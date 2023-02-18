OMAHA – Two city wrestlers could not deliver state championships during the girls state wrestling tournament

Both Northwest’s Miah Kenny and Grand Island Senior High’s Brythany Espino just ran into buzzsaws in their state championship matches Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

Kenny lost a 16-1 technical fall to Amherst’s Reagan Gallaway in the 140-pound, while Espinio was pinned by South Sioux City’s Melissa De la Torrie in 2:43 during the 235-pound final.

In the 140-pound final, the No. 1-rated Gallaway (NSWCA) put the No. 2 Kenny on her back twice in the first and second periods for a 14-0 lead before Kenny scored an escape.

Gallaway took Kenny right away to open the third period for the technical fall.

“Reagan is a very tough wrestler who is going to do outstanding things in the future,” Northwest co-coach Jeff Paige said. “She just does so many things well.”

Paige just basically told Kenny to go after it.

“She finished 25-3 and all three of her losses were to Reagan,” Paige said. “I thought she wrestled very hard. I told her that she has nothing to lose. I’m proud of her and she has nothing to be ashamed of losing to her.”

Gallaway finished her career undefeated with four state titles.

In the 235-pound final, the top two wrestlers took turns trying to gain position but neither could gain an advantage as it was tied after one period.

The No. 1-rated De la Torrie chose the bottom position to start the second position. Espino had opportunities to get her turned. But unfortunately, De la Torrie scored a reversal and put Espino on her back and eventually got the pin.

GISH coach Jeff Evans said he felt the Islander freshman did a nice job trying to attempt moves.

“I felt she controlled it for the most part in the first period. I loved the inside action she was giving us,” Evans said. “She tried a lot of things on top. But her hips got underneath her in the second period and Melissa took advantage of it.

“But Brythany needs to be happy with what she accomplished.”

Grand Island’s Anyia Roberts finished 1-1 to take fourth at 145. Ali Edwards was injured during her match with Fairbury’s Makena Schramm on Friday and didn’t wrestle on Saturday. She still finished sixth at 190. That allowed the Islanders to finish fifth with 68 points.

Evans said he was happy with how the Islanders, who brought down 10 state qualifiers, competed and hopes the second-year program can come back stronger next year.

“I think we set the bar high. Our goals were as high as they can go because that’s what I believe in,” Evans said. “I think overall they are excited with the season that we had but maybe feel like they could have had a little more. I hope our finish turns into motivation in the offseason. I think after the second year, we are right where we need to be.”

Northwest’s Emma Harb went 0-2 during their consolation matches to finish sixth at 145.

Paige said for the Vikings to bring home two medalists was a nice tournament.

“Finishing the state tournament with two medalists was great for us and they are both coming back,” Paige said. “We lost a couple of seniors, including Chloe Mader, who were big to our program. But I think we have some good stuff coming back and hopefully we can keep building.”

Aurora’s Kehlanee Bengston made a final’s appearance at 130 pounds. However, the unranked Benston was pinned by top-ranked Regan Rosseter in 2:30.

She was one of two Aurora wrestlers to medal. Natalie Bisbiee finished fifth in at 110.

Wood River’s Ruby Guerrero (fourth, 110), Kayden Sipp (third, 130) and Sierra Kluthe (fourth, 155) were the other area girl medalists.