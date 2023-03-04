LINCOLN – Centura overcame an early deficit and hit free throws in the final minute to beat Hastings St. Cecilia 44-38 in the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

To start the game, St. Cecilia’s experience in the state girls basketball tournament looked like it was playing a factor.

St. Cecilia built an early lead and was up 28-13 with 3:31 left in the first half. But Centura climbed back into the game and cut the deficit to three points at halftime, trailing 30-27.

Centura held a 35-32 lead at the end of the third quarter after holding St. Cecilia to just two points in the stanza.

It came down to the wire in the fourth, and while free throws cost Centura early in the game, they sank four in a row in the last 52 seconds to finish the game on on a 4-0 run to win 9 a.m. title game.

The state girls basketball championship is the first in school history for Centura.

Centura 44, Hastings SC 38

CENTURA (26-3)

Kailey Coghlan 0-1 0-0 0, Paige Crawford 2-3 0-0 4, Kyra Wooden 4-9 4-6 12, Taya Christensen 2-8 2-6 6, Sydney Davis 4-10 11-15 20, Katie Hadenfeldt 0-0 0-0, Lakota Chelewski 1-1 0-0 2, Hope McDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Rasmussen 0-0 0-0 0, Brianna Rasmussen jj0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-32 17-27 44

HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (19-8)

Abigail Musalek 1-4 0-0 2, Ryann Sabatka 4-9 2-3 10, Lindsey Parr 1-2 0-0 3, Avery Kissinger 3-7 1-2 10, Tatum Krikac 1-5 5-5 7, Emery Vargas 2-5 0-1 6, Addison Demuth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-32 8-11 38.

Hastings St. Cecilia; 17; 13; 2; 6 – 38

Centura; 13; 14; 8; 9 – 44

3-pointers – HSC 6-15 (Kissinger 3-7, Vargas 2-4, Musalek 0-1, Sabatka 0-1). C: 1-10 (Davis 1-5, Wooden 0-2, Christensen 0-3). Rebounds – HSC 19 (Sabatka 7), C: 27 (Davis 11). Assists – HSC 8 (Kissinger 4), C 5 (Davis 2). Steals – HSC 5 (Sabatka 3), C 9 (Wooden 3). Blocks – HSC 1 (Krikac 1), C 6 (Davis 4). Turnovers – HSC 15, C 13. Total fouls – HSC 20, C 16. Fouled out – Sabatka

Stay with TheIndependent.com for more reporting, photos and video.