Aurora unleashes the Fury against Seward to claim District 4 Title.

AURORA, NE

Halloween is still 9 days away but Seward had to feel like Aurora unleashed the demons a week early as the Huskies scored early and often to turn the Class B, District 4 championship game into a one-sided affair.

Some injuries to a few Seward players, a stiff first quarter breeze and a surging Aurora football team led to a 50-8 halftime deficit for the Bluejays, and eventually a resounding 50-14 victory for the Huskies.

Things seemed to go wrong from the get-go for Seward, who entered the contest 7-1 and ranked #4 in the Class B wildcard standings.

So, those demons we spoke of earlier? The first one had nothing to do with the Huskies. Instead it was Mother Nature suddenly delivering a fairly stiff breeze right in the faces of Bluejays about 40 minutes prior to kickoff to end what had been a nearly windless, warm late afternoon, early evening.

The second demon came in the form of a ferocious Aurora pass rush that was there from minute one. All-State quarterback candidate Gavin Sukup did actually complete a long pass play on the second play from scrimmage (from the 20), but a holding call brought the ball all the way back to the Bluejay 9.