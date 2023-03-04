top story VIDEOS: Centura celebrates first girls state basketball title Mar 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 × St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt discusses the 44-38 loss against Centura in the Class D-1 state championship game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sydney Davis had double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Centura coach Laethion Brown dicusses the Centurions’ championship win. Centura overcame an early deficit and hit free throws in the final minute to beat Hastings St. Cecilia 44-38 in the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The state girls basketball championship is the first in school history for Centura. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt discusses loss St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt discusses the 44-38 loss against Centura in the Class D-1 state championship game. State basketball: Centura battles early adversity, wins first girls basketball title Centura overcame an early deficit and hit free throws in the final minute to beat Hastings St. Cecilia 44-38. Watch Now: Related Video Centura coach Laethion Brown dicusses title St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt discusses loss top story St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt discusses loss Centura celebrates title top story Centura celebrates title Centura beats Hastings St. Cecilia top story Centura beats Hastings St. Cecilia Recommended for you