden Harder, GI, dec. Ethan Lamson, BH, 5-1; 132–Calvin Empkey, NOR, maj. dec. Jackson Kinntz, BH, 16-4; 138–Gavin Van Driel, NOR, dec. Dawson Wallen, SFL, 7-0; 145–Mikey Baker, WSH dec. Brock Mulder, BHRV, 21-6; 152–Alex Dzingle, GI, dec. Dylan Busch, NOR, 2-1; 160–Jacob Licking, NOR, maj. dec. Pierce Johnson, CP, 14-4; 170–Ethan DeLeon, BH, dec. Hudson Waldow, NOR, 4-2; 182–Hudson Olivier, GI, pinned Adonis Bonar, CP, 4:52; 195–Zane Bendorf, HAR, maj. dec. Kayden Kettler, NOR, 12-4; 220–Ayden Hoag, LM, maj. dec. Jackson Bos, NOR, 12-3; 285–Micah Hach, WAT, pinned Jesue Garcia, BHRV, 1:18.

Vikings finish third at Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH — Despite no individual champions, the Northwest wrestling team finished third at the Plattsmouth Invite.

The Vikings still had 11 medalists to help them finish with 165.5 points Saturday.

Kaleb Keiper (second, 106 pounds), Alex Linden (second, 113), Roland Mendoza (third, 120), Jonathan Taylor (second, 126), Ian Arends (third, 138), Max Yendra (sixth, 145), Theron Johnson (fifth, 152), Bo Bushhousen (fourth, 160), Nolan Moorman (sixth, 170), Cooper Ewoldt (fifth, 182), Joseph Stein (third, 220) and Victor Isele (third, 285) were the medalists for the Vikings.

Plattsmouth Invite

Team Standings

Lincoln East 243, Waverly 210, Northwest 165.5, Bellevue East 95.5, Falls City 90, Nebraska City 87.5, Plattsmouth 78, Norris 65, Fairbury 63, Elkhorn 58, Seward 48, Lincoln High 26, Ralston 26, South Central 25.5, Auburn 22.

Championship results

106–Grey Klucas, WAV, dec. Kaleb Keiper, NW, 7-5, SV-1; 113–Scottie Meier, LE, pinned Alex Linden, NW, 1:40; 120–Noah Ingwersen, LE, dec. Garrison Brehm, WAV, 5-3; 126–Joshua Shaner, LE, maj. dec. Jonathan Taylor, NW, 11-1; 132–Gabe Turman, LE, pinned Brayden Canoyer, WAV, 6:47; 138–Cole Toline, LE, pinned Trev Greve, WAV, 3:12; 145–Wyatt Olberding, FC, pinned Kemper Reed, WAV, 1:35; 152–Westin Sherlock, LE, pinned Garrett Rine, WAV, 2:34; 160–Aden Smith, WAV, med. forf. over Robert Gilkerson, FC; 170–Landon Spivey, LE, dec. Sean Stara, ELK, 6-4; 182–Drew Moser, WAV, med. forf. Benjamin Schoenbeck, NOR; 195–Mason Villwok, ELK, pinned Caleb Fogoros, BE, 1:24; 220–Caleb Adkins, PLA, dec. Axel Lyman, LE, 8-3; 285–Nate Leininger, WAV, pinned Orion Parker, PLA, 1:05.

Alberts claimed 160 pounds at Centennial Conference Tourney

Ben Alberts won another title for Grand Island Central Catholic Saturday.

The Crusader senior won the 160-pound title at the Centennial Conference Tournament at GICC

Alberts pinned Lincoln Lutheran’s Rylen Uhrich in 2:15 to improve to 30-0 on the season.

Connor Johnson (third, 170) and Treyton Renz (fifth, 195) were the other medalists for GICC, who finished ninth with 53 points.

Centennial Conference Tournament

Team Standings

Aquinas 262.5, Bishop Neumann 156.5, Lincoln Christian 117.5, Archbishop Bergan 99, Lincoln Lutheran 76, Columbus Scotus 76, Omaha Concordia 67.5, Boys Town 62, Grand Island CC 53, Kearney Catholic 24, Hastings St. Cecilia 20.

Championship results

106–Grady Romshek, AQU, pinned Hunter Brunkhorst, CS, 3:01; 113–Kobe Micek, CS, pinned Ryker Koenig, AB, 0:23; 120–Landon Sund, BN, pinned Trent Mefford, AQU, 1:19; 126–Aaron Ohnoutka, BN, dec. Zander Kavan, AQU, 4-0; 132–David Hart, BN, pinned Jack Hartman, OC, 4:23; 138–Cade Lierman, BN, dec. Keyden Uhrich, LL, 10-6; 145–Levi McGrew, LC, dec. Kelby Coufal, AQU, 4-2; 152–Adam Ohnoutka, BN, dec. Jacob Moravec, AQU, 6-0; 160–Ben Alberts, GICC, pinned Rylen Uhrich, LL, 2:15; 170–Jackson Cooley, LC, dec. Brady Junck, AQU, 6-5; 182–Adam Oltmer, AQU, pinned Thomas Vrana, BN, 1:27; 195–Ashton Kempf, AB, pinned Thomas Thomas, HSC, 2:32; 220–Calib Svoboda, AQU, pinned Clay Hedges, AB, 2:13; 285–Josiah Brezina, AQU, pinned Jackson Masek, LL, 1:31.