Aurora falls to Elkhorn in Class B final

It’s not often that a football team gets a standing ovation at the end of a quarter.

But to be honest, Elkhorn deserved it.

The Antlers broke a halftime tie with a 22-point third period that led to a 42-19 win over Aurora on Friday night in the Class B state final. It was the sixth title for the Antlers and first since 2011, all under longtime coach Mark Wortman -- in his 41st year at the helm.

“This is as good as any of them,’’ the coach said. “And to win it on our home field is really special.’’

Elkhorn got to host when all of the state championship games were moved from Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium to home sites because of coronavirus concerns. The Antlers’ fans were into the game from the start and rewarded their team with that rousing ovation at the end of the third quarter.

Aurora dominated much of the first half, chalking up 13 first downs to Elkhorn’s four. But a turnover late in the first half swung the momentum toward the Antlers.

The Huskies were on the verge of taking the lead but fumbled at the Elkhorn 8. DJ Robinson-Long pounced on the ball for Elkhorn, and both coaches pointed to that play as a turning point.