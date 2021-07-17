Area State Legion Roundup

Class C state tournament

DCB battles past Pender

PENDER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus stayed undefeated during the Class C juniors state tournament.

But they needed a late rally to do it.

After Pender, who is hosting the state tournament, took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth, DCB score four runs in the next two innings, including three in the top of the seventh, to improve to 23-0 on the season with a 5-2 win.

Carter Noakes led the DCB offense by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a double.

DCB advances to play Yutan at 7 p.m. Sunday.

DCB 100 001 3—5 9 1

Pender 000 110 0—2 2 5

WP— Fries. LP—Rabbass. 2B—DCB: Noakes. 3B—DCB: Peterson Hurt.

PWG falls in opening round

PENDER — Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley dropped its opening game of the Class C juniors state tournament.

Lincoln Christian scored two runs in the top of the seventh to help edge PWG 4-3 Saturday.