OMAHA – The Broken Bow wrestling team had themselves a tournament.

With 11 state qualifiers, seven medalists, six semifinalists, three championship match finalists and two state champions, Broken Bow won the Class C team title with 119 points, 22 more than second-place Wahoo Bishop Neumann.

Broken Bow coach Ed Schaaf said the team performed well.

“We had some hiccups along the way and some things not go our way but overall, they competed,” he said. “That’s what they do. They believe in themselves and the hard work they’ve done. They just compete, so it was neat. It was cool for them, and it’s something they’re going to be able to remember for the rest of their lives. It shows them what hard work does.”

Brothers Connor and Cal Wells won state championships at 182 and 220-pounds, respectively on Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

Their brother Cyrus won a state title last season, and dad Carlie Wells is the head football coach.

Schaaf had a story that showed what type of competitors the Wells family is.

“You’re going to come into our room and the last three state champions are Cyrus Wells, Connor Wells and Cal Wells,” he said. “They’re good. They’re tough kids. They beat on each other.

“I remember when we had the COVID year. They had just moved in. …We’re down and warming up and Connor and Cyrus are literally punching each other. I’m like ‘are you guys kidding me? This is the state tournament, and we’re fighting. We can’t do this.’ They’re just hard-nosed kids, and they’re good kids, and they work. They work all the time, and they work hard.”

Connor, who’s a senior, won in a 3-2 decision over Yutan’s Derek Wacker.

“It feels great,” Connor said, “It was a big match. I got that takedown at the end of the period, and I knew I had to ride him out to win. … It’s awesome. My brother did it last year. I had to keep the tradition going.”

Connor watched his brother Cal, who’s a sophomore, add another gold medal to the Wells family. Cal defeated Jaret Peterson of Chase County also in a 3-2 decision. He went up 3-0 in the first period on an escape and a takedown. Peterson got two escapes of his own, one in the second and one in the third, but it wasn’t enough to come back.

“All the hard work you put into the season, it feels great,” Cal said. “This whole team works hard.”

Freshman Colton Kelley lost in a 1-0 decision to Central City’s Tristan Burbach, who scored his only point on an escape.

Broken Bow, which also captured the Class C state duals in Kearney a few weeks ago, has a bright future ahead, as the other three wrestlers who made the semifinal but didn’t make the championship match were two freshmen and a junior.

Cash Watson (third, 120), Braxton Rynearson (fifth, 126), Jack Myers (fifth, 170), and Max Denson (fifth, 195) were the other Broken Bow medalists.

Schaaf said credit goes to Broken Bow’s club wrestling.

“It starts with our club coaches,” he said. “Our club director, Jason Rynearson, gets kids out there and they just keep working. Parents buy into what we do. We have parents take kids all over because they believe in the way they do things and the way we treat people. We try to raise great, young men.”