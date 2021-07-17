Area State Legion Roundup

Class C state tournament
DCB battles past Pender
PENDER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus stayed undefeated during the Class C juniors state tournament.
But they needed a late rally to do it.
After Pender, who is hosting the state tournament, took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth, DCB score four runs in the next two innings, including three in the top of the seventh, to improve to 23-0 on the season with a 5-2 win.
Carter Noakes led the DCB offense by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a double.
DCB advances to play Yutan at 7 p.m. Sunday.
DCB 100 001 3—5 9 1
Pender 000 110 0—2 2 5
WP— Fries. LP—Rabbass. 2B—DCB: Noakes. 3B—DCB: Peterson Hurt.
PWG falls in opening round
PENDER — Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley dropped its opening game of the Class C juniors state tournament.
Lincoln Christian scored two runs in the top of the seventh to help edge PWG 4-3 Saturday.
Trevyn Straka led the PWG offense by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
PWG will look to keep its season alive as they play Imperial at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Lincoln Christian 001 010 2—4 11 2
PWG 000 201 0—3 4 4
WP—Workman. LP—Grossart. 2B—LC: Johnson.
Class B state tournament
Sixth inning helps Pierce defeat Central City/Fullerton
WAVERLY — Pierce took the lead in the sixth inning and didn’t let it up against Central City/Fullerton.
Pierce used the three-run sixth to break a 3-all tie to defeat Central City/Fullerton in the opening round of the Class B juniors state tournament.
Central City/Fullerton broke a 2-all tie in the the fourth on a Ashton Gragg RBI single that scored Grant Pickrel.
Central City/Fullerton looks to keep its season alive as they play Chadron at noon. Sunday.
Pierce 200 013 0—6 7 2
Central City/Fullerton 101 100 0—3 5 2
WP—Colby A. LP—Perdew. 2B—P: Dawson
Beatrice starts fast, defeats Broken Bow
WAVERLY — Broken Bow fell behind early against Beatrice in the Class B juniors state tournament and couldn’t recover.
Beatrice used a seven-run first inning to help defeat Broken Bow 12-5 Saturday.
Beatrice outhit Broken Bow 16-7, while Luke Feist was 5 for 5 with two RBIs to lead their offense.
Austin Harvey led the Broken Bow offense by going 2 for 3 with a RBI, while Caden Holm was 2 fore 3.
Broken Bow battles Arlington at 9 a.m. Sunday to try and keep its season alive.
Beatrice 721 110 0—12 16 2
Broken Bow 102 110 0—5 7 2
WP—Henning. LP—Holm. 2B—B: Buhr; BB: Holm, McKean.