LINCOLN – At halftime on Friday morning at the Bob Devaney Center, the Centura girls basketball team was in a hole.

Trailing 34-27 to Hartington Cedar Catholic, the Centurions had just committed 15 team fouls.

Their adjustment at halftime? Get the ball to Sydney Davis in the post.

After a Taya Christensen three-pointer cut the deficit to four, Centura found Davis on three straight trips down the floor, where she scored eight points on a layup and two different and-one plays to take the lead 37-36.

At the end of the stanza, Centura held a 40-36 lead, and they just kept attacking.

And when Cedar Catholic’s star player, Makenna Noecker, fouled out of the game with 6:48 left in the fourth quarter, it took the wind out of Cedar Catholic’s sails as Centura blew out the Trojans in a 65-45 victory to advance to Saturday’s Class D-1 state basketball championship at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Centura 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45

Cedar Catholic; 16; 18; 2; 9-45

Centura; 11; 16; 13; 25-65

CEDAR CATHOLIC

Makenna Noecker 4-9 8-8 18, Kathlyne Jones 2-8 0-1 5, McKinlee Lammers 0-1 0-0 2, Lyndsey Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Samantha Pick 0-3 2-2 2, Laney Kathol 2-5 6-7 10, Grace Wortmann 1-1 0-0 2, Melayna McGregor 0-2 1-6 1, Lauren Bernecker 1-5 0-2 2, Addison Walter 1-2 2-4 5.

CENTURA

Kailey Coghlan 0-4 0-0 0, Kyra Wooden 3-6 3-5 11, Hope McDonald 2-4 0-1 4, Katie Hadenfeldt 0-2 1-2 1, Ella Rasmussen 1-1 0-0 2, Taya Christensen 6-12 0-0 14, Sydney Davis 8-10 9-13 25, Jenna Fanta 0-0 2-2 2, Paige Crawford 1-1 2-2 5, Lakota Chelewski 0-1 1-2 1.