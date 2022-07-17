Area junior legion state baseball roundup

CLASS C

Quick start lifts DCB past Creighton/Plainview

CREIGHTON — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus started fast in the Class C junior legion state baseball tournament.

DCB jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back against Creighton/Plainview during a 7-3 win Sunday.

Theo Bohling paced DCB by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a double. Nolan Hurt was 1-for-3 with three RBIs.

The pitching staff of Barrett Fries and Mason Gorecki combined to strikeout 15 Creighton/Plainview batters.

DCB moves on the face Malcolm at 8 p.m. Monday.

Also, Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley takes on Tri-County in an eliminate game at 11 a.m. Monday.

Creighton/Plainvew 000 030 0—3 6 1

DCB 301 021 X—7 7 1

WP—Fries. LP—Wagner. 2B—CP: Nilson. DCB: Bohling, Fanta

CLASS B

Broken Bow eliminated

WAHOO — Broken Bow saw its season come to an end in the Class B junior legion state baseball tournament Sunday.

Hickman jumped out to a 7-0 lead and Broken Bow never recovered during an 13-5 loss.

Broken Bow had six hits but committed four errors in the loss.

Hickman 014 206—13 11 3

Broken Bow 000 113—5 6 4

WP—Ibsen. LP—Denson.