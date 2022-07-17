Area junior legion state baseball roundup

CLASS C
Quick start lifts DCB past Creighton/Plainview
CREIGHTON — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus started fast in the Class C junior legion state baseball tournament.
DCB jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back against Creighton/Plainview during a 7-3 win Sunday.
Theo Bohling paced DCB by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a double. Nolan Hurt was 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
The pitching staff of Barrett Fries and Mason Gorecki combined to strikeout 15 Creighton/Plainview batters.
DCB moves on the face Malcolm at 8 p.m. Monday.
Also, Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley takes on Tri-County in an eliminate game at 11 a.m. Monday.
Creighton/Plainvew 000 030 0—3 6 1
DCB 301 021 X—7 7 1
WP—Fries. LP—Wagner. 2B—CP: Nilson. DCB: Bohling, Fanta
CLASS B
Broken Bow eliminated
WAHOO — Broken Bow saw its season come to an end in the Class B junior legion state baseball tournament Sunday.
Hickman jumped out to a 7-0 lead and Broken Bow never recovered during an 13-5 loss.
Broken Bow had six hits but committed four errors in the loss.
Hickman 014 206—13 11 3
Broken Bow 000 113—5 6 4
WP—Ibsen. LP—Denson.