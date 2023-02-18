OMAHA – Ben Alberts accomplished something no Grand Island Central Catholic wrestler had achieved since 1995: A state title.

The Crusader junior picked up the school’s first state championship in almost 30 years after defeating Syracuse’s Cy Petersen during the Class C, 160-pound title match Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

Alberts finished with a 49-0 record after being ranked No. 1 in the weight class (NSWCA) for most of the season. He is the first state champion since Grant Pfeifer.

“I’ve worked so hard for this moment. My coaches as well as my teammates have put in so much time to train me for this moment,” Alberts said. “This is just amazing. This is really a dream come true.”

And it was one move that basically helped him get to that position.

Trailing 4-3 late in the second period, Alberts picked up Petersen’s ankle and was able to put him on his back. Alberts held him there for the rest of the period to take an 8-4 lead.

“I felt that set the tone for the rest of the match,” Alberts said. “I just knew that if I kept wrestling, it was going to go my way.”

GICC coach Zach Schroder said Alberts hit the move at the right time.

“He’s always trying to go for a knee pick. He hit it and was able to put him on his back,” he said. “He didn’t get the pin but he kept wrestling tough and finished very strong.

And Alberts did just that. He scored on an escape and got another takedown late in the match for the final margin.

After the match, Alberts celebrated by throwing Schroder to his back.

“Words can not describe how excited I am for Ben,” Schroder said. “For this to happen and to Ben for the kid that he is is just a dream come true. He’s worked his tail off for this moment and how he responded in the match after falling behind right away, it just succumbs the whole season that he had had. He deserves every minute of this.

“I’m just so proud of him and it’s been one heck of a ride.”

Alberts said it meant a lot to bring a state wrestling title back to GICC, as he is only the fifth wrestler to win a state title for the Crusaders.

“We really haven’t been known as a wrestling school, and being able to bring wrestling back to our school is just amazing,” Alberts said. “I just hope it keeps growing and can have more state champions.”

The city had two other wrestlers fall short in their quest to become state champions.

Grand Island Senior High’s Justyce Hostetler lost in the Class A, 195-pound final to Millard South’s Caeden Olin 12-4 , while Northwest’s Victor Isele dropped a 1-0 decision to Aurora’s Jack Allen 1-0 in the Class B, 285-pound final.

In the Class A 195-pound final, the No. 4-rated Hostetler was the aggressor right away as he scored two quick takedowns on the No. 1-rated Olin for a quick 4-1 lead.

But Olin scored an escape and a takedown to tie the match at 4-all. He scored a takedown in the second period for a 6-4 lead as Hostetler had a hard time getting anything going after that.

GISH coach Joey Morrison said Hostetler competed well, especially early on in the match.

“He came out in the first period and wrestled the period I knew he could wrestle and got two really nice takedowns right away,” Morrison said. “Olin was able to tie it up to end the period. We had opportunities to take him down but couldn’t.

“I thought it was much closer than 12-4 but it kind of got away from us in the third period.”

Even though Hostetler didn’t get a championship, Morrison said he was proud of what he did, especially since he didn’t medal in last year’s tournament.

“There was some inexperience as he was a first-time medalist and a first-time finalist,” Morrison said. “But we saw that Justyce is right there this week. If he wrestles more and improves in some stuff, he’s got a great shot to be first next year. I’m proud of what he did.”

Hostetler’s teammates found success during the medal rounds.

Hudson Oliver won two matches on Saturday to finish third at 182 pounds. That came after losing his first-round match on Thursday.

Alex Dzingle went 1-1 to finish fourth at 152 pounds, Cristian Cortez and Zachary Pittman both went 1-1 to take fifth at 132 and 235 respectively.

Morrison said he felt the Islanders, who had 11 qualifiers, competed well at the state tournament.

“I can’t say enough about what our medalists did,” Morrison said. “They really performed well at this state tournament. A few lost some tough matches but battled back to finish well. I really can’t say enough about our guys. We have a young team and I’m looking forward to the future of Grand Island wrestling.”

In the 285-pound final, the No. 3-ratedIsele lost for the fifth time this season to the top-ranked Allen. The other four matches were decided in the late stages, and this one was no different. Allen scored the match’s only points in the second period on an escape. Isele chose bottom in the third but couldn’t get away.

“We just couldn’t get off the bottom as Jack just controlled our wrists,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “I think Vic just got frustrated and Jack just rode our hips.”

But despite falling short in the final, Sybrandts said he was proud of what the North Dakota State football recruit accomplished during his career at Northwest.

“I couldn’t be any happier for him,” Sybrandts said. “He’s finished his career as a three-time medalist, as well as a four-time qualifier. He did a great job for us.”

Kaleb Keiper also earned a medal in finishing fifth at 106 pounds.

Sybrandts said he was happy for not only Keiper but what the Vikings, who had six state qualifiers, did at the tournament.

“Kaleb lost his first match on Thursday but came all the way back to get fifth, that’s not easy to do. I look for a lot of things down the road for him as well as our other qualifiers,” Sybrandts said. “They all worked hard but we just had some tough, tough matchups.”