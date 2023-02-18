OMAHA – Hastings’ Landon Weidner capped off another undefeated season on Saturday at the CHI Center in Omaha at the state wrestling championships, winning the Class B 160-pound championship in a 7-0 decision for back-to-back titles over Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Riley Johnson.

Weidner got the seven points on three takedowns and an escape.

Before the match, Weidner wore a shirt honoring the life of Blake Fruchtl, who passed away earlier this year. Fruchtl wrestled for both Grand Island and Northwest during his time in high school. He finished as a three-time state champion, two with the Islanders and one with the Vikings. The tears were flowing when Weidner talked about what Fruchtl meant to him.

“Blake meant a lot to me,” Weidner said. “He was someone I looked up to when I was younger. He would come and watch me wrestle, and he would text me after my tournaments. Blake was a good dude. That’s what this shirt meant to me and why I wore it out there.”

Weidner said it was awesome to get another title, this time along teammate Braiden Kort, who won the Class B 120-pound match.

“That’s awesome man,” he said. “We were practice partners, and we’ve been talking about this for a long time. During this week of state, we’ve been reading this book. It talks about ‘big dog mentality.’ We both had that today, and I’m so proud of him man. It almost gives me tears.”

Kort finally got what he’s been aiming for: A state wrestling championship, winning 9-0 in a major decision over Scottsbluff Chance Houser via three takedowns and a nearfall pin.

He made the final match each of the past three seasons but finished runner-up each time. Kort said he felt the difference was his mindset before the match and what he was doing before he headed out to the mat. Before the match, he showed veteran poise and looked like a guy who was used to the bright lights.

“It feels amazing,” Kort said. “I’ve worked for this for four years now, and I’ve come up short every year besides this year. Just the realization that I had to work even harder. I thought I was working. I thought I was doing everything I could, but clearly I wasn’t. Otherwise, I would have been on top. I think this year, I finally did that.”

Kort said Weidner pushed him a lot this year.

“We’re practice partners most of the time and it’s just great because he’s a lot bigger and stronger than I am, so he pushes me a lot in the room,” Kort said. “I have to give a lot of credit to him because he’s helped me a lot and same with my coaches.”

After finishing as runner-up in the Class C 126-pound championship last season, Central City junior Tristian Burbach got his gold at 132 this year.

Burbach won the match on a 1-0 decision over Broken Bow’s Colton Kelley which was earned on an escape with 1:40 left in the second period. He said he felt he was a little hesitant on his shots and had to get the escape because Kelley is tough on top. In the end, he rode out the match which he said he’s done all year long.

“It feels great,” Burbach said. “I worked all off-season. Last year, I lost in the finals. I knew that would never happen again. That feeling is terrible. I did everything in my power to be here today, and I got it done today.”

Burbach said the difference between last year and this year was "just wrestling nonstop."

“I’m always pushing the pace and being the aggressor,” he said. “I believe I have the best gas tank in the state of Nebraska, and I’ve never been tired.”

Ord’s Ryan Gabriel claimed the Class C 195-pound championship, repeating as champion in the same weight class. Gabriel was able to take down Wahoo Bishop Neumann’s Trent Moudry four different times. The takedowns along with two escapes resulted in a 10-8 decision.

“Don’t change it,” Gabriel said about his routine that resulted in two championships. “Come into the weight room and wrestling room. Everything you do all day long has got to be 100%. You’ve just got to be chasing it all the time. The thing that makes a champion is just showing up every day. Even if you don’t want to be there, you just have to grind.”

Gabriel missed nearly half the season after he dislocated his shoulder for the second time since the summer. About his high scoring match, Gabriel said being aggressive worked to his advantage.

“I just kept pushing and pushing. I was dead,” he said. “We were both dead. But I just kept pushing and taking my shots. I know my shots are going to come and no one can stop them.”

And in the Class B 285-pound match, Aurora’s Jack Allen defeated Northwest’s Victor Isele on a 1-0 decision to claim the championship match. Allen’s one point came from an escape with 1:51 left in the second period. He said the state championship feels pretty good considering he didn’t qualify for the state tournament last season.

“I was talking to my mom in the kitchen right after I lost in districts and said ‘You know how awesome it would be if I won state next year?’ I did, and it feels awesome,” Allen said.

Allen and Isele wrestled five times this season, and Allen was the winner in all five, albeit in tight matches. Still, he said he appreciated the competition Isele brings.

“He’s a big, tall, strong kid,” Allen said. “He’s a great competitor. Everytime I wrestle him, I get better, so I always appreciate the opportunity to wrestle him.”

Fullerton’s Brett Bridger and Ravenna’s Thomas Psota were two of the area kids who finished runner-up, besides Kelley. Psota was pinned by Mullen’s Isaac Welch in 1:08, while Bridger lost to Howells-Dodge’s Jestin Nayer in an 8-3 decision.